Used 2017 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

1,554 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    9,191 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,950

    $4,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    17,774 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,999

    $4,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    29,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,046

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    22,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,437

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    15,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,195

    $4,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS in Gray
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS

    14,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,750

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    17,525 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,999

    $2,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    15,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,288

    $3,397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    40,339 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,994

    $4,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    13,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,487

    $2,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    7,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,977

    $3,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    13,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $26,990

    $2,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    86,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,500

    $3,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    21,647 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,855

    $2,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    19,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,299

    $2,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    21,757 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,999

    $2,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    19,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,990

    $3,991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    28,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,295

    $4,338 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2017 Cadillac CTS

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.18 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Certified Pre-owned is the way to go
Brad,12/27/2017
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This part is an update. I still love this car however occasionally the Cue system will lock up when using Android Auto. If you don't start Android Auto on your phone before using it in the car, after you use a voice command it will sometimes just lock up and the CUE system will be unusable until you unplug your phone or turn your car off. It would be nice if you could use Android Auto without having to plug your phone up to the car via USB. Other than that I love this car! I would definitely buy it again. All of the online reviews (Motor Trend, Car and Driver etc. and YouTube) are spot on except for one thing. The CUE system has been upgraded in 2017 and is fast as a phone or tablet so all of their disparaging comments about it are no longer valid for this year model and subsequent. Some reviewers complain that when they touch the silver trim on the center console nothing happens. It isn't designed to. You have to touch the lighted controls. They should just figure it out and get over it. Some reviewers complain about no volume knob. I typically use the steering wheel controls so that isn't an issue for me. They don't have knobs on their phones and they seem to cope. Very comfortable seats (I don't have the Recaros), very high quality interior, great performance, very high tech in the Premium Luxury model. Great looking car inside and out. I can't think of a single option they could add to this car (well maybe massaging front seats). If you buy this car I don't think you will regret it. I guess my only negative comment on it would be they should sell it with all season tires instead of summer tires. I drove this car plus an ATS V and a CTS V and for the money I think this is the best value for the all around package. You only spend a small amount of time having fun with the acceleration compared to hours cruising down the highway. I would rather lean toward the additional comfort (and better looks IMO) of the CTS over the ATS and paying an additional $20-30K for an extra 200 horsepower in the CTS V wasn't worth it to me. I'm satisfied with 420 horsepower.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
CTS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac CTS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.