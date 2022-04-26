Skip to main content
2023 Volvo XC40

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $36,000
What to expect
  • Possible cosmetic refresh to the front bumper and new headlights
  • Part of the first XC40 generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 7 Colors
  • 6 Trims
  • 3 Packages
