Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me

80 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
New Beetle Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  • 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T in Gray
    used

    2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T

    166,402 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,587

    Details
  • 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL in Light Green
    used

    2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    76,101 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Black
    used

    2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    136,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T in Yellow
    used

    2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T

    55,490 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,391

    Details
  • 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T in Orange
    used

    2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T

    80,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,695

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S in Gray
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S

    140,546 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $6,690

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T
    used

    2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T

    146,383 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    201,313 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,695

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    74,202 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,477

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    129,412 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 1.8T in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 1.8T

    127,142 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Black
    used

    2005 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    111,250 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in White
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    116,276 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL in Yellow
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    41,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    216,546 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI
    used

    2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI

    111,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    65,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,960

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5
    used

    2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5

    83,953 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen New Beetle searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen New Beetle

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen New Beetle
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4249 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 249 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
The most trouble prone car of them all. Stay away
Vince,10/25/2015
GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this car from a family member with only 16K miles and it was garage kept. It's a 2.0 convertible with automatic. I can't begin to say how cheaply built this car is and VW should be ashamed of this product. The structure of this car creaks and moans over smooth roads. The driver's door handle (plastic) was cracked and this cracked the entire door panel. Replacements are hard to find and expensive. I got a new door panel and got metal door handles from ebay. The driver's door latch switch broke. This needed an entire latch and the switch lowers the window when opening and closing the door. Without this switch say goodbye to the top. So I did this myself. Then the rear plastics all cracked. Then the flaps to cover the top frame broke and the top wouldn't move so I took them off to fix it. Then the rear window separated from the canvas. I repaired the rear glass to save me the $2500 for a new top. Once I had this fixed, then the rear driver's window regulator broke. I took this to my friend and he fixed it for $300, but then the power top broke. So I disabled the power top and do it by hand since I'm done fixing stuff on this car. So it's fate is destined to be the in junkyard, but for now it's just rolling junk waiting for it's destiny. All of these repairs are on a low mileage, well maintained car. Other driving impressions- it drives like a cheap economy car. Braking is good. Acceleration is below average. Transmission and engine are still working for some reason. Structure is poor as I described above. Interior storage is average. rear seat room is tight. Paint is good. 30MPG highway. I can not recommend this car under any circumstances even if it's given to you for free. It is very poorly over-engineered. Parts quality is very poor. Construction quality is poor with cheap brittle plastic and weak adhesives holding things together. Parts cost is very high and availability is poor as it may need to be shipped from Germany. So nothing here to see-keep looking.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
New Beetle
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen New Beetle info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings