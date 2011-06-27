Used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle Consumer Reviews

Great compromise Car htree11 , 03/20/2012 20 of 22 people found this review helpful Had this car 5 days will update later. 105 miles with approximately 5 gals used. I have been using it as a commuter car 20 miles average per day. 1/2 interstate the other Blvd/city driving. There is a driver side window issue. will not come up all the way all the time. It will work afar several attempts. Plan to take it back to the Dealer. Dealer was asked about the problem prior to purchased. However vaguely acknowledged it existed. The only problem...Yes. The 2.5L is a blast to drive good exceleration, large cabin for two, equipment works fine. I have bluetooth (easy to setup), iPod connectivity (works without instructions) and the radio sounds great (no Fender). Report Abuse

VW Knew about the Window problems bink11 , 08/14/2012 25 of 28 people found this review helpful VW knew about the window problems, because the Convertible Bug had been plagued with them the entire run of the line. I traded in my 2004 Convertible Beetle for the new one because it seemed like the only way to fix the window problem once and for all. Now, here I am day one and I don't have my new car because it is back at the Dealership being "fixed". I'm lucky apparently because the Dealership I use has a great staff who really do their best to solve problems, but when the problem is the manufacturer... All I can say is avoid VW's. If anyone stops to ask me about the car, it isn't going to go well for the company.

Love This Car - Hate The Damn Windows nola58 , 06/16/2012 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I am a three time bug owner starting with a type 1 "66. The VW bug has been well built (generally) and I have liked the philosophy of the design through the decades. They were originally built for function and became iconic and fun in simplicity.

Unbulllllyvable !!! Labbaga , 07/23/2015 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 21 people found this review helpful Today I was so close to tears with my Red VW Turbo Beetle. I had all the problems stated from the reviews below... from the windows having a mind of their own the moment I got them from the dealership... up to injection fuel pump issues and being stuck only to have the same problem all over again in a week, after it's supposed to have been fixed... and some loose screw coming out of nowhere under the hood... Too many problems, if you ask me, from a supposedly brand new car. CRY !!! It's almost like being bullied by all these issues...by my own car. I head to leave my car in the dealership for a whole month (or more)... and this was with the car being less than 3 years. Also, my car has this odd stink coming from the vent... could it be me ? I dare not admit. Even the media jack inside the glove compartment had issues right from the beginning. This is my second VW Beetle and I am switching to another brand. The only thing that I enjoyed was the Fender sound system... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value