Used 2015 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Sanford - Sanford / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Parchment; Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior White Diamond Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Off-road or on the street, this Acura RDX Tech Pkg handles with ease. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura RDX Tech Pkg. More information about the 2015 Acura RDX: The Acura RDX was redesigned for 2013, becoming slightly larger and adopting a V6 to replace the former turbocharged 4-cylinder. As a result, this RDX is quieter, more refined and more comfortable, and rather than being one of the edgier compact crossovers it's now a somewhat smaller but still refined alternative to mid-size luxury models like the Lexus RX or Cadillac SRX. The RDX's simplified model lineup and rich list of standard features also means that buyers will get a well-equipped luxury vehicle that probably has a lower price tag than many other well-equipped models. Interesting features of this model are capable handling, Strong, responsive V6 powertrain, comfortable interior, and flexible, versatile interior layout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Acura RDX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J8TB3H52FL004536

Stock: FL004536

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020