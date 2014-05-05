Used 2014 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me
- 90,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,954$3,244 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Local Trade, Navigation / GPS, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Back Up Camera, Won't Last!, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Front & Rear Park Assist, Navigation System. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. Savile Gray Metallic 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 Premier 18/26 City/Highway MPG Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DLXE2522426
Stock: PV3252A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 114,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,648$2,496 Below Market
Yalcars - Youngstown / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ1E2512550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,377$1,671 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX 1 OWNER / NEW TIRES / ONLY 65,000 MILES / NAVIGATION / PANO ROOF / 3RD ROW SEATS2014 Volvo XC60 T6 3.0L V6 24V TurboCharged AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Off-Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power Moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 21895 miles below market average!Our goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ1E2536072
Stock: CPR3695A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 106,819 milesGood Deal
$12,984$1,347 Below Market
Moses Toyota - Saint Albans / West Virginia
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Moses Auto Group utilizes "MARKET VALUE PRICING" on all the vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time market data to ensure that all our customers enjoy a hassle-free buying experience and the best value possible. That, along with the largest selection of over 3500 quality cars, trucks, and SUVs in the tristate WV, KY, and OH area (as well as the surrounding cities of Charleston, Huntington, and Morgantown), has our loyal client base coming back again and again. Come to Moses today and experience the car-buying process as it should be- Driven By You.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ8E2515977
Stock: TT20538B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 75,326 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,295$559 Below Market
Crossroads Car and Truck - Milford / Ohio
Crossroads Car and Truck will remain open during these temporarily tough times. We offer clean facilities numerous options for online and over the phone business and will deliver your vehicle to your home or place of work free of charge* (*within a certain radius of our location). Call or Text 513-831-6900 anytime and we will do all we can to earn your business safely! Heated Leather Seats Sunroof/Moonroof Good Tires Good Brakes Back-up Camera Bluetooth Hands Free 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 8 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning Anti-whiplash front head restraints Automatic temperature control Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Heated door mirrors Heated Front Seats Illuminated entry Leather Shift Knob Memory seat Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Power door mirrors Power driver seat Power steering Power windows Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus Radio: AM/FM Single CD Player w/MP3 Rain sensing wipers Rear anti-roll bar Rear fog lights Remote keyless entry Security system Speed control Split folding rear seat Spoiler Steering wheel mounted audio controls Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Variably intermittent wipers Wheels: 18 Pan Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Bright Silver Metallic 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 4D Sport Utility FWD 3.2L I6 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic Odometer is 15117 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive. We have all types of financing available! Please click the GET DEALER FINANCING link below to securely apply for credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940DL1E2517106
Stock: 14517106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,488
DeMontrond Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
Please call THOM ROBINSON at 281-872-7200 or come in to the Certified Pre-Owned building at the south end of the lot located at 14101 North Freeway Houston TX 77090 and ask for THOM ROBINSON to check availability and receive the discounted Demontrond price on this Luxury mid size SUV with back up camera blue tooth leather interior heated seats CITYSAFE system and more. Buy with confidence as this vehicle qualifies for our exclusive Warranty Forever program at no additional cost to you. A real Warranty which covers the most important parts of your vehicle for as long as you own it. Please call THOM ROBINSON today for additional details or if Thom is unavailable please ask for Jason Alston..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DL3E2553064
Stock: V80890A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 73,743 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,699$1,310 Below Market
Springs Automotive Group Englewood - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ2E2502660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,435 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,500$732 Below Market
O'Brien Toyota of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 Crystal White Pearl 18/26 City/Highway MPGStop by O’Brien Toyota of Peoria today at 7401 N Allen Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 to schedule a test drive or give us a call at 309-693-7000 to make an appointment. To view all available inventory please visit www.obrientoyotaofpeoria.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DL0E2535167
Stock: VO535167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 32,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,588
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
XC60 T6 AWD with only 32K Miles and LOADED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. V6 Turbo.. AWD.. Huge PAN-ROOF.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. Plush LEATHER SEATS.. All Power Options.. Dual Power Seats with MEMORY.. Premium Sound with Steering Wheel Controls.. Push Button Start.. 18in Factory Alloys and MORE!! Fully serviced and Ready to GO!! It's a DIAMOND.... Hurry! Our 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Crossover is displayed proudly in Bright Silver Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that produces 300hp while tethered to a reliable 6 Speed Geartronic Automatic transmission that secures instant traction and natural passing ease. This All Wheel Drive offers near 24mpg on the open road in addition to beautiful 18-inch Merac wheels that posture this machine to perfection as touring suspension makes for an incredible commute. Swedish Volvo suspension is repeatedly touted as offering a more comfortable ride than many other makes, so plan your trip and enjoy every mile. Inside, this T6 will make you feel like the engineers sculpted the vehicle around you, with everything entirely in place. Comfortable seating, a panoramic sunroof, touch controls everywhere, and a high-definition Bluetooth enabled audio system set the stage. Family or business, work or play, we know you will find happiness with Volvo. Look around, see perfectly blended soft-touch materials and aluminum that any true enthusiast would dream about. Volvo is known for safety, and the XC60 won't let you down. This Crossover is filled with industry must-haves like ABS, whiplash protection, airbags everywhere, and home safe lighting to name a few. Today is the day you change your life, and the T6 will take you to your next destination! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ0E2503287
Stock: 190564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2019
- 99,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
$1,463.05 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, REAR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS, ENGINE AIR FILTER, WIPERS, COMPLETE OIL CHANGE, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Volvo XC60 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'If you desire a crossover with style and presence that is still quite family-friendly, the 2014 Volvo XC60 is one of our top picks.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ1E2536394
Stock: F11205A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 100,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,952
AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Package Caspian Blue Metallic Leather Seats Engine Remote Start Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Soft Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2L Premier and many others like it at AutoNation Honda Chandler. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo XC60 3.2L Premier. Previous service records are included, making this Volvo XC60 extra special. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Volvo XC60 looks like has never been used. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Volvo XC60 3.2L Premier? More information about the 2014 Volvo XC60: Understated luxury, Volvo's lifelong attention to safety and strong on- and off-road performance are the hallmarks of the Volvo nameplate. The XC60 is a stylish compact crossover intended to compete with BMW X3 and the Acura RDX. The XC60 is a competent traverser of snowy roads but fitted with a luxurious interior featuring the latest safety equipment. Volvo's always had an intense interest in safety technology and the XC60 sports the City Safety automatic braking system, a roll-over protection system, a whiplash protection seating system and numerous side and front airbags. Interesting features of this model are on- and off-road capable, strong safety emphasis, and Plenty of interior room All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DL7E2521069
Stock: E2521069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 41,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,888
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
HARD TO FIND T6 AWD with only 41K MILES and LOADED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. High Output V6 Turbo 3.0L.. Huge PAN-ROOF.. Tan LEATHER SEATS.. All Power Options.. Dual Power Seats with MEMORY.. HEATED SEATS.. Full Steering Wheel Controls.. Paddle Shift Option.. Push Button Start.. Premium Wheels and MORE!! Fully Serviced and Ready to GO!! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT... Hurry! Our 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Crossover is displayed proudly in Ice White. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that produces 300hp while tethered to a reliable 6 Speed Geartronic Automatic transmission that secures instant traction and natural passing ease. This All Wheel Drive offers near 24mpg on the open road in addition to beautiful 18-inch Merac wheels that posture this machine to perfection as touring suspension makes for an incredible commute. Swedish Volvo suspension is repeatedly touted as offering a more comfortable ride than many other makes, so plan your trip and enjoy every mile. Inside, this T6 will make you feel like the engineers sculpted the vehicle around you, with everything perfectly in place. Comfortable heated front seating, a panoramic sunroof, touch controls everywhere, and a high-definition Bluetooth enabled audio system set the stage. Family or business, work or play, we know you will find happiness with Volvo. Look around, see perfectly blended soft-touch materials and aluminum that any true enthusiast would dream about. Volvo is known for safety and the XC60 won't let you down. This Crossover is filled with industry must-haves like ABS, whiplash protection, airbags everywhere, and home safe lighting to name a few. Today is the day you change your life and the T6 will take you to your next destination! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZXE2551105
Stock: 190757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2019
- 61,143 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,995
Haldeman Subaru - Trenton / New Jersey
2014 Volvo XC60 T6 Premier Plus SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, RECENT HALDEMAN TRADE IN, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES, LEATHER/MOONROOF, BLUE TOOTH, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, SIRIUS XM, NEW WIPERS AND FILTERS!, Power moonroof.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ0E2547466
Stock: 20602B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 109,885 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,990
PA Auto Select - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Crystal White Pearl 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design Platinum AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L V6 24V TurboCharged 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.Our new dealership is a state of the art facility that offers a large indoor showroom where you can browse our inventory. Regardless of the weather conditions, you and the vehicles stay clean, warm and dry. The Service Department has all new up to date equipment for all makes and models. We can handle anything from routine maintenance to PA state inspections and most repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZXE2507122
Stock: P3632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 65,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999
Emich Chevrolet - Lakewood / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Lakewood, Littleton, Denver, Boulder, Arapahoe, Aurora, Colorado Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ7E2558044
Stock: T558044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 53,381 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,987
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chicopee / Massachusetts
Black 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L V6 24V TurboCharged 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 in Black, Bluetooth for Phone and Audio Streaming, MOONROOF SUNROOF, LEATHER, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 24V TurboCharged, AWD, Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! We understand the need to be transparent when dealing with you and will make every effort to make you experience with us worth telling a friend family or co-worker about. The options on this vehicle are VIN# drawn and may vary. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, and license. Not responsible for typographical errors. The pricing shown DOESN'T include any requirement for cash down or trade in order to qualify . We don't include or incorporate the ability to factor in fee's that a lender/bank may require the dealer to pay in order to obtain subprime financing terms on your behalf. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ8E2535646
Stock: P5799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 59,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,500
Carlsen Subaru - Redwood City / California
Immaculate Condition!, One Owner!, Hard to find!, Low Miles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ9E2525224
Stock: P7888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 69,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,980
Fiore Toyota - Hollidaysburg / Pennsylvania
Volvo XC60 2014 3.2 Savile Gray MetallicCARFAX One-Owner.Heated Leather Seating, Leather Interior, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth/USB/HD Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 20192 miles below market average!18/25 City/Highway MPG Fiore Toyota VW Audi has been providing new and used Toyota, Volkswagen, and Audi vehicles in Hollidaysburg, PA to customers for many years. We strive to provide excellent vehicles and quality service for shoppers at our Toyota dealership near State College, Johnstown, Altoona and Indiana, PA. We will work with you to make sure you are fully satisfied with your vehicle purchase or automotive service. Make your family part of the Fiore Toyota, VW, Audi family. Visit our Dealership and meet our entire team at 1000 South Logan Boulevard today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC60 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940DZ3E2507522
Stock: A2000201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
