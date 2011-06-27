Estimated values
2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,868
|$6,684
|$7,996
|Clean
|$4,522
|$6,200
|$7,399
|Average
|$3,832
|$5,232
|$6,206
|Rough
|$3,141
|$4,263
|$5,012
Estimated values
2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,667
|$7,198
|$8,310
|Clean
|$5,265
|$6,676
|$7,690
|Average
|$4,461
|$5,634
|$6,449
|Rough
|$3,657
|$4,591
|$5,209
Estimated values
2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,781
|$7,427
|$8,622
|Clean
|$5,371
|$6,889
|$7,978
|Average
|$4,551
|$5,813
|$6,691
|Rough
|$3,731
|$4,737
|$5,404
Estimated values
2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,410
|$8,204
|$9,508
|Clean
|$5,955
|$7,610
|$8,798
|Average
|$5,046
|$6,421
|$7,379
|Rough
|$4,136
|$5,233
|$5,959