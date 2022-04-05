If you're looking to make a statement about your wealth, owning a Ferrari is one of the most obvious flexes. Naturally, not everyone can afford the million-dollar-plus offerings from Ferrari's Icona series, and the more conventional models will still set you back half a million. For more modest budgets, there's the 2022 Ferrari Portofino M. This is the "entry-level" vehicle in the lineup. With a starting price well past $200,000, it's a fair statement that the Portofino M is well past the realm of affordability in any non-Ferrari stable.

When it debuted in 2018, the Portofino was a welcome replacement for the generally unloved Ferrari California. The Portofino's more attractive styling, combined with an increase in performance, helps it avoid the California's reputation as the "poor man's Ferrari."

Among the few other exotic convertibles out there, the 2022 Ferrari Portofino M is a worthy competitor. Chief rivals include the Aston Martin DB11, Audi R8 and Porsche 911, with each delivering varying degrees of luxury, comfort and performance. There's not a bad choice in the bunch, but it can be said that only one of them is a Ferrari.