Estimated values
2008 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,084
|$6,343
|$7,039
|Clean
|$4,602
|$5,744
|$6,371
|Average
|$3,637
|$4,545
|$5,035
|Rough
|$2,672
|$3,347
|$3,699
Estimated values
2008 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,891
|$6,071
|$6,724
|Clean
|$4,427
|$5,497
|$6,086
|Average
|$3,499
|$4,350
|$4,809
|Rough
|$2,570
|$3,203
|$3,533
Estimated values
2008 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,337
|$10,282
|$10,821
|Clean
|$8,451
|$9,311
|$9,794
|Average
|$6,679
|$7,368
|$7,740
|Rough
|$4,907
|$5,426
|$5,686