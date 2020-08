Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me

Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio

You won't miss a beat in our 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS Coupe shown off in Platinum Gray. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers plenty of power while coupled with an efficient 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination will get you near 31mpg on the highway. This Front Drive coupe is fun to drive with decent performance and fuel efficiency.Inside the GLS cabin, you'll enjoy the comfortable leather seating, a sunroof, AM/FM CD player, cruise control, heated exterior mirrors, to name a few. But most of all you'll enjoy putting the top down and taking a long Sunday drive.Our Beetle from Volkswagen comes with a bevy of safety features, such as front and side airbags, a lighted entry system, anti-lock brakes, and much more! The Beetle continues to be extremely popular so grab your chance to pop the top of this convertible and cruise down the road! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWCD21C04M402333

Stock: R3388

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020