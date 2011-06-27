Used 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit Consumer Reviews
2007 Rabbit 2.5
I have owned my Rabbit for one month now. I've put just over 1,100 miles on it and have loved every minute of it. The car is responsive and fun to drive. I'm really happy with my Rabbit. I just wish it got better gas mileage. I drive 30 miles one way to work every day. So far I have been getting around 25 MPG average.
Good car but could use a few improvements
Owned the car for several years now, purchased with 70k miles and it now has 115k. I hate to admit it but I run the car fairly hard and the only thing I've had to replace was a coolant sensor. Sometimes the transmission slips when the car is cold, might be due to low gear oil. OR more likely because VW makes less than reliable automatic transmissions, newer generations are better. Not pleased with the fuel consumption. With that said it has been a relatively fun car to drive, handles well, comfortable interior with plenty of room (i'm 6'1). I would recommend vw's to friend but if the miles are high only consider a manual.
More Than Expected
After searching for a low priced second car I couldn't have been more pleased with my selection. The Rabbit is a powerful, well equipped, and fun to drive vehicle. The commute to work is somewhat enjoyable while zipping through traffic in my sporty new VW. After driving a Hyundai Accent, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, and a Scion xA, I drove the Rabbit. Needless to say this car outperformed them all and had all the safety and convenience features included in the price. The Civic and the Hyundai had a/c available for an extra $900, what a deal! I'm happy with my purchase and I feel safe driving my two young children in this car.
Rascally Rabbit
Bought this car used with 52K miles on it and a extended warranty for 20K mile, which was a waste. This car has been perfect and reliable since I bought it. I now have 105K miles on it and still running strong and drive the same as the first day I bought it. Regular oil changes every 5K. Went through 2 sets of tires. Added GTI 17's mags. Color is white, black trim and Yakima bike rack with air spoiler, clean, looks real sporty, turns heads all the time. Extremely happy with this car performance, ride & comfort.
Super Safe
After three months of driving my 5-speed, two door Rabbit I was in love with it. That is until last week when someone t-boned me at about 60 miles an hour. After the car spun 360 degrees, I got out and walked away. I work at a personal injury law firm and have seen plenty of similar accidents where people have permanent injuries, and all I ended up with was seatbelt burn. For the money, you can't get a better quality or safer car. I can guarantee when I get my settlement check from the insurance company I'll be buying myself another Rabbit.
Sponsored cars related to the Rabbit
Related Used 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
- 2019 Volkswagen e-Golf
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf