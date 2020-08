Used 2012 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

Prudential Auto Leasing - Hudson / Ohio

MSRP $44,250.00 !! 100% Clean Carfax and Autocheck Title !! Panoramic Moon Roof ** Heated Seats ( Front & Rear ) ** Park Distance Control ( Front & Rear ) ** Retractable Headlight Washers ** Premium Stereo** Leather Interior ** Memory Seats **Push Button Start** Power Locks ** Power Mirrors **Dual Multi-Contour Power Seats ** Comfort Access Key Less Entry - Hard Disk Drive Media Storage ** Automatic Dimming ** Power Folding Side-View Mirrors ** SIRIUS Satellite Radio ** 2-Zone Climate Control ** Power Steering ** Power Windows ** Passenger-Side Air Bag ** Traction Control **Tinted Glass ** ABS ** Air Conditioning ** Alarm ** Alloy Wheels ** Bluetooth ** Active Suspension System ** Bucket Seating **Adj Steering Column ** iPod USB Adapter ** CD Changer ** Cruise Control,Rear** Driver-Side Airbag ** Radial Tires ** Rear Air Conditioning ** Rear Bench Seat **Fog Lights **Remote Alarm Control ** Remote Key less Entry** Side-Impact Airbags**Tilt Wheel and More.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4902DZ4C2329642

Stock: VOL8876

Certified Pre-Owned: No