Used 2010 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Soft Beige; R-Design Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Volvo XC60 3.0T R-Design only has 122,455mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Volvo includes: SOFT BEIGE, R-DESIGN LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Volvo XC60 is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Volvo XC60 3.0T R-Design. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Volvo XC60 3.0T R-Design, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo XC60 3.0T R-Design. More information about the 2010 Volvo XC60: The all-new XC60 brings Volvo's legendary safety to the small SUV segment. It shares basic design elements with the larger V70 and XC70 station wagons. With the capacity to seat five, it's well suited for small families looking for more power, safety, and more luxurious features than those offered in the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V. This model sets itself apart with Superb utility, luxury, and safety, powerful engine, and attractive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4992DZ5A2020488

Stock: A2020488

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020