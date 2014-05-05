Used 2014 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 3.2

    90,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,954

    $3,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    114,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,648

    $2,496 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    66,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,377

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    106,819 miles
    Good Deal

    $12,984

    $1,347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 3.2

    75,326 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,295

    $559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 3.2

    68,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,488

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in Silver
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    73,743 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,699

    $1,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 3.2

    78,435 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,500

    $732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in Silver
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    32,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,588

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    99,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,997

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 3.2

    100,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,952

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    41,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,888

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    61,143 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    109,885 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design in Silver
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design

    65,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6

    53,381 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,987

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design in Red
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design

    59,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2014 Volvo XC60 3.2

    69,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,980

    Details

Volvo XC60 T6 AWD
bullvo2,05/05/2014
I have owned the XC60 for over 2 months -- 300 HP turbo 6-cyl, AWD model. It is super quick. The AWD worked beautifully in the snow. It handles very precisely, feels rock solid, and I like the ride quality. The car is very comfortable for tall people, with plenty of leg and head room even with the sunroof. I'm 6'6" so finding a comfortable midsize car can be a challenge. I also liked the Acura RDX but found it was not as well set up for tall drivers.
