Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit
Pros & Cons
- Upscale look and feel with top-notch build quality, strong engine, versatile hatchback body style, high standard feature content, comfortable ride.
- Below-average fuel economy, high quality and high feature content leads to a high price.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're willing to sacrifice some fuel economy and a few bucks, the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit is a wonderful little car that boasts a polished interior, comfortable ride, solid German engineering and strong power. It's a hoot to drive, too.
Vehicle overview
The 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit is like soccer: huge in Europe, not so much in America. Of course, the Rabbit is known as the Golf across the pond, but the fact remains that Europeans have a keener affinity for VW's iconic hatchback, to the tune of making it the second-best-selling car in Europe last year. In America, sedans are king -- sorta like the NFL. Yet supposedly unfashionable hatchbacks like the Rabbit are interesting alternatives for those who recognize the inherent practicality of this design.
VW relaunched the Rabbit name midway through 2006 in an effort to make Americans remember a time when they didn't hate hatchbacks. Sold in the U.S. from 1975-'84, the original Rabbit was cute, nimble and practical, just like its quivering-nosed namesake -- well, except for the practical part, as you can't exactly fit a bicycle inside a small furry creature. This new-generation Rabbit isn't quite as cute or nimble, but as the largest Golf/Rabbit yet, it certainly has the practical bit down. Interior space is impressive for a compact car, with a large backseat and trunk.
For those looking for that certain je ne sais quoi that sets European cars apart from the pack in terms of driving feel and interior quality, the Rabbit has it in spades. A stiff body structure and multilink rear suspension combine to help deliver a commendably compliant ride. Solid handling is also part of the package-- on a twisty road, the Rabbit is quite happy to scamper. With 170 horsepower, this VW is one of the most powerful cars in the class, and feels like it. The cabin is also top-notch, as it offers loads of features and build quality that would put more than a few pricier vehicles to shame.
Of course, the 2009 VW Rabbit isn't alone in the compact hatchback game. Perhaps the vehicle closest in nature is the Saturn Astra, which was designed and built in Europe, although the VW does have a significant power advantage. Another car worthy of consideration is the Mazda 3, which boasts good looks, even better feature content and a decidedly European fun-to-drive character. A slew of traditional compact sedans like the Honda Civic could be considered (especially given their better fuel economy and potentially lower price). But like soccer, the enjoyable little VW Rabbit is definitely worth checking out -- perhaps you'll find something good in what you've been missing.
Volkswagen Rabbit models
The 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit is a compact hatchback available with two or four doors, each with a single trim level (known as S). The two-door Rabbit S comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a six-way manually adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a 10-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The four-door Rabbit S adds upgraded exterior trim, heated windshield washer nozzles, front and rear center armrests, velour upholstery, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat with power recline and adjustable lumbar, heated front seats, rear air vents and an upgraded sound system with in-dash six-CD changer and satellite radio.
The heated seats and windshield washer nozzles are optional on the two-door. All Rabbits can be optioned with 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and an iPod adapter.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit is powered by a 2.5-liter five-cylinder that produces a healthy 170 hp and 177 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is standard on the Rabbit two-door, with a six-speed automatic optional -- the Rabbit four-door comes only with the auto. Although the engine's ample power is unusual for a compact car, it does have an effect on fuel economy. EPA estimates for an automatic-equipped Rabbit are 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined, which is near the bottom among economy cars. Rabbits bred for California-emissions states are classified as partial-zero-emission vehicles (PZEV).
Safety
Both 2009 VW Rabbit body styles come standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional on the four-door. In government crash tests, the four-door received four out of five stars for frontal crash occupant protection, while it received five stars for front and rear side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Rabbit received the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests.
Driving
The 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit is one of the most entertaining entries in the economy-car market. It provides a satisfying balance between a comfortable ride and capable handling, which is really no surprise given that the Rabbit serves as the foundation for VW's GTI "hot hatch." The Rabbit is tuned more for comfort, though, so don't expect it to be simply a less powerful GTI. On the highway, the Rabbit offers rock-solid stability and a surprisingly noise-free ride. The steering doesn't offer as much feedback as we'd like, but it's direct and nicely weighted. All in all, the Rabbit's taut construction and driving dynamics are worthy of its European heritage.
Interior
The Rabbit's cabin is a strong selling point, with high-grade soft-touch materials and metallic trim. We're fans of the cool blue lights used for the instruments and radio display, while stereo and climate controls are straightforward and easy to use. The three-spoke steering wheel is perfectly shaped, and multiple adjustments for the front seats plus a tilting and telescoping steering column assure a proper driving position for drivers of different sizes and shapes. Two-door Rabbits have front seats that slide forward for easy rear-seat access, though the four-door is the obvious choice if you plan on regularly carrying more than a couple adults or children. Nevertheless, since both two- and four-door Rabbits have the same wheelbase, interior volume is virtually identical. Cargo volume with the 60/40-split-folding rear seats up is a useful 15 cubic feet and expands to 46 with the seats down.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The fuel economy and quality of the drive train are the biggest downer for me. It has good pep to its step and handles incredibly well. Although with my Transmission failing so early I worry about the power train quality. It looks pretty inside and out, handles very well but doesn't appear to have the longevity dynamic.
Go Rabbit go has been going for now decades. With its generational shift to mature adults who once X owned 80s Rabbits. Unfortunately, the unibody pick was not crossed over. More about that later. I live in Roanoke VA driving mostly along interstates or the valleys jurisdictional byways with plenty of ups downs and curves of all sorts. Car handles like a charm even more so on passes crossing dozens of ridge lines located along the Blue Ridge Mountains to the east and the Appalachia Mountains to the west. It's tight and krpt me out of the ditch approaching a downhill car - both balls to the wall - with dry leaves in tow. Fortunately I road the rail on the right edge of a steep unguarded cliff. Adrenalin should be this cars middle name. Love it but got to sale it cuz of growing family and desire for tech audio smart upgrades. Dodge Durango SX. Go figure. Taurague is not my deal as it's much smaller for much more. American German dodge. Go figure.
In my family we own an 09 Rabbit and 08 Mazda 3. They are truly both fantastic cars. Both are equipped pretty much the same and they both cost the same (just about 17K). My wife drives the Mazda and she loves it however I am a good size guy and I find the Rabbit's seat goes back further and has more thigh support (and overall room). The Mazda gets better gas mileage but the Rabbit has better acceleration so in my opinion the lower MPG is a fair trade. Both handle extremely well and are a lot of fun to drive however the Rabbit is a little more quiet overall. The Mazda has one of the nicest stearing wheels I have ever seen on any car.
I wanted a small sedan. One test drive of Civic and Corolla and they were out. Those sheep need to look around a little. Mazda3 is a good car and better value, but this one just "felt" like it was built better. I picked the Rabbit over the Jetta because of the chrome on the front and the fake leather seats, I just couldn't do it. The real stuff is better, why bother? Also Rabbits are unusual around here. I've enjoyed the car so far. It really IS fun to drive. Plenty of power. NO exterior "loud & obnoxious" things about it. A real knock out in red. I can't believe this car is not more popular.
Features & Specs
|S 2dr Hatchback
2.5L 5cyl 5M
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5700 rpm
|S 4dr Hatchback
2.5L 5cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5700 rpm
|S 2dr Hatchback
2.5L 5cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5700 rpm
|S PZEV 2dr Hatchback
2.5L 5cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Rabbit a good car?
Is the Volkswagen Rabbit reliable?
Is the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit?
The least-expensive 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit is the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,300.
Other versions include:
- S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) which starts at $16,300
- S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) which starts at $19,340
- S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) which starts at $17,400
- S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) which starts at $17,400
- S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) which starts at $16,300
- S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) which starts at $19,340
What are the different models of Volkswagen Rabbit?
More about the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit
Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit Overview
The Used 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit is offered in the following submodels: Rabbit Hatchback. Available styles include S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), and S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Rabbit 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Rabbit.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Volkswagen Rabbit and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Rabbit featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
