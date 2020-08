Used 2011 Volkswagen CC for Sale Near Me

ACC Auto Sales - Layton / Utah

LEATHER LOADED INTERIOR! TURBO CHARGED ENGINE! HEATED SEATS! **WE FINANCE ANY SITUATION** Call or Text us at (801)544-8031! We Work With ALL Credit Types! Good, Bad, No Credit? No Problem! We emphasize treating customers the right way and helping everyone, no matter what their situation may be. We have been locally owned and operated for over 20 years! The majority of our customers are repeat or referrals because we do things the right way! Call or text (801)544-8031 We Take Trade Ins!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWMP7AN4BE710315

Stock: P12713

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-02-2020