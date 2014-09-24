Used 2015 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me
- 97,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,983
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Proximity Package Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Package Convenience Package Seashell Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Soft Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. More information about the 2015 Volvo XC60: Understated luxury, Volvo's lifelong attention to safety, and strong on- and off-road performance are the hallmarks of the Volvo nameplate. The XC60 is a stylish compact crossover intended to compete with BMW X3 and the Acura RDX. The XC60 is a competent traverser of snowy roads but fitted with a luxurious interior featuring the latest in safety equipment. Volvo has always had an intense passion for safety technology, and the XC60 features many such systems, including the City Safety automatic braking system, a roll-over protection system, a whiplash protection seating system and numerous side and front airbags. This model sets itself apart with Plenty of interior room, on- and off-road capable, and strong safety emphasis AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4612RK3F2666819
Stock: F2666819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 93,866 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000$1,693 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDK7F2740692
Stock: R6705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 67,573 miles
$11,888$3,919 Below Market
Elite Auto Mall - Eustis / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDJ9F2755397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,477
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Excellent Condition. Seashell Metallic exterior and Off-Black interior, T6 Premier Plus trim. Leather Interior, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged, Serviced here.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Trunk Release. Volvo T6 Premier Plus with Seashell Metallic exterior and Off-Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Another Volvo hallmark is the sublimely comfortable and supportive front seats. The rear seat is particularly roomy as smaller crossovers go, with a high seat cushion, above-average headroom and decent legroom for adults.". Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902RC2F2613344
Stock: P1317A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 94,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,500$1,733 Below Market
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
** 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON CARFAX ***AWD.......NAVIGATION.......PANORAMIC SUNROOF.......TAN LEATHER.......TWO KEYS AND REMOTES......PUSH START.......COMES WITH A 3 MONTHS 4,500 MILES POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT LISTED PRICE.......VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED.........READY TO GO.......... WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL......CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4612RK0F2631283
Stock: HK4590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2019
- 70,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,200$2,338 Below Market
Fisher Auto Sales - North Versailles / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902RK1F2652370
Stock: 23027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,816 miles
$16,495$1,893 Below Market
MAG Volkswagen - Dublin / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902RC6F2595186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,036 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,450
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** *T6* ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS/ PUSH START/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ ALLOY WHEELS/ A MUST SEE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902RK8F2664483
Stock: PA2669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-07-2018
- 71,644 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,799$1,388 Below Market
Alan Byer Volvo Cars - Syracuse / New York
2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier Black Stone AWD Want to talk about cars?...Text us anytime @ 315-382-9230. We Deliver locally nationwide! Contact us for a sales appointment, acquisitions or to Sell Your Ride! Meg's Insight: Locally traded in and ready to hit the road running. Step up into this stylish 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Premier with many bells and whistles. Loaded with a panoramic sunroof, power lift gate, 18' sleek alloy wheels, backup camera, front rear park assist sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, heated front leather seats and more! Two prior owners with exceptional service from our Volvo technicians. Call us today to set up a test drive to see this amazing Black Stone XC60 T5 AWD. This one won't last long folks! Technician Comments: inquire to find out what was completed during our certified, 75-point mechanical check out. Check out the iPacket Vehicle Records above for the original Window Sticker, packages, options, original MSRP and much more! Packages Options You Want Need: AWD, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Digital Compass, Front Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Drive, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Power Tailgate, Proximity Package, Rear Park Assist Camera, Speed control, Wheels: 18' Pan Alloy. Clean CARFAX. 18/25 City/Highway MPG Text/call the Alan Byer Hotline anytime @ 315-382-9230 for questions, clarifications or to set up an appointment. Inquire about our affordable Alan Byer Worry-Free Driving Program to better continue the long lasting life of your new or quality pre-owned vehicle. Need a specific used vehicle, brand or a different color/package/trim? We can acquire it for you...just ask. We find and buy All Makes Models...including rare cars! Alan Byer is dedicated to sourcing high quality vehicles for you and your family. We focus on top condition, clean cars- with the best options, packages and maintenance history. Most units also have Factory Remaining Warranty or are eligible for extensions- inquire with an associate for details or to check what work we completed during our mechanical inspection. Need to sell your car? We pay top dollar for all makes/models and can help you with your Bank Payoff. Same day cash in hand! We make it easy...check with us before you trade somewhere else.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4612RK4F2630055
Stock: V2435A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 83,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,424
AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Proximity Package Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Package Convenience Package Dual 2-Stage Child Booster Seats Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Stone Soft Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This Volvo XC60 features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. More information about the 2015 Volvo XC60: Understated luxury, Volvo's lifelong attention to safety, and strong on- and off-road performance are the hallmarks of the Volvo nameplate. The XC60 is a stylish compact crossover intended to compete with BMW X3 and the Acura RDX. The XC60 is a competent traverser of snowy roads but fitted with a luxurious interior featuring the latest in safety equipment. Volvo has always had an intense passion for safety technology, and the XC60 features many such systems, including the City Safety automatic braking system, a roll-over protection system, a whiplash protection seating system and numerous side and front airbags. Strengths of this model include Plenty of interior room, on- and off-road capable, and strong safety emphasis All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4612RK1F2668584
Stock: F2668584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 78,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,987$1,023 Below Market
Lexus of Maplewood - Maplewood / Minnesota
AWD, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Leather Seats - Front & Rear, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Assist Sensors, Panoramic Moonroof, Push Start, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Paddle Shifters, Power Back Door, Memory Seats, Auto Lights, Homelink, and More!Buy with Confidence. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by Lexus Certified Technicians. See us for additional details!Odometer is 6328 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902RK3F2698587
Stock: 111349A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 87,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$1,001 Below Market
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* GREAT DEAL AT $14,995 * * 2015 ** Volvo * * XC60 * * T5 Drive-E Premier * Get ready to go for a ride in this 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier, which comes equipped with a push button start, a navigation system, braking assist, dual climate control, heated seats, stability control, traction control, premium sound system, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags. Rocking a charming black exterior and an off-black interior, this car is a great pick. Want a crossover you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDKXF2659203
Stock: 659203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,900$2,042 Below Market
MSI Auto Sales - Middleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDJXF2733792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,500 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDK4F2670925
Stock: 670925AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990$1,429 Below Market
Cadillac of Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 66,184! T5 Premier trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, $200 below Kelley Blue Book! Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, WiFi Hotspot. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com's review says 'Another Volvo hallmark is the sublimely comfortable and supportive front seats. The rear seat is particularly roomy as smaller crossovers go, with a high seat cushion, above-average headroom and decent legroom for adults.'. AFFORDABLE TO OWN This XC60 is priced $200 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US Why should you buy from Cadillac of Portland? Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Portland. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Portland area. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4612RK1F2721607
Stock: F2721607C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 52,070 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,971$611 Below Market
Right 1 Auto - Huntersville / North Carolina
2016 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier with Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Leather Interior, Navigation, Front and Rear Park Assist, Blind Spot, Lane Change Assist, Rear Camera, Navigation System and much more! Please contact our internet department today to schedule your VIP appointment! All of our vehicles have been serviced and reconditioned in accordance with our stringent 138-point inspection process giving you piece of mind and making every qualified vehicle eligible for Right 1 Auto Certification. Please contact our internet department today to schedule your VIP appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MDK3F2692799
Stock: 692799P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 78,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,442
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
Contact Santa Fe BMW/Mini today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The CARFAX report for this 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2015 Volvo XC60. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. The interior of this Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This genuinely stunning Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus has about everything a family needs in a vehicle. The Volvo even comes equipped with entertainment package that will keep your passengers easily occupied. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus is in a league of its own Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. Winter, Spring, Autumn, or Summer...These tires can handle any season of the year. No matter if you're in the frigid cold of the Northeast or in the heat of the South, these tires can do their job. One look at the paint on this car and you'll swear even birds honor a no-fly zone around it. The 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. The standard wheels have been upgraded to gives this vehicle a whole new style. More information about the 2015 Volvo XC60: Understated luxury, Volvo's lifelong attention to safety, and strong on- and off-road performance are the hallmarks of the Volvo nameplate. The XC60 is a stylish compact crossover intended to compete with BMW X3 and the Acura RDX. The XC60 is a competent traverser of snowy roads but fitted with a luxurious interior featuring the latest in safety equipment. Volvo has always had an intense passion for safety technology, and the XC60 features many such systems, including the City Safety automatic braking system, a roll-over protection system, a whiplash protection seating system and numerous side and front airbags. Strengths of this model include Plenty of interior room, on- and off-road capable, and strong safety emphasis
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902RC0F2599055
Stock: F2599055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 75,089 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,000$654 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2015 Volvo XC60 4dr T5 Premier features a 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged 5cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal White Pearl with a Off-Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T5 Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4612RK4F2733895
Stock: KH3895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
