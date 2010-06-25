Used 1995 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me

1,262 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,262 listings
  • 1999 Audi A6 2.8 quattro
    used

    1999 Audi A6 2.8 quattro

    61,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,981

  • 2000 Audi A6 2.8 quattro
    used

    2000 Audi A6 2.8 quattro

    133,711 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,000

  • 2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro in Silver
    used

    2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro

    131,563 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

  • 2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro

    92,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,495

  • 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro in Silver
    used

    2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro

    122,902 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

  • 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro

    149,837 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

  • 2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro in Black
    used

    2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

  • 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro

    21,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,750

    $8,254 Below Market
  • 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    4,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $47,993

    $7,938 Below Market
  • 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    8,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $49,890

    $8,712 Below Market
  • 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    7,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,980

    $7,688 Below Market
  • 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    4,809 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $58,499

    $11,756 Below Market
  • 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus

    21,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,597

    $4,216 Below Market
  • 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    19,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,987

    $4,117 Below Market
  • 2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro

    8,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,999

  • 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro

    19,832 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,982

    $3,566 Below Market
  • 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    28,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,995

    $3,910 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium

    12,363 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,490

    $2,671 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A6 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A6

Write a review
Ultimate bad weather beater
alex,06/25/2010
Hi, I own an 1995 audi a6 sedan which i purchased 2 years ago with 250,000k on it. i paid $1000 for it and has spend another $500 replaced timing belt, moonroof seal ext. so far the best $1000 I've ever spent. despite high mileage the car still runs good, very comfortable, confident in all weather conditions, great attention to details, high quality interior, would like to get better millage but for the size of the car i think it not so bad, engine is underpowered, slow like a teenager to clean his room. definitely love the quattro.
