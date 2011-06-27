Estimated values
2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,593
|$13,919
|$15,997
|Clean
|$10,924
|$13,119
|$15,075
|Average
|$9,586
|$11,518
|$13,232
|Rough
|$8,249
|$9,917
|$11,388
Estimated values
2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,844
|$15,422
|$17,723
|Clean
|$12,103
|$14,535
|$16,702
|Average
|$10,622
|$12,761
|$14,660
|Rough
|$9,140
|$10,988
|$12,618
Estimated values
2014 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,626
|$20,615
|$23,287
|Clean
|$16,609
|$19,430
|$21,945
|Average
|$14,575
|$17,059
|$19,262
|Rough
|$12,542
|$14,688
|$16,579
Estimated values
2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,342
|$16,019
|$18,410
|Clean
|$12,572
|$15,098
|$17,349
|Average
|$11,033
|$13,256
|$15,228
|Rough
|$9,493
|$11,413
|$13,106
Estimated values
2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,238
|$14,693
|$16,886
|Clean
|$11,532
|$13,848
|$15,913
|Average
|$10,120
|$12,158
|$13,967
|Rough
|$8,708
|$10,468
|$12,022
Estimated values
2014 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,183
|$19,430
|$22,330
|Clean
|$15,250
|$18,313
|$21,043
|Average
|$13,382
|$16,078
|$18,470
|Rough
|$11,515
|$13,843
|$15,897
Estimated values
2014 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,127
|$18,162
|$20,873
|Clean
|$14,254
|$17,117
|$19,670
|Average
|$12,509
|$15,029
|$17,265
|Rough
|$10,764
|$12,940
|$14,860
Estimated values
2014 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,350
|$19,630
|$22,561
|Clean
|$15,406
|$18,502
|$21,261
|Average
|$13,520
|$16,244
|$18,661
|Rough
|$11,634
|$13,986
|$16,061