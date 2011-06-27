Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$14,500Fair Deal
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI88,184 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
University Volkswagen - Albuquerque / New Mexico
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TDI 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel 140 hp FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG Clean CARFAX.Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Fender Premium Sound System w/Subwoofer.Recent Arrival! 28/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5L7AT6DM832991
Stock: VC20108B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- New Listing$10,875
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo117,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TSi Black/Blue w/Fabric Seating Surfaces. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW767AT5DM804308
Stock: 2A2404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$17,590
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV33,061 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5P7ATXDM803885
Stock: 2000638984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$15,400
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo28,757 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of the Desert - Cathedral City / California
Located right off Highway 111 at Perez Rd. In the Cathedral City Auto-mall. We offer free door to door shuttle service in the valley as well as a family oriented staff and atmosphere.We're TIME EFFICIENT -- Wouldn't it be awesome to get the deal you want in 30 minutes or less? We can make that happen. Complete TRANSPARENCY at every step. Whether its Condition, Pricing, Financing or just general CAR KNOWLEDGE, we excel at the DETAILS! Different CULTURE recruited for a different purpose. We create a culture designed to educate and help, not just SELL!. Our NON-COMMISSIONED Sales Staff SERVES you -- That means you buy what you want, not what someone wants to sell you. Our dealership's mission is to make every customer a customer for life by providing world class services every time. Excellent customer care, competitive prices, and our well-trained staff are a few of the great features about shopping at our new and used Honda dealership. Give our dealership a call or visit us in Cathedral City today and take a test drive in your dream vehicle. Honda of the Desert is proud to serve the surrounding areas of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Coachella, and Indio. We also offer Military Discounts for our active-duty service members.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW7S7AT1DM826088
Stock: B905157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $19,969
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI58,608 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Clarksville - Clarksville / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Deep Black Pearl Metallic/Black Roof 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TDI FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel 140 hp **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **GREAT FUEL ECONOMY**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**.Recent Arrival! 28/41 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6L7AT4DM817815
Stock: P817815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $17,990
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI62,593 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Dallas - Dallas / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5L7AT6DM815026
Stock: 2000615731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $11,759
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV79,527 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Toyota of Harrisburg - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
**HEATED SEATS**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **SPEED CONTROL**, **POWER PACKAGE**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED**, Black/Blue w/Fabric Seating Surfaces. Reef Blue Metallic/Black Roof 2.0 TSi FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L 210 hp21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW7T7AT9DM822447
Stock: YU822447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $12,769
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV80,107 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Recent Arrival!Tornado Red 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TSi Some Features:*2.0L 4-Cylinder FI Turbocharged DOHC*6-Speed Automatic DSG*FWD (Front Wheel Drive)*Wheels: 18' x 8J Aluminum Alloy.*Remote Keyless Entry*Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces with Heated Front Seats*4-Wheel Disc and ABS Brakes*Dual Front Impact, Dual Front Side Impact, Occupant Sensing, and Overhead Airbags*Electronic Stability Control*Four Wheel Independent Suspension*Front and Rear Anti-Roll Bar*Traction Control*21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW7A7AT5DM803142
Stock: 6578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,998
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV47,860 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Fredericksburg - Now Open - Fredericksburg / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5P7AT4DM818740
Stock: 19293511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,154
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L67,338 milesDelivery available*
Thompson Buick GMC Cadillac - Springfield / Missouri
SAVE THOUSANDS WITH INTERNET VALUE PRICING!!! ONLY AT THOMPSONS!!!!! THOMPSONS BARGAIN BARN PRICED UNDER $15000 HAVE ALLY 3 MO OR 3000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY(IF NEEDED), LOCAL TRADE!! JUST ARRIVED!! SAVE THOUSANDS!!, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!!!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 21/27 City/Highway MPG Reflex Silver Metallic 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 170 hp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5X7AT3DM831009
Stock: LL286112B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $14,899Good Deal | $396 below market
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI82,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Barnes Crossing Chevrolet Buick GMC - New Albany / Mississippi
Clean CARFAX. FINANCING FOR EVERYONE, WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DO NOT BUY FROM US. 28/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5L7AT1DM828136
Stock: 1862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $16,487
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI52,471 milesDelivery available*
Joe Heidt Motors - Ramsey / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5L7AT4DM814585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,995
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI74,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Silver Star Motors - Tallmadge / Ohio
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible W/Sound&Nav. .2.0L Turbo Diesel Engine. .6-speed DSG Automatic Transmission. .Black Uni Exterior. .Titan Black interior. .Great Color Combo!. .Keyless entry. .Keyless start. .Navigation. .Power windows. .Power side view mirrors. .AM/FM/XM Radio. .AUX port. .Bluetooth Audio. .Fender premium sound system. .Audio controls on steering wheel. .17 Alloy Wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5L7AT7DM804729
Stock: 353-DM804729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- New Listing$12,488
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV57,382 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford East - Wickliffe / Ohio
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Moonrock Silver Metallic Titan Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5P7AT2DM811463
Stock: DM811463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $11,999
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L95,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. Black Uni/Black Roof 2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 170 hp Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces.-Black Uni/Black Roof-Black Leatherette Interior-2.5L 170 hp Engine-6-Speed Automatic Transmission-Front Wheel Drive-Navigation-Heated Seats-Bluetooth-Fender Sound System-Alloy Wheels-Push Button Start-Rear Spoiler
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5X7AT6DM806587
Stock: 806587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$15,990
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV51,386 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5P7AT7DM815105
Stock: 2000657005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- New Listing$12,321
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV93,922 milesDelivery available*
Findlay Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Wilsonville / Oregon
Family Owned and Operated since 1961, come check out the Indoor Facility and experience the best buying experience in the NW!2013 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L Clean CARFAX.21/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5P7AT2DM831020
Stock: 200114C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $13,400
2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV77,867 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Salt Lake Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Salt Lake City / Utah
2013 Beetle 2.0 TSi21/29 City/Highway MPGTo see more vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.saltlakevalleychryslerdodgeramjeep.com/ or dial 801-783-3202 Salt Lake Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram serving Salt Lake, West Valley, Sandy, West Jordan & Park City UT.CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW7T7AT3DM819074
Stock: R20762B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.