Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,846
|$9,632
|$10,893
|Clean
|$7,232
|$8,879
|$10,038
|Average
|$6,004
|$7,373
|$8,326
|Rough
|$4,775
|$5,868
|$6,615
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,740
|$12,075
|$13,723
|Clean
|$8,978
|$11,132
|$12,645
|Average
|$7,453
|$9,244
|$10,490
|Rough
|$5,928
|$7,356
|$8,334
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,240
|$12,431
|$13,979
|Clean
|$9,439
|$11,459
|$12,881
|Average
|$7,836
|$9,516
|$10,685
|Rough
|$6,233
|$7,573
|$8,489
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,000
|$11,045
|$12,488
|Clean
|$8,295
|$10,182
|$11,507
|Average
|$6,887
|$8,455
|$9,545
|Rough
|$5,478
|$6,729
|$7,583
Estimated values
2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,292
|$11,319
|$12,751
|Clean
|$8,565
|$10,434
|$11,750
|Average
|$7,110
|$8,665
|$9,747
|Rough
|$5,656
|$6,895
|$7,743