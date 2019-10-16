2021 Volvo XC40 Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 10/16/2019

The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is the company's first all-electric vehicle, and it introduces the Recharge moniker, which will be worn by all full or partial electric Volvo vehicles going forward. The standard XC40 with its internal combustion engine is already one of our favorite subcompact luxury SUVs, and expectations are high for this tailpipe-free variant.

The XC40 Recharge has a 78-kWh battery array that will power two electric motors. Those motors are placed between the front and rear axles to provide all-wheel drive. Total system output is rated at 408 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque, which Volvo claims is good for a 0-60 mph time of less than 5 seconds.

More importantly, Volvo estimates the XC40 Recharge's range at 400 kilometers, based on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. We can expect range somewhere between 220 and 240 miles in the U.S. The XC40 Recharge is capable of DC fast charging, and Volvo tells us the vehicle will be able to charge from a depleted battery up to 80% in as little as 40 minutes. As a bonus, Volvo will offer a refund for electric charging after the first year of ownership (details and restrictions to come).

In terms of appearance, the Recharge is nearly identical to any other XC40 except for the solid main grille up front. The same holds true on the inside, as Volvo is quick to point out that the battery placement has no effect on interior space. In fact, you actually gain some cargo space under the hood.

One other notable difference from the gas-powered vehicle is the Recharge's tech interface. The infotainment system will be powered by an Android-based system (the phones/tablets, not a robot, silly). That partnership with Google will allow for automatic over-the-air updates, which should ensure the vehicle will remain up-to-date and be able to add new features in the process.