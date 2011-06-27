Vehicle overview

The last "new" Volkswagen Beetle pioneered the automotive retro trend when it debuted way back for 1998. Thanks to distinctive styling and little touches like a flower vase on the dash, the New Beetle was an immediate hit with younger buyers and Baby Boomers alike. But that homage to the 1960s lasted so long without any changes that it eventually became an homage to the 1990s. In a way, the New Beetle has been a retro version of itself in its waning years. So it's with welcome relief that Volkswagen has introduced the redesigned 2012 Volkswagen Beetle.

An entirely new model based on the most recent mechanical underpinnings from the redesigned VW Golf, the 2012 Beetle is a car that's a little less cute but a lot more functional. At first glance, it resembles a New Beetle that's been squashed from above. (And, yes, the word "New" has been exorcised, so you won't be reading about the new New Beetle). Indeed, the redesigned car is longer, wider, lower and has more upright A-pillars. This not only gives the Beetle more classic proportions, but also provides more legroom, a bigger trunk and a more natural driving position that dispenses with the previous car's massive dash top and awkward sight lines around the windshield pillars.

The interior design has been redone as well to be modern without losing the Beetle heritage. The upright dashboard has an available drop-down glovebox (dubbed kaeferfach, or "Beetle bin," in homage to the original), and it is color-keyed to the exterior to add a welcome splash of personality. The design might not be as retro as the Mini Cooper, but then neither are its interior controls, and this is definitely a good thing. In fact, the Beetle gets the same sensible electronics features and control interface that you see elsewhere in the VW lineup, including Bluetooth, iPod and a navigation system.

Mechanically, the 2012 VW Beetle is mostly comprised of bits and pieces from the Golf. The unrefined and inefficient five-cylinder base engine is an unfortunate hand-me-down, while the Beetle Turbo's spirited and efficient four-cylinder is a genetic blessing from the Golf GTI. The Turbo also features a suspension setup similar to the GTI, a calibration that gives it a good balance between slick handling and a refined ride (although it's not as capable nor fun to drive as the GTI). The base Beetle's suspension is borrowed from the VW Jetta and is less sophisticated, but it gets the job done.

In total, the redesigned 2012 Volkswagen Beetle feels like the welcome return of an old friend. It has the traditional look that will appeal to the Beetle faithful, but sports a visual modernity that should attract new buyers into the Beetle fold (or at least recapture those who lost interest during the New Beetle's lengthy reign). It still isn't as functional as otherwise upscale small cars like the Ford Focus or the Volkswagen Golf, but compared to other high-fashion compacts like the Mini Cooper and Fiat 500, the Beetle boasts an actually usable backseat and trunk. So the Beetle is back, and yes, it's better than ever.