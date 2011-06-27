Estimated values
1995 Audi A6 2.8 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,173
|$1,530
|Clean
|$460
|$1,048
|$1,367
|Average
|$346
|$797
|$1,039
|Rough
|$233
|$546
|$712
