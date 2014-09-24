Used 2015 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas

Contact Santa Fe BMW/Mini today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The CARFAX report for this 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2015 Volvo XC60. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. The interior of this Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. This genuinely stunning Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus has about everything a family needs in a vehicle. The Volvo even comes equipped with entertainment package that will keep your passengers easily occupied. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus is in a league of its own Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. Winter, Spring, Autumn, or Summer...These tires can handle any season of the year. No matter if you're in the frigid cold of the Northeast or in the heat of the South, these tires can do their job. One look at the paint on this car and you'll swear even birds honor a no-fly zone around it. The 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. The standard wheels have been upgraded to gives this vehicle a whole new style. More information about the 2015 Volvo XC60: Understated luxury, Volvo's lifelong attention to safety, and strong on- and off-road performance are the hallmarks of the Volvo nameplate. The XC60 is a stylish compact crossover intended to compete with BMW X3 and the Acura RDX. The XC60 is a competent traverser of snowy roads but fitted with a luxurious interior featuring the latest in safety equipment. Volvo has always had an intense passion for safety technology, and the XC60 features many such systems, including the City Safety automatic braking system, a roll-over protection system, a whiplash protection seating system and numerous side and front airbags. Strengths of this model include Plenty of interior room, on- and off-road capable, and strong safety emphasis

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4902RC0F2599055

Stock: F2599055

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020