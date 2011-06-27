Estimated values
2017 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,195
|$30,990
|$33,915
|Clean
|$27,236
|$29,940
|$32,766
|Average
|$25,319
|$27,842
|$30,468
|Rough
|$23,402
|$25,744
|$28,170
Estimated values
2017 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,997
|$35,170
|$38,494
|Clean
|$30,909
|$33,980
|$37,190
|Average
|$28,734
|$31,598
|$34,582
|Rough
|$26,558
|$29,217
|$31,974
Estimated values
2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,722
|$31,474
|$34,355
|Clean
|$27,746
|$30,408
|$33,192
|Average
|$25,793
|$28,277
|$30,864
|Rough
|$23,840
|$26,146
|$28,536
Estimated values
2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,880
|$35,939
|$39,143
|Clean
|$31,763
|$34,722
|$37,817
|Average
|$29,527
|$32,289
|$35,165
|Rough
|$27,291
|$29,855
|$32,513