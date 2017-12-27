Used 2017 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
- 9,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,950$4,968 Below Market
Suttle Buick GMC - Newport News / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2017 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury Red Obsession Tintcoat LEATHER, NAVIGATION / GPS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, GM 172 POINT INSPECTION, PANORAMIC ROOF, WIFI, CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE OWNED 72 MONTH/ 100,000 MILE WARRANTY, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Seating Package, Side Blind Zone Alert. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date22/30 City/Highway MPGProudly serving Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Pungo, Bay Island, Hampton, Newport News, Hampton Roads, Suffolk, Smithfield, Carrollton, Williamsburg, Jamestown, Toano, Windsor, Franklin, Salem, Princess Anne, Tabb, Rushmere, Rescue, Poquoson, Grafton, Gloucester, Richmond and all of greater Virginia since 1902.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX0H0162498
Stock: 424061
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 17,774 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$4,068 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7225 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX1H0156290
Stock: O304437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 29,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,046
Tom Peacock Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Certified. Local Trade, Non-Smoker, Good Tires, CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, Black Raven, Jet Black With Jet Black Accents Leather, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Accent Lighting, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Seating Package, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, UltraView Power Sunroof. Clean CARFAX.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50Thank you for considering Tom Peacock Cadillac for your next vehicle purchase. As a Tom Peacock Cadillac customer, enjoy numerous benefits including complimentary pick up and delivery for all sales and service needs, free car wash 6 days a week and more! Learn what it means to be a valued customer of Tom Peacock Family today. Vehicle pricing does not include tax, title, licensing and a $1,288.50 reconditioning fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX7H0206304
Stock: C00758A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 22,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,437
Tom Peacock Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Certified. Local Trade, Non-Smoker, Good Tires, CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, Black Raven, Jet Black With Jet Black Accents Leather, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Accent Lighting, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Seating Package, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, UltraView Power Sunroof. Clean CARFAX.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point InspectionThank you for considering Tom Peacock Cadillac for your next vehicle purchase. As a Tom Peacock Cadillac customer, enjoy numerous benefits including complimentary pick up and delivery for all sales and service needs, free car wash 6 days a week and more! Learn what it means to be a valued customer of Tom Peacock Family today. Vehicle pricing does not include tax, title, licensing and a $1,288.50 reconditioning fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX4H0123512
Stock: P3637
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 15,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,195$4,454 Below Market
Crestmont Cadillac - Beachwood / Ohio
2017 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD Bluetooth, Remote Starter, Apple Car Play / Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigation, Driver Awareness Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Genuine wood dashboard trim, Heated door mirrors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seats, LED Accent Lighting, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Panic alarm, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group, 18' 15-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Seating Package, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, UltraView Power Sunroof. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Radiant Silver Metallic 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection 21/29 City/Highway MPG We are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY *Restrictions Apply, call for details. Fully serviced with a multi point inspection process ! Home of Live Market Pricing ! See why our Pre-Owned vehicles have the most competitive prices on the Internet. We offer a streamlined sales process, factory trained sales and service personnel, body shop and parts department. A good car, a great value and an outstanding dealership. That's the Crestmont Difference! ***Please check vehicle to ensure accuracy of listed equipment***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX5H0125582
Stock: P8307
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Cadillac CTS14,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,750
Tom Peacock Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Certified. Local Trade, Non-Smoker, Good Tires, AWD, phantom gray metallic, Light Platinum With Jet Black Accents Artificial Leather, Fixed Seat-Back Rear Seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD. Clean CARFAX.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point InspectionThank you for considering Tom Peacock Cadillac for your next vehicle purchase. As a Tom Peacock Cadillac customer, enjoy numerous benefits including complimentary pick up and delivery for all sales and service needs, free car wash 6 days a week and more! Learn what it means to be a valued customer of Tom Peacock Family today. Vehicle pricing does not include tax, title, licensing and a $1,288.50 reconditioning fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AW5SX2H0154508
Stock: P3638
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 17,525 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,999$2,806 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6392 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX8H0160262
Stock: C306302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 15,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,288$3,397 Below Market
Ed Morse Cadillac of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY CLEAN AND SANITIZED *Free vehicle delivery up to 100 miles, then $1 per mile up to a 1,000-mile maximum distance CTS 3.6L Luxury, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Red Obsession Tintcoat, Very Light Casmere w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces. 2017 Cadillac CTS 3.6L Luxury Red Obsession Tintcoat Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History Odometer is 13323 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG Driver Awareness Package (Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Rainsense Wipers, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert), Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav (Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System and SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio), Seating Package (Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, LED Accent Lighting, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, and Split-Folding Rear Seat), CTS 3.6L Luxury, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Red Obsession Tintcoat, Very Light Casmere w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SS5H0195369
Stock: DU2218
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 40,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,994$4,546 Below Market
Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa - Tampa / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY. Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, LED Accent Lighting, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group 1SN, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Seating Package, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, UltraView Power Sunroof. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Cadillac CTS 3.6L Luxury Red Obsession Tintcoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/30 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50Cleaned and Sanitized All advertised prices are plus tax, tag, title, registration, and reconditioning costs. Prices do not include predelivery service charge of $999, electronic registration filing fee of $199.7, or tag agency fee of $85. Prices can expire or change at any time without notice. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, special APR programs, or available dealer cash back, or other incentives. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include dealer installed options.Driver Awareness Package (Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SS6H0181044
Stock: TAG11327
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 13,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,487$2,528 Below Market
Banks Chevrolet Buick GMC - Concord / New Hampshire
8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters,Air Conditioning,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,Apple CarPlay/Android Auto,Auto-dimming door mirrors,Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror,Automatic temperature control,Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance,Following Distance Indicator,Forward Collision Alert,Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror,Garage door transmitter,Heated Steering Wheel Rim,Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats,High-Intensity Discharge Headlights,IntelliBeam Headlamps,LED Accent Lighting,Memory seat,Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors,Outside temperature display,Premium All-Weather Floor Mats,Rainsense Wipers,Rear Cross Traffic Alert,Rear Parking Sensors,Remote keyless entry,Security system,SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Turn signal indicator mirrors,UltraView Power Sunroof.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX4H0145516
Stock: C45516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 7,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,977$3,052 Below Market
Cadillac of Mahwah - Mahwah / New Jersey
Fresh Oil Change, AWD. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2017 Cadillac CTS 3.6L Luxury 3.6L Luxury AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVTWhy should you buy from Cadillac of Mahwah? Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Mahwah. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Mahwah area. Odometer is 23265 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $50
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SS6H0187867
Stock: 12169A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 13,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$26,990$2,805 Below Market
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX6H0114813
Stock: 2000594439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 86,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,500$3,439 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Crystal White Tricoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 2.0L Turbo; I4; Di; Dohc; Vvt Light Platinum With Jet Black Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P245/45R17 All-Season; Blackwall; Run-Flat Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Wheels; 17" X 8.5" (43.2 Cm X 21.6 Cm) 10-Spoke Ultra-Bright Machined Finish Alloy With Dark Painted Pockets This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury RWD. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Cadillac CTS Sedan comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury RWD's pristine good looks were combined with the Cadillac high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac CTS Sedan Luxury RWD is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Cadillac CTS Sedan as past service records are included. An outstanding paint finish rounds out the wonderful aspects of this car. Sophistication, performance, style and class all wrapped up in this rare Cadillac CTS Sedan. More information about the 2017 Cadillac CTS Sedan: The Cadillac CTS is a mid-sized luxury sedan in competition with the 5-series BMW and the Mercedes Benz C-Class. Cadillac is priced and engineered to compete directly with the competition from Germany, and its excellent chassis delivers, some say, a superior driving experience. Cadillac's styling seems more forward than the competition and equipment levels are extremely comprehensive. This model sets itself apart with powerful engines, Luxurious, packed with new technology, good handling, and spacious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX0H0129212
Stock: H0129212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 21,647 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,855$2,887 Below Market
Gold Coast Cadillac - Oakhurst / New Jersey
CERTIFIED PREOWNED WITH SUPER LOW BEST MILES AROUND!!!!Vehicle Detailed!, AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/29 City/Highway MPG2017 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury 4D Sedan AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVTCustom Videos Available!! Save a trip, let us us tailor a custom video just for you! Gold Coast Cadillac, the World's largest Cadillac dealer. Serving all of Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex, Staten Island, and Brooklyn.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX2H0186615
Stock: U8124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 19,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,299$2,620 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.*Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Performance Tires, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Blind-Spot Monitors, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Moonstone Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury Moonstone Metallic Odometer is 4236 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle HistoryDriver Awareness Package (Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Rainsense Wipers, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert), Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav (Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System and SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio), Seating Package (Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, LED Accent Lighting, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, and Split-Folding Rear Seat), CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Sedan, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Moonstone Metallic, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whipla
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX8H0145951
Stock: RAG1704
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 21,757 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,999$2,605 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5963 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX9H0172480
Stock: O307120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 19,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,990$3,991 Below Market
Sheehan Cadillac - Pompano Beach / Florida
Sheehan's believing 70 years strong!!! Here we GROW again! The ALL NEW Sheehan Cadillac in Beautiful Pompano Beach, FL is proud to offer you this STUNNING 2017 Cadillac CTS equipped with the 2.0L Turbo Luxury Trim Package and beautifully finished in Radiant Silver Metallic over Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents w/Leatherette Seating Surfaces in the cabin AND its ready for your APPROVAL! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3901 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG WELCOME TO THE ALL NEW SHEEHAN CADILLAC WHERE SHEEHANS BELIEVIN 70 YEARS STRONG!!!! Cadillac is once again a leader in quality, design and style which has made Cadillac an icon of luxury. The Sheehan Automotive Group of dealerships are among the most successful Family-Owned dealerships of its kind in the United States. We continue to be among the leaders in the top tier markets. We believe the principal ingredient of this success is the quality of our people and their commitment to exceed our customers expectations in quality of service. The excellence of their work and their professional attitude are what will set Sheehan Cadillac apart from the rest and motivates our customers to come back again and again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AR5SX8H0148588
Stock: P963
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- 28,395 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,295$4,338 Below Market
Crestmont Cadillac - Beachwood / Ohio
2017 Cadillac CTS 2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD Sedan Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Navigation, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard trim, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, 18' 10-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Change Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seats, LED Accent Lighting, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Seating Package, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, UltraView Power Sunroof. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Black Raven AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 Odometer is 698 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG We are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY *Restrictions Apply, call for details. Fully serviced with a multi point inspection process ! Home of Live Market Pricing ! See why our Pre-Owned vehicles have the most competitive prices on the Internet. We offer a streamlined sales process, factory trained sales and service personnel, body shop and parts department. A good car, a great value and an outstanding dealership. That's the Crestmont Difference! ***Please check vehicle to ensure accuracy of listed equipment***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AX5SX6H0126787
Stock: 200270A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
