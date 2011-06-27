Used 2014 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

The performance/MPG sweet spot mdifanis , 10/23/2013 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful My TDI is equipped with S-Line option package & optional 20" wheels with summer performance tires. It is both gorgeous (and menacing!) looking and incredibly fun to drive. For most people and most situations, the diesel **is** the high performance option, effortlessly building speed and dispatching almost all tasks without feeling like it's even trying. In normal, sedate driving, the tach doesn't exceed 2,000 RPMs, yet it hits its maximum torque output within this range, which is the secret to the extraordinary fuel efficiency/performance combination. And if you want to do spirited driving, it is happy to oblige, and it sounds happy to rev. Most folks would never know it's a diesel. **Update as of 10/16: Still loving my A6 TDI. I have put may miles on loaner Audis with the 3.0T and 2.0T engines. In each case, I could not wait to get back behind the wheel of my TDI. My lifetime average fuel economy is over 32 MPG--for a 4,300 pound car with all-wheel drive that can hurdle to 60 mph in about 5 1/2 seconds! The TDI emissions scandal may make these exceptional buys on the pre-owned market. I'm still awaiting the final manufacturer's fix, which for the 3.0L engine will likely be a software update, since this engine has the urea based exhaust treatment system. I anxiously await what I hope will be the eventual return of diesel models to the U.S. market.** **Update as of 10/24/17: still no emissions fix, but the car now has more than 106,000 miles, and it runs beautifully, still exceeding EPA fuel economy figures if I drive anywhere close to the speed limit. The price premium for the diesel engine paid for itself in fuel savings more than 50,000 miles ago. As of this week where I live in Illinois, diesel is $2.35 per gallon, while premium unleaded (which is what the gasoline counterpart calls for) is $2.99. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect car nathanmdk , 08/29/2013 28 of 28 people found this review helpful A perfect cross between comfort ride and quick, responsive acceleration. Subtleties in cabin design give a sense of an expansive cockpit with the right amount of leather and wood trim to give a luxurious feel but still got the aluminum accent for its sporty side. Got mine with Prestige package, LED lights, and cold weather package for $57,200. Report Abuse

2.0 Quattro plenty of power. gltrans1 , 03/30/2014 23 of 23 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd A6. I had a 2008 3.2 and then a 2011 3.0. This time I had to decide whether to spend the extra money to stay with the 3.0 engine or drop down to the 2.0. After test driving the 2.0 on local roads and the interstate highway I determined that it had plenty of power for my driving style. My commute to work is only 10 minutes each day and my highway driving is pretty much limited to visiting my kids at college. Power accelerating onto the highway was great and going up hills locally was fine. Transmission shifts very smoothly. I saved a lot of money dropping down to the 2.0 while maintaining all the other great Audi features that I had in my prior two A6s. Report Abuse

2014 Audi 3.0 Quattro Premium Plus dogmanherman , 12/24/2013 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Comfortable & beautiful luxurious interior. Fit & finish in & out excellent. All buttons & switches have a Quality feel.Loaded with options .Excellent ride that is adjustable.I have the handling option with 19" all season tires. The 20" wheel option probably gives a rougher ride. Very supple ride with sport sedan feel & comfort.Steering & engine & shift styles also adjustable. Transmission (8 speed) shifts very smoothly.Very pleasant ride at high speeds & solid road feel. You can be going 85 - 90 MPH & not feel the speed. Very comfortable adjustable seats.Lately, have brake vibration at 60 mph +. Dealer service fees pricey . Sunroof switch stopped working. Dealer replacement cost $358 !!! Replaced brake pads & rotors to fix brake vibration & excessive dust at 40000 miles. Battery needed replacement at app 5 years . Dealer computer reprograming required for new battery at ridiculous $150 ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse