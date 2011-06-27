Used 2006 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews
2006 A6 Owner
Do not by one of these unless you are willing to shell out $$ for service and repairs. Shortly after 80K you will notice small issue that result in very costly repairs, regardless of being diligent in regards to preventive maintenance. CVTs are not a good idea, the controller (TCM) tend to fail before the CVT, either way you are looking at a minimum of $2500. If you want an Audi buy one with a clutch or pay for extended warrenties, they are worth it.
7 years and still like new
I've owned a lot of cars. Many of which I cycled through as I got bored of them, or they just started to under perform and cause issues. I purchased this A6 with 5K on the clock and it currently has 65K. I do pamper it, but it returns its pampering with flawless performance with an engine roar that sounds better than the day I got it. Oh yeah and 7 years and there is not one bit of rust.
Most Luxurious 98,000 mile life disposable car
Ok, well we loved this car, then hate this car, then love this car, and so on... It all comes down to reasonable and prudent reliability and quality of materials. This was a 24000 mile pre-owned Audi certified car we purchased. Driven lightly for the last 5-6 years, garage kept 1/2-2/3 of the time owned. What's good? Performance, feel, and overall car experience were favorable. Fuel economy is outstanding, especially highway. Car has generally been trouble free, or so I thought (see What's Bad). What's Bad? Where to start. 1) Service intervals - we have had this into Audi every 10K per suggested and every time we leave with no less than a $400 bill gone for what I would have normally thought was a Jiffy Lube type $65 event. They ALWAYS find something wrong that needs to be fixed or replaced, or updated - and being a good Audi owner I comply since I want my Audi to be in top shape all the time. 2) Absolutely $%## poor quality of materials on interior knobs, dials, and trim. Just google it and you will see lots of people with delaminated interior trim. Audi chooses to turn the other way though and does not recall this to fix an obvious mfg defect. Its a calculated risk for them I assume thinking not enough care - I do and on this alone, I will never buy Audi again. I tried to sell my car (which is otherwise in great shape) and everyone was turned off by paint peeling off of the various knobs and dials. 3) Power Steering - Developed a leak at 65K miles. Too expensive to repair on my quickly depreciating car - no return on investment there, so just keep adding the $30/pint Audi fluid as need be. 4) Oil Use - uses about 1 US Quart of $8 synthetic oil every 4K miles. No matter what they say, this seems excessive. My Ford Explorer had 200K and used 1/3 of that. 5) Technology - Even in 2006, simple things like AUX jacks should be available. There is no way to connect a device other than Radio Frequency Module - which suck. My 2002 Corolla was better than that. 6) Navigation is ok, not great. Its so outdated and Audi wants you to pay $300+ for their map update CDs....residual income for them I guess. 7) Battery - The $180 battery that goes with this only makes it about 12-14 months then dies. Get a good one with a warranty since you will be using it A LOT. 8) And now for the 95,000 interval (I had to wait to 98,000...shame on me). Remember that the car has been factory serviced every 10K since 24K miles.... 8a) Windshield washer pump was shorted out $400 - had to fix this since its a safety item. 8b) windshield washer blades - there are no auto store or aftermarklets available. Audi must provide these @ $60. 8c) Oil and filter change @ $400. Up to $800 now. 8d) take a guess...bad battery $180 (I declined since mine is Autozone and under warranty). 8e) Motor mounts are bad (huh?) - $1300 - I declined. 8f) Adaptive headlight sensor error - must remove front end to check it $1200 (for a light that is still shining? LOL) - I declined. 8g) Rear brake light error - tech tried to check this but the lens covers were too brittle. New ones cost $1200 - again LOL - I declined. 8h) Front end bushings need replaced - $1800 - I declined. 8i) Oil leak noticed around timing and valve cover - $1500 - I declined. I stop them here. This $6,500 car is way past its service life at 98,000 miles. Didn't even make it to 100K - wow for a $65K automobile. I share my experience with the first person I see who I knew had a A3 with 50,000 miles on it. They just traded theirs in after their service call quoted them thousands of dollars in very similar repairs and failures. Different dealership, different auto groups so no suspicion there. I assume its just a fact that an Audi is disposable ($0 value) after 8-10 years or 50-90K miles. Well, I hear scrap metal is $3/100 pounds so there is that.....
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Electronics can be a hassle
Car drives very well, fantastic road holding. Engine is strong but unrefined and loud. Electronics are a major hassle, battery often goes out and can't hold charge because the electronics drain it. Warning lights constantly on for some computer malfunction. You cant switch the varous sensors and warning off so be prepared to make the dealer your second home. Always an issue with something electronic. Car barely drives a day without some kind of electronic kink.
Cheap to buy, Expensive to maintain
I only had my A6 for 3 months. On the way home from the dealership (It was 5 hours away), the transmission went out. Only an Audi dealer can replace it, so it was a little over $5,000. Then the passenger seat switch broke. It was going to cost $300 to fix, but decided to leave it alone. Then a coolant pipe broke and costed $85 for the pipe plus $25 for the coolant you HAVE to use on Audis. Two days later I got a warning light and took it to the dealership. They adjusted some sensors but warned that a $11,000 repair was about a year away and recommended I traded it in, so I did. I only had the car for 4,000 miles. I am the worlds biggest Audi fan, but if you have to have one, buy one new.
Sponsored cars related to the A6
Related Used 2006 Audi A6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4