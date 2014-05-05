Used 2014 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Package Caspian Blue Metallic Leather Seats Engine Remote Start Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Soft Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2L Premier and many others like it at AutoNation Honda Chandler. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo XC60 3.2L Premier. Previous service records are included, making this Volvo XC60 extra special. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Volvo XC60 looks like has never been used. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Volvo XC60 3.2L Premier? More information about the 2014 Volvo XC60: Understated luxury, Volvo's lifelong attention to safety and strong on- and off-road performance are the hallmarks of the Volvo nameplate. The XC60 is a stylish compact crossover intended to compete with BMW X3 and the Acura RDX. The XC60 is a competent traverser of snowy roads but fitted with a luxurious interior featuring the latest safety equipment. Volvo's always had an intense interest in safety technology and the XC60 sports the City Safety automatic braking system, a roll-over protection system, a whiplash protection seating system and numerous side and front airbags. Interesting features of this model are on- and off-road capable, strong safety emphasis, and Plenty of interior room All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4952DL7E2521069

Stock: E2521069

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-09-2020