5 star reviews: 82 %

4 star reviews: 13 %

3 star reviews: 4 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 1 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 143 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, So great I bought another

rileythecat , 03/17/2016

4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

If I could count all the hours I have spent reading car magazines, online car reviews, shopping for cars, etc., I'm pretty sure it would represent a good year of my life. These countless hours led me to the 2009 Infiniti G37, which I bought new in 2009 for $30k (list price of around $35k). I put 155,000 miles on it, with zero problems except for changing the brakes twice, the battery once, and power locks that sometimes didn't want to cooperate. Never got the locks fixed because it wasn't a big deal. I put new tires on twice, and I highly recommend the Michelin Primacy - great in the rain, and last for 60k miles. I spent a lot of time looking at various replacement options, but none had the combination of power, handling, interior space, quality, and reliability. So I traded it in last month on a 2013 G37. Just yesterday I had a $40,0000 BMW as a rental, and I was very happy to get back into my car. The used G37 is without question the best value out there. I feel bad for all the people paying high 20's or low 30's for a generic car with half the power and quadruple the problems when they could have a year-or-two-old G37 for less money.

5 out of 5 stars, G37XS

wmck69 , 05/14/2011

I must have looked at 20-30 different cars makes and models (Lexus, BMW, Acura) and after 4 months of looking and test drving (and reading all the user review), this was by far the best choice ever made. I wanted the best 4-dr sports car and didn't want to pay the BWM price tag for the same performance and repairs are insane for you BMW owners. It is tight, extremely smooth, it's my little red ferrari. So glad I got the "S" model. The 18" wheels and paddle shifters are awesome.

5 out of 5 stars, Best value for your money!

Zach , 10/24/2015

x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I purchased my used 2009 G37x sedan in July of 2015. At the time of purchase it had 146,000 miles. I was skeptical of the mileage but after a friend of mine had a good experience with a 2003 G35 that reached 182,000 miles and only sold it because he needed an SUV, I decided to purchase it. After all it was a great deal. The dealer I work at took the car in as a trade in and was asking $11,600 for it. Since I work there I got a deal for $10,000! This the best purchase I have ever made! The car is in great condition with nothing damaged or worn. The VQ37VHR is a very powerful motor. In fact it is the same engine from the Nissan 370z. Along with the AWD this sedan hooks up even in the rain with the traction control off. This is a very quick car not to mention a good looking one. I have had no problems with the car at all. The Bose sound system is great and has a nice balance in sound quality. The Bluetooth works flawlessly every time. I am six feet tall and the seating position is great. Trust me, I am a very picky person and I am not afraid to speak the truth. This car is exceptional. Anyone in the market for a luxury sedan needs to consider this car. It is one of the best values on the market today.

5 out of 5 stars, A special car I never thought I would own.

jimstack41 , 04/05/2011

A friend who owns a used car dealership found my 09 G37x S with the 7 speed auto and paddle shifters at a regional auction. Barely 30,000 miles and a one-owner history! Black on black, 4dr. Nav system, Bose stereo, 18" wheels, All the goodies!. I never thought I would be able to afford this. The price was right and I did the mechanical work, four Michelin MXM4 tires and some detail touch ups. The car is perfect. I am out the door and on the road for $28K. Unbelievable! At my age this is the perfect car. A great combination of performance and luxury. It also is incredibly good looking.

Write a review

See all 143 reviews