Estimated values
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,560$2,602$3,163
Clean$1,414$2,365$2,878
Average$1,122$1,893$2,308
Rough$831$1,420$1,737
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,631$2,626$3,163
Clean$1,479$2,388$2,878
Average$1,174$1,910$2,308
Rough$869$1,433$1,737
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,405$2,358$2,873
Clean$1,273$2,144$2,614
Average$1,011$1,715$2,096
Rough$748$1,287$1,577
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,438$2,369$2,873
Clean$1,303$2,154$2,614
Average$1,034$1,724$2,096
Rough$766$1,293$1,577
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,458$2,283$2,728
Clean$1,322$2,076$2,482
Average$1,049$1,661$1,990
Rough$776$1,246$1,498
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,947$3,485$4,313
Clean$1,765$3,169$3,924
Average$1,401$2,535$3,146
Rough$1,037$1,902$2,368
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,764$2,934$3,565
Clean$1,599$2,667$3,243
Average$1,269$2,134$2,601
Rough$939$1,601$1,958
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
2007 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$2,105$2,513
Clean$1,224$1,914$2,286
Average$972$1,531$1,833
Rough$719$1,149$1,380
Sell my 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Rabbit is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,303 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit ranges from $766 to $2,873, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.