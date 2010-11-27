Used 2010 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Volvo XC60 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 3.2

    92,915 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    197,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    107,739 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $1,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    129,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,071

    $1,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    162,707 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    100,762 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,996

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    113,257 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,410

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    122,455 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,755

    $502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    114,235 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $869 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    160,410 miles

    $7,770

    $229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 3.2

    115,985 miles

    $8,269

    $919 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 3.2

    119,996 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Light Green
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    121,678 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,488

    $242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Light Brown
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    113,304 miles

    $9,826

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    96,116 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,005

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 3.2

    47,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    105,703 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo XC60 T6

    104,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,599

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC60

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6109 Reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (2%)
XC 60: My favorite Volvo yet!
L Devoe,11/27/2010
Between my wife and myself we have owned 10 Volvos and consider ourselves Volvo for Life customers. Besides the obvious reputation for safety, Volvos have continued to improve their reliability, looks, and amenities over the years. The XC60 is the first Volvo SUV that I have purchased for myself. It is also the most comfortable Volvo that I have ever driven. I was impressed with the build quality, its pep on the road, and the new features such as blind spot alerts (BLIS) and rear view camera for backing up. The mileage is better than I expected with the 3.2L engine and the interior is dead quiet on the highway.
