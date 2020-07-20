Used 2013 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts

ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2013 Volvo XC60 'PREMIERE' 3.2 Sport Utility 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY*!!!FEATURES:-3.2 LITER V6 ENGINE-230 HORSEPOWER(PZEV-PARTIAL ZERO EMISIONS VEHICLE)-AUTO TRANSMISSION W/ SELECT SHIFT-ALL WHEEL DRIVE-7 INCH COLOR LCD MONITOR-SMART KEY SYSTEM W/ PUSH BUTTON START-BLUETOOTH-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED SEATS-FRONT AND REAR-PANORAMIC GLASS SKYROOF-POWER TAILGATE-PREMIUM SILVER ALLOY WHEELS-BACK UP CAMERA-BLIS-BLIND SPOT MONITORS-HEATED SIDE MIRRORS W/ REMOTE MEMORY-AUTO-DIM REAR VIEW MIRROR-40/20/40 FOLDING REAR SEATS-INTEGRATED ROOF RAILS-DUAL ZONE DIGITAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL-LEATHER AND SILK METAL STEERING WHEEL-MULTI-FUNCTION/TILT-TELESCOPE-HD RADIO-USB-AUX INPUT-MP3-CD-SAT...40X40WATT AMPLIFIER W/ 8 SPEAKERS-5STAR SAFETY RATINGS!AWESOME VOLVO XC 60 - NICELY EQUIPPED!FINANCING AND EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! CALL NOW FOR YOUR APPT: 774-447-44422013 Volvo XC60 is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy!'The 2013 Volvo XC60 is a well-rounded small luxury SUV that's also one of the top choices for families.Notably, we picked the Volvo XC60 as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs and Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2013.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Excellent safety scores- ample interior space- comfortable ride- strong turbocharged engine- distinctive design inside and out- available integrated booster seats.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4940DZ1D2404579

Stock: 21-2862

Certified Pre-Owned: No

