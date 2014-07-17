Used 2015 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

2,212 listings
RDX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,212 listings
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    83,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,785

    $1,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    93,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,883

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    37,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,500

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    34,897 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,945

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    96,342 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,998

    $1,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    75,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,795

    $1,695 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    21,080 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,088

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Acura RDX

    51,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,170

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RDX

    57,023 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,988

    $1,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    60,084 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,981

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RDX

    120,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    $1,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    158,611 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,950

    $661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    57,393 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,981

    $449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    45,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,940

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    107,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,880

    $1,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    110,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,495

    $329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    64,082 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,391

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2015 Acura RDX Technology Package

    53,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,443

    $214 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura RDX searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RDX

Read recent reviews for the Acura RDX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.225 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Acura RDX is a great choice.
road_gypsy,07/17/2014
I was originally considering a Honda Crosstour, but also looked at the Subaru Outback 3.6r, lots of 4 cylinder SUVs, the and the RDX. My extended family has had good experiences with Hondas, but poor ones with BMW and Mercedes. The RDX quickly became my favorite. Didn't like the CVT and driving exp. of the Outback although it had more space. The Crosstour was felt heavier and had worse maneuverability, although real 4x4. The RDX was an instant top choice on the test drive. I like that it's fast and agile when I need it to be and saves some fuel with the VCM tech. on the highway. The tech. package has a lot of things I don't need, but the stock AWD has some great features.
Report abuse
