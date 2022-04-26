What is the XC40?

The Volvo XC40 is a subcompact luxury SUV. It is the smallest SUV that Volvo makes, with the larger XC60 positioned above it. The XC40 also has a couple of siblings, the all-electric XC40 Recharge and the C40 coupe-like SUV. Each of those are reviewed separately here on Edmunds. Volvo has taken the brand upscale in recent years, so the XC40 matches up well against other small premium rivals such as the Audi Q3, BMW X2, and Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB.

Overall, our editors have praised the XC40 for its stylish exterior, spacious interior, comfortable ride, and an excellent optional audio system. However, its front-seat ergonomics and touchscreen interface could be deal-breakers for some people. There were no major changes to the XC40 in 2022, and only a few standard features were shuffled. The good news is that for the 2023 model year, we're likely to see a mild refresh of the XC40's exterior.

In Europe, the whole XC40 family is receiving a new front bumper, a frameless grille plate, and new signature Thor's Hammer headlights that feature auto-dimming technology to reduce glare to other drivers. The updates are designed to keep the styling consistent between the XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge. There's a good chance that those updates will make their way stateside and also apply to the gas-powered XC40.