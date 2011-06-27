Used 2015 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews
Excellent niche vehicle
Full disclosure: This is my 3rd XC70 and 5th Volvo. It's not that I'm a fanboi, they just best fit my current needs as family commuter and weekend sports equipment hauler. In fact, I shopped around A LOT before replacing my 2011 S60 T6 AWD with the 2015 XC70 T6 AWD. I'm not a fan of SUV looking vehicles but I require good rear leg room and ample cargo capacity. I also prefer more ground clearance than sedans+ as pot holes and high/steep curves have ruined my day in lower sitting cars. The wagon body-style is more popular in Europe and that suites me just fine. If you'd prefer a car but need more room and like the idea of extra ground clearance, you owe it to yourself to test drive an XC70.
Volvo has customer service issues
This is my fifth Volvo and the last one. I leased new XC70 2015 T6 AWD in and I have 15k miles on it. It is great car to some extend regardless of the price tag. It has unique combination of performance, luxury and utility and is well built. So what's the problem? Soon after I leased the car local dealership was closed and I learned that according to "Volvo's policies" I have to drive 200 miles distance to the next dealership to get scheduled maintenance. Is this reasonable? I tried working though Volvo customer service, but have been politely stonewalled, the company has no method of filing customer complaints. They all come back to the same person. March 2016 update The car behaves perfectly, after putting 20k miles on it, I like it more than right after the purchase. No mechanical issues or any issues. This car is really well built even comparing to previous Volvos that I had., Mileage 19 mpg in mixed city/freeway driving using premium gasoline. I changed oil three times and did tires balancing at about 17k miles. Further impressions - this is not performance "drivers car". But it got enough power to leave many "drivers cars" behind. You just use this power not for driving fun but for driving comfort. That's probably a good definition for this car - very comfortable. I decided to keep the car for a bit longer and bought out the lease. As for Volvo fixing customer service issues - there is no visible progress, they dropped all their customers after closing some dealerships. March 2017 update The car still is as good as new and I am liking it more with every month passing by. Still getting between 19 to 20 mpg and it is about 25k miles now. There is Volvo recall to upgrade the software for AWD system. Well now I do nave to drive 200 miles to closes dealership.
Plenty of Performance, Value and Luxery
Shop around for the best deal as prices continue to escalate on the XC70, first maintenance is at 10,000 miles, car is built solid and my only disappointment is the instrument cluster, which while functional, looks like it was lifted from the Ford Fusion. For me, this car provides sufficient power, great handling and comfort. It is full of metal and won't bend when you lean on it like my last Subaru Outback. I am surprised when auto reviewers say the engines are not adequate-I have to wonder why someone would buy and drive a station wagon like you would a performance sport car. Times have changed-driving is more self defensive and spent staying away from people texting and talking on their phones. This is a safe vehicle. It is fun to drive and easy to keep in the lanes. You will love it and it is easy/pleasurable to drive. I am getting decent gas mileage (23 mpg) overall and I haven't even broken it in yet. I highly recommend this car-it will put a smile on your face every time you get behind the wheel.
My Third XC70
One of the best overall packages available for people who like comfort, versatility and sport.
My first impressions after 700 miles
We purchased an XC 70 platinum T6 3 liter that had an EPA mpg at 17/24 mpg. We chose this car after purchasing two BMW X1s in 2014 and 2015. I was a bit worried about the mpg and that I would be consuming more gas and hurting the environment. Well after our first major road trip of 430 miles in CA from N. Ca, through Sacramento to Palo Alto, I was impressed. You have to know that this road trip is primarily major state and federal highways, on roads that are very bumpy, can be stressful, and very heavy with traffic. We obtained an overall round-trip gas mileage of 25.6 mpg with cruising speeds of 70-80 mph, and considerable stop and go on these interstates. Frankly consider this route to be one of the worst traveling itinerary that you could ever drive and put a car through. The best attribute of this car is the Volvo front car seats that are likely the most comfortable in a car. We purchased the car mostly for the front car seats as my wife has spinal issues that causes her great pain and discomfort about the third hour of a road trip. The seat comfort was the best of what could be expected given my wife's chronic aliments. I cannot say this for the back car seats as they are average, and the designers could have engineered more leg room for the rear passengers. Don't get the wrong impression, it is still better than the X1s that we have experienced. The auto runs smooth, plenty of acceleration, low road noise, and takes the highway bumps with little lingering memory. What I might be critical of is the steering as it is a bit light and you don't have intuitive feeling you get out of a performance car such as a BMW X1. The handling around curves is slightly above average, but you should slow down a bit if it is a tight curve as there is a slight body lean and response for you to take it more slower than a performance car. I have only 700 miles on the car and as you know, nothing is broken in yet, the engine especially. I will look forward to more (pleasurable) road trips and I anticipate that I will find the car much more superior and also expect to obtain slightly higher mpg on long road trips. There are no available safety ratings for this model, but it is a Volvo. The exterior body is very solid and the finish is excellent. We have learned much after purchasing three new cars in the last 24 months and anyone purchasing should do their homework in regards to invoice price, reviews of the car handling, etc.
