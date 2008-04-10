5 star reviews: 77 %

4 star reviews: 15 %

3 star reviews: 3 %

2 star reviews: 5 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 39 total reviews

3.75 out of 5 stars, Thousands spent for New transmission @ 79K

milkman128 , 06/07/2014

The fuel economy and quality of the drive train are the biggest downer for me. It has good pep to its step and handles incredibly well. Although with my Transmission failing so early I worry about the power train quality. It looks pretty inside and out, handles very well but doesn't appear to have the longevity dynamic.

5 out of 5 stars, Rabbit on Rabbit - Pure Adrenaline

Watson Martin , 02/18/2016

S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M)

Go Rabbit go has been going for now decades. With its generational shift to mature adults who once X owned 80s Rabbits. Unfortunately, the unibody pick was not crossed over. More about that later. I live in Roanoke VA driving mostly along interstates or the valleys jurisdictional byways with plenty of ups downs and curves of all sorts. Car handles like a charm even more so on passes crossing dozens of ridge lines located along the Blue Ridge Mountains to the east and the Appalachia Mountains to the west. It's tight and krpt me out of the ditch approaching a downhill car - both balls to the wall - with dry leaves in tow. Fortunately I road the rail on the right edge of a steep unguarded cliff. Adrenalin should be this cars middle name. Love it but got to sale it cuz of growing family and desire for tech audio smart upgrades. Dodge Durango SX. Go figure. Taurague is not my deal as it's much smaller for much more. American German dodge. Go figure.

5 out of 5 stars, Just about perfect!

Eric , 09/05/2009

In my family we own an 09 Rabbit and 08 Mazda 3. They are truly both fantastic cars. Both are equipped pretty much the same and they both cost the same (just about 17K). My wife drives the Mazda and she loves it however I am a good size guy and I find the Rabbit's seat goes back further and has more thigh support (and overall room). The Mazda gets better gas mileage but the Rabbit has better acceleration so in my opinion the lower MPG is a fair trade. Both handle extremely well and are a lot of fun to drive however the Rabbit is a little more quiet overall. The Mazda has one of the nicest stearing wheels I have ever seen on any car.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Fun to Drive, not your Grandma's Corolla

dean-l , 10/04/2008

I wanted a small sedan. One test drive of Civic and Corolla and they were out. Those sheep need to look around a little. Mazda3 is a good car and better value, but this one just "felt" like it was built better. I picked the Rabbit over the Jetta because of the chrome on the front and the fake leather seats, I just couldn't do it. The real stuff is better, why bother? Also Rabbits are unusual around here. I've enjoyed the car so far. It really IS fun to drive. Plenty of power. NO exterior "loud & obnoxious" things about it. A real knock out in red. I can't believe this car is not more popular.

