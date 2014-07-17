Used 2015 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me
- 83,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,785$1,789 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Sanford - Sanford / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Parchment; Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior White Diamond Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Off-road or on the street, this Acura RDX Tech Pkg handles with ease. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura RDX Tech Pkg. More information about the 2015 Acura RDX: The Acura RDX was redesigned for 2013, becoming slightly larger and adopting a V6 to replace the former turbocharged 4-cylinder. As a result, this RDX is quieter, more refined and more comfortable, and rather than being one of the edgier compact crossovers it's now a somewhat smaller but still refined alternative to mid-size luxury models like the Lexus RX or Cadillac SRX. The RDX's simplified model lineup and rich list of standard features also means that buyers will get a well-equipped luxury vehicle that probably has a lower price tag than many other well-equipped models. Interesting features of this model are capable handling, Strong, responsive V6 powertrain, comfortable interior, and flexible, versatile interior layout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H52FL004536
Stock: FL004536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 93,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,883
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Sterling McCall Acura Sugar Land's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Acura RDX Tech Pkg with 93,909mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Acura RDX Tech Pkg. Well-known by many, the RDX has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. More information about the 2015 Acura RDX: The Acura RDX was redesigned for 2013, becoming slightly larger and adopting a V6 to replace the former turbocharged 4-cylinder. As a result, this RDX is quieter, more refined and more comfortable, and rather than being one of the edgier compact crossovers it's now a somewhat smaller but still refined alternative to mid-size luxury models like the Lexus RX or Cadillac SRX. The RDX's simplified model lineup and rich list of standard features also means that buyers will get a well-equipped luxury vehicle that probably has a lower price tag than many other well-equipped models. Interesting features of this model are capable handling, Strong, responsive V6 powertrain, comfortable interior, and flexible, versatile interior layout *Prices shown do not include taxes, license or a destination handling charge. Actual vehicles/accessory costs, labor and installation of $995 is not included. Please consult your selected dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H5XFL001843
Stock: FL001843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 37,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,500$1,819 Below Market
BMW of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2015 Acura RDX 4dr FWD 4dr Tech Pkg features a 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Forged Silver Metallic with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H55FL013375
Stock: 72987A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 34,897 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,945
Helfman Alfa Romeo - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H50FL004542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,342 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,998$1,744 Below Market
Tropical Auto Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H50FL025908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,795$1,695 Below Market
Newbold Toyota - O Fallon / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H56FL025878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,080 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,088
Car Factory Direct - Milford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H50FL026766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,170
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H37FL003090
Stock: 10433571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 57,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,988$1,127 Below Market
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
ACURA PREMIUM SOUND!! NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! MOON ROOF!! DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS!! REAR SPOILER!! This RDX comes equipped Keyless Entry and Go, Cruise Control, CD with MP3 Player, Sirius Satellite Radio, HID Headlamps and much, much more!!GET PRE-QUALIFIED Fast - Free - EZ* Free Credit Score via MAZDA CREDIT EXPRESS* No SSN Required* Get Rates, Terms & Payments* Does Not Affect Current CreditCars You Can Depend On - From People You Can Trust .... MARIN MAZDA.Every vehicle is subject to our extensive pre-sale inspection and service.** This Car is Priced to sell quickly** Payments as low as $267/month with ZERO down for 84 months on approved credit**APR 3.19% on Approved Credit, Not All Applicants Will Qualify** Make a REASONABLE offer - We Want and Will Work with You** We Finance Most Types of Credit and will help you get the Best Available Rates** We Take Any and All Trades** Stop Clicking - CALL Tommy Billor Mike @ 415.454.7000 x-3 for THE NO HASSLE Car Buying Experience ** Or TEXT us at 415.965.7599 for a quick response** NON-Smoker** CLEAN TITLE Guaranteed** FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE** Qualifies for EXTENDED WARRANTY** BAD CREDIT! NO CREDIT! BANKRUPTCY = WE CAN HELP!!Challenged Credit Assistance Is Our Specialty~~~~~ FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED FOR OVER 33 YEARS ~~~~~MARIN MAZDA - Right Off the 101 In San RafaelGreat People -- Great Service415.454.7000New MAZDA Showroom - 807 Francisco Blvd EASTPre-Owned Center - 10 Bellam Blvd. in San Rafael, CADISCLAIMERS: All offers on approved credit, not all applicants will qualify, contact us fro full details.All prices are plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge and any emissions testing charge.All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, the vehicle listings within this web site may not reflect all vehicle items. Web site pricing does not include any options that have been installed at the dealership. Vehicles shown may be in transit or currently in production. Some vehicle images shown are stock photos and may not reflect exact specification.Please contact us regarding actual vehicle features, options & pricing.Not responsible for pricing or typographical errors.Please Email us for more info: mike@marinmazda.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H33FL014951
Stock: 6915B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 60,084 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,981$1,039 Below Market
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, SUN ROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, ALL WHEEL DRIVE / 4X4, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP SENSORS, USB PORTAL, AUX PORTAL, DRIVER MEMORY SEATS, SIRIUS XM SAT RADIO, POWER REAR HATCH, PUSH BUTTON START, LED LIGHTS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, V-6, 18 '' WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, Automatic Headlamps, LOCAL TRADE, GAS SAVER !, 4X4, AWD, 10 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, MP3 decoder, Power Liftgate, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System, Security system. CARFAX One-Owner.2015 Acura RDX Basque Red Pearl II Technology Package AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V19/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H58FL024067
Stock: LN394901A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 120,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995$1,286 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H37FL004627
Stock: 004627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,950$661 Below Market
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Leather interior, power and heated seats, Reverse camera, Navigation system, power deck-lid, USB/AUX Plug ins, Bluetooth, Push start, Alloy wheels. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H56FL029669
Stock: 029669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,393 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,981$449 Below Market
Sport Mazda Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Covid. 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW! SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package - located at our SPORT MAZDA SOUTH Superstore - 9786 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - SPORT LUXURY SUV, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, SUNROOF, LEATHER, BACK UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ALLOYS.Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 7 Years in a Row w/ over 8,000 Positive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999), do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. Please check with dealer regarding final financing arrangement when possible.Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H57FL002605
Stock: KB002605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 45,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,940
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H55FL012985
Stock: 10439052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 107,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,880$1,130 Below Market
Lindsay Lexus of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Crystal Black/Black 2015 Acura RDX AWD Technology Pkg w/ Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Remote Entry w/ Security System, Alloy Wheels, and much more! Don't let the mileage distract you, this vehicle is in mint condition inside and out, was just serviced, and comes with a warranty! Sale priced to move at only $14,480!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H55FL010000
Stock: LX1163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 110,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,495$329 Below Market
Herb Connolly Acura of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean Carfax - One Owner - AWD - Technology Package - Navigation - Leather - Heated Seats - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - Memory Seat - Power Liftgate - Power Moonroof - Power Windows - Remote Keyless Entry - Alloy Wheels Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car Live Market Pricing. Live Market Pricing gives our customers the peace of mind that we have already done the shopping for you. We price our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace, while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors We Don't Play Pricing Games!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H56FL003783
Stock: ALL042149A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 64,082 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,391
AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler White Diamond Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation USA Houston's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Acura RDX Tech Pkg with 64,082mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Acura RDX Tech Pkg redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. In addition to being well-cared for, this Acura RDX has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura RDX Tech Pkg. More information about the 2015 Acura RDX: The Acura RDX was redesigned for 2013, becoming slightly larger and adopting a V6 to replace the former turbocharged 4-cylinder. As a result, this RDX is quieter, more refined and more comfortable, and rather than being one of the edgier compact crossovers it's now a somewhat smaller but still refined alternative to mid-size luxury models like the Lexus RX or Cadillac SRX. The RDX's simplified model lineup and rich list of standard features also means that buyers will get a well-equipped luxury vehicle that probably has a lower price tag than many other well-equipped models. This model sets itself apart with capable handling, Strong, responsive V6 powertrain, comfortable interior, and flexible, versatile interior layout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB3H59FL000452
Stock: FL000452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 53,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,443$214 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Technology Package Navigation Sunroof Backup Camera Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Acura RDX? This is it. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Want more room? Want more style? This Acura RDX Tech Pkg is the vehicle for you. This Acura RDX Tech Pkg is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. When the Acura RDX Tech Pkg was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. This low mileage Acura RDX has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2015 Acura RDX: The Acura RDX was redesigned for 2013, becoming slightly larger and adopting a V6 to replace the former turbocharged 4-cylinder. As a result, this RDX is quieter, more refined and more comfortable, and rather than being one of the edgier compact crossovers it's now a somewhat smaller but still refined alternative to mid-size luxury models like the Lexus RX or Cadillac SRX. The RDX's simplified model lineup and rich list of standard features also means that buyers will get a well-equipped luxury vehicle that probably has a lower price tag than many other well-equipped models. Strengths of this model include capable handling, Strong, responsive V6 powertrain, comfortable interior, and flexible, versatile interior layout No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8TB4H51FL001195
Stock: 11433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
