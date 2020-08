Used 2013 Volvo XC60 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ice White Sandstone Beige/Espresso Brown; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 is offered by AutoNation Ford Mazda Corpus Christi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. On almost any road condition, this Volvo XC60 T6 offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Volvo XC60 T6 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Volvo XC60 T6 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Volvo XC60 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2013 Volvo XC60: Understated luxury, Volvo's lifelong attention to safety and strong on- and off-road performance are the hallmarks of the Volvo nameplate. The XC60 is a stylish compact crossover intended to compete with BMW X3 and the Acura RDX. The XC60 is a competent traverser of snowy roads but fitted with a luxurious interior featuring the latest safety equipment. Volvo's always had an intense interest in safety technology and the XC60 sports the City Safety automatic braking system, a roll-over protection system, a whiplash protection seating system and numerous side and front airbags. This model sets itself apart with Plenty of interior room, on- and off-road capable, and strong safety emphasis All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC60 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4902DZ5D2450780

Stock: D2450780

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020