  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2013 Volvo XC70
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 XC70
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,600
See XC70 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Premieryes
Climate Packageyes
Premier Plusyes
Technology Packageyes
Platinumyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,600
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,600
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Dual Outboard Two-Stage Child Booster Seats w/Power Child Locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,600
17" Valder Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4147 lbs.
Gross weight5258 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height63.1 in.
EPA interior volume134.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Ice White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Twilight Bronze Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Soft Beige, leather
  • Espresso Brown, leather
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Off-Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/65R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,600
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See XC70 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles