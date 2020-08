Used 2014 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Local Trade, Navigation / GPS, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Back Up Camera, Won't Last!, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Front & Rear Park Assist, Navigation System. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. Savile Gray Metallic 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 Premier 18/26 City/Highway MPG Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4952DLXE2522426

Stock: PV3252A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020