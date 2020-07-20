Used 2013 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me
- 108,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,500$2,579 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED!CLEAN CARFAX, 2013 VOLVO XC60 T6! Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, where you buy with Total Confidence! We utilize competitive market pricing models to make the buying process hassle-free.We do not charge any Reconditioning or Certification Fees! At Ourisman Chantilly Toyota, we want you to love your pre-owned vehicle. If you don't, simply bring the vehicle back within 3 days for a FULL REFUND no questions asked!* Qualified used cars come with the Ourisman lifetime engine guarantee**. Call dealer at 703-378-2121 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ8D2424772
Stock: C200611A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,495$4,800 Below Market
Autos Direct of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2013 VOLVO XC60 AWD with powerful 3.2L DOHC 24-valve I6 // THIS GREAT ALL PURPOSE SUV INCLUDES // HEATED FRONT SEATS,BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, MULTI ZONE A/C, KEYLESS START, CLIMATE CONTROL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, REAR A/C // AND SO MUCH MORE! // ALSO ADDITIONAL OPTIONS A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Driver Vanity Mirror Engine Immobilizer Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag HD Radio Intermittent Wipers Leather Steering Wheel Mirror Memory MP3 Player Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Seating 5 Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Power Outlet Power Steering Power Windows Privacy Glass Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Rear Floor Mats Rear Head Air Bag Rear Reading Lamps Rear Spoiler Rollover Protection BarsCALL 540-300-4540 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, WARRANTED and VA inspected Vehicles, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time...come and check us out and you will see why Autos Direct FINANCING CENTER is rated V.A. # 1 SUBPRIME DEALER. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540Special internet pricing is based on one time payment by customer such as cash, check, or certified funds. Finance charges may vary. Prices exclude sales tax, registration, title, financing charges and $499 processing fee.Apply online at WWW.AUTOSDIRECTVA.COM and find out why we are the HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVALor call 540-300-4540. AutosDirectVA.com 540-300-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940DZ7D2413318
Stock: D35729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-07-2020
- 61,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,918
AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ice White Sandstone Beige/Espresso Brown; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 is offered by AutoNation Ford Mazda Corpus Christi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Volvo XC60 T6 offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Volvo XC60 T6 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Volvo XC60 T6 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Volvo XC60 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2013 Volvo XC60: Understated luxury, Volvo's lifelong attention to safety and strong on- and off-road performance are the hallmarks of the Volvo nameplate. The XC60 is a stylish compact crossover intended to compete with BMW X3 and the Acura RDX. The XC60 is a competent traverser of snowy roads but fitted with a luxurious interior featuring the latest safety equipment. Volvo's always had an intense interest in safety technology and the XC60 sports the City Safety automatic braking system, a roll-over protection system, a whiplash protection seating system and numerous side and front airbags. This model sets itself apart with Plenty of interior room, on- and off-road capable, and strong safety emphasis All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ5D2450780
Stock: D2450780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 81,292 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,500$1,739 Below Market
Plaza Lexus - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Volvo XC60 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic *AWD, *Panoramic Roof, *Leather Seats, AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 20070 miles below market average!At Plaza Lexus we have a huge selection of New and Pre-owned Vehicles. We carry all Makes and Models to meet every Customers needs. Please call one of our Certified Sales Professionals at 877-475-8135 to schedule a test drive. We are located just east of 270 on Olive Blvd at 777 Decker Ln, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DZ5D2393790
Stock: D2393790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 43,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,900
Carz R Us - Houston / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ5D2438175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,995$2,660 Below Market
LA Sales - Hicksville / New York

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DL9D2407623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,253 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,491$4,031 Below Market
Beck Ford Lincoln - Palatka / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DL2D2400822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,995
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Tailgate Pkg Leather Seats Protection Pkg Chrome Tail Pipes Luggage Cover Bluetooth Connection Black Stone Sandstone Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DL0D2444687
Stock: D2444687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 51,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,999$1,546 Below Market
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2013 Volvo XC60 'PREMIERE' 3.2 Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!!FEATURES:-3.2 LITER V6 ENGINE-230 HORSEPOWER(PZEV-PARTIAL ZERO EMISIONS VEHICLE)-AUTO TRANSMISSION W/ SELECT SHIFT-ALL WHEEL DRIVE-7 INCH COLOR LCD MONITOR-SMART KEY SYSTEM W/ PUSH BUTTON START-BLUETOOTH-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED SEATS-FRONT AND REAR-PANORAMIC GLASS SKYROOF-POWER TAILGATE-PREMIUM SILVER ALLOY WHEELS-BACK UP CAMERA-BLIS-BLIND SPOT MONITORS-HEATED SIDE MIRRORS W/ REMOTE MEMORY-AUTO-DIM REAR VIEW MIRROR-40/20/40 FOLDING REAR SEATS-INTEGRATED ROOF RAILS-DUAL ZONE DIGITAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL-LEATHER AND SILK METAL STEERING WHEEL-MULTI-FUNCTION/TILT-TELESCOPE-HD RADIO-USB-AUX INPUT-MP3-CD-SAT...40X40WATT AMPLIFIER W/ 8 SPEAKERS-5STAR SAFETY RATINGS!AWESOME VOLVO XC 60 - NICELY EQUIPPED!FINANCING AND EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! CALL NOW FOR YOUR APPT: 774-447-44422013 Volvo XC60 is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'The 2013 Volvo XC60 is a well-rounded small luxury SUV that's also one of the top choices for families.Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2013.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Excellent safety scores- ample interior space- comfortable ride- strong turbocharged engine- distinctive design inside and out- available integrated booster seats.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940DZ1D2404579
Stock: 21-2862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,460 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,995$1,880 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2013 Volvo XC60 4dr features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Anthracite Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Locking Tailgate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ7D2412497
Stock: 412497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 86,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 PANORAMIC SUNROOF ! BLIND SPOT MONITOR ! PREMIUM 18” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER LIFT-GATE ! ROOF RAILS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Black Stone on Beige Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DL8D2368460
Stock: 368460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,100 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,995$471 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week! Previous rental vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940DZ7D2421239
Stock: 421239AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,423 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,990$784 Below Market
DCH BMW of Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
$600 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Clean. Moonroof, Leather, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry.A GREAT TIME TO BUYThis XC60 is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book.VISIT US TODAYWe go above and beyond to earn your business each time you visit. In short, you're going to enjoy your experience here. From knowledgeable sales people to factory-trained technicians, our team works together to ensure you get the solution that fits your needs and your lifestyle. BMW of Freehold is conveniently located on Highway 9 in Freehold, New Jersey. We welcome you to visit our dealership.Pricing analysis performed on 7/20/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 25 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, TURBOCHARGED, ALLOY WHEELS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZXD2421324
Stock: BF200890D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 67,896 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,794$446 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
Climate Pkg Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Saville Grey Metallic Leather Seats Chrome Tail Pipes Bluetooth Connection Sandstone Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952DL4D2427875
Stock: D2427875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 95,836 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,998
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Volvo XC60 includes: Total Value: $2,206. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Windshield Wiper Inserts Replaced, Tires Inspected, 4 Tires Replaced, Brake Inspection, Front Brake Rotors Replaced, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Serviced at Dealer, Panoramic sunroof BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES CLIMATE PKG: heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated windshield washer nozzles, interior air quality system (IAQS), ELECTRIC SILVER METALLIC. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System. Volvo T6 with Electric Silver Metallic exterior and Anthracite Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'The XC60 crossover was designed to compete with BMW's popular X3 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ1D2442076
Stock: 18686A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 108,478 milesFair Deal
$12,497$407 Below Market
Alliance Motor Group - Middleton / Massachusetts
3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, All-Wheel Drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, Keyless entry, Keyless start, Sirius satellite radio, Dual-zone climate control, Front and rear heated leather seats, Panoramic moonroof, Power liftgate, This XC60 3.2 AWD is a one-owner vehicle in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition. The Carfax report is flawless and contains the complete service history. All our cars come with one master key. Extra accessories (keys, mats, books) are not guaranteed, but will be provided if available. Advertised price does not include the doc fee or any applicable state registration fees or taxes. We make every effort to accurately list vehicle options in the description. We do not guarantee the accuracy of options as decoded by listing services. Please contact us with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ8D2450224
Stock: D2450224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 80,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,677$1,031 Below Market
Victory Chevrolet of Smithville - Smithville / Missouri
Covid-19 has impacted all of our daily lives in ways that a few weeks ago seemed unimaginable. Because of this, we have taken steps to limit exposure for anyone who is in need of a vehicle. We have drastically increased our safety measures from both a disinfecting and personal distancing perspective. If you see a vehicle that meets your needs please reach out via email or phone. We are willing to bring a vehicle to you for test-drive or purchase. Either way, we are here to help. 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 Ice White XC60 T6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 24V TurboCharged, 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Sandstone Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces.Power Sunroof,Heated Front Seats. Why should you buy from Victory Chevrolet of Smithville? Our unmatched service and diverse Chevrolet inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Smithville. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Smithville area. https://www.victorychevykc.com/HomePage Phone: 816-532-0900. *Nobody Beats A Victory Deal*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ5D2456658
Stock: LJ260341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 78,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,495
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2013 Black / Stone Volvo XC60 NON SMOKER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ALERT, POWER LIFT GATE, MP3-USB, WARRANTY INCLUDED, NEW TIRES, PARK ASSIST, AWD, SATELLITE RADIO, BACKUP CAMERA, AWD, Climate Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Navigation System. 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902DZ0D2410347
Stock: 13000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
