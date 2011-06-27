  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(111)
Appraise this car

2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cute yet classic styling, excellent crash-test scores, affordably priced, turbo model is fun to drive.
  • Compromised rear seat/cargo capacity compared to Golf, could use a stiffer suspension.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,080 - $2,434
Used New Beetle for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The New Beetle offers a unique combination of safety, fun, practicality and value. There's no denying it: It's Beetle-mania all over again.

Vehicle overview

The New Beetle is a bundle of contradictions. It's a blast from the past and a gateway to the 21st century. It's small but it's safe. It's pretty, but it can also be pretty powerful.

Volkswagen's New Beetle debuted at the 1998 North American International Auto Show in Detroit to classic '60s tunes and daisies dotting the dashboards. As a Volkswagen executive said, "It's the birth of a legend, a love affair continued, a dream come true."

The trademark Beetle body shape is immediately recognizable, though it shares no parts with the old Beetle. It's both larger, with 96.3 cubic feet inside, and more powerful than its predecessor, and the motor is no longer in the back. Three engines are available: a turbocharged 150-horsepower 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, a 115-horsepower 2.0-liter four-banger, or a high-tech Turbo Direct Injection diesel engine that gets 48 mpg on the highway and has a driving range of 700 miles.

Performance is surprisingly good on all New Beetles, but the 1.8T really shines when pushed to the limit. With 156 foot-pounds of torque available between 2,200 and 4,200 rpm, the New Beetle 1.8T never feels underpowered or overworked. Fun comes both from watching people stare and wave at you and from blasting down the highways or up a canyon road. Steering is responsive, and the little car takes corners without too much fuss, making it easy to rack up speeding tickets, if you're not careful. Like most VWs, the New Beetle is fun to drive, but we'd love to see the company add a stiffer suspension option to go along with the peppy 1.8T engine.

The safety system features energy-absorbing crush zones, pre-tensioning safety belts, daytime running lights, dual airbags, optional side airbags for front-seat passengers and excellent bumper crash-test scores. Other standard features include four beverage holders, a remote locking system, anti-theft alarm, a passenger-assist handle above the glove compartment, driver and passenger height adjusters, mesh pockets on the doors and a bud vase on the dash. Nice touch.

For 2001, the New Beetle gets redesigned cupholders, larger exterior mirrors and a trunk release entrapment button. GLX models now come standard with a Monsoon sound system, rain-sensing wipers and a self-dimming rearview mirror. Optional high-intensity discharge headlights are available on GLS- and GLX-trimmed New Beetles, as are new 17-inch alloy wheels.

The New Beetle offers a unique combination of safety, fun, practicality and value. There's no denying it: It's Beetle-mania all over again.

2001 Highlights

Optional 17-inch alloy wheels can be ordered on GLS 1.8T and GLX models. Exterior mirrors are larger, high-intensity discharge headlights and a Monsoon sound system are available, and all New Beetles benefit from redesigned cupholders and a trunk entrapment release button. Rain-sensing wipers and a self-dimming rearview mirror now come on GLX models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle.

5(31%)
4(40%)
3(19%)
2(9%)
1(1%)
3.9
111 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ode to Jerry
Greta427,11/16/2009
This car is not for anyone who can't handle a few (well okay, a lot) of quirks. Having driven this daily for three years and put 100K miles on it in that time I would describe this as a reliable car. Word to the wise all VW's have a timing belt, if it blows, chances are so will your engine :( I loved this car. It was super fun to drive, had lots of zip for a 4 cyl and with low annual maint costs. Keep up with the maint and you will have little to no serious issues. I would highly suggest replacing the timing belt sooner than recommended just in case. Overall, my beetle, Jerry was very dependable with few "real" problems. Check engine light was always on due to fault O2 sensor.
Still gets a big smile
Andi S.,03/04/2002
We've had the car for about 18 mos, a little over 22k miles. Not a single bug (no pun intended) with it in all these miles. Fuel economy is outstanding at 45 mpg overall (as low as 39mpg in NYC traffic, 52mpg highway). I can fit adults in the back seat for short trips (like taking client to lunch last week). Great fun to drive, and definitely does NOT fit the profile of the traditional diesel. If you've never driven one, you should try one out.
Eh...
Jon,04/07/2009
A really fun car for the first few years; peppy engine, tight suspension, solid feel. however, since then I've had recurring problems with the ignition coils, O2 sensor and coolant system. maybe it's a poor service department at the dealer where I've been taking the car, but I've noticed a drastic decline in performance (acceleration) and fuel economy. plus, don't let the size fool you, these cars are freakin' expensive to fix!
My Bug
kay burges,03/31/2015
GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M)
327,000. Miles running strong yes you definiately have to stay on top of maintaining your bug just like anything you own and when in need of replacing something inside that has broken , ebay is your best option if your a do it yourself person but overall I love my bug 49 mpg on this economy it's the bomb diddley
See all 111 reviews of the 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview

The Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Diesel. Available styles include GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A), GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A), GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A), GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M), GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle.

Can't find a used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen New Beetle for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,936.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,220.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen New Beetle for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,838.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen New Beetle lease specials

Related Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles