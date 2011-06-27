  1. Home
Used 1992 BMW 3 Series 318is Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight2866 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
