Overall rating 7.2 / 10

Few cars on the road are more iconic that Volkswagen's Beetle. Yet the newest-generation model that debuted for the 2012 model year has never been a big seller in the way the original and the more recent "New Beetle" were. That's really a shame because the 2018 VW Beetle is an appealing little two-door that offers a compelling blend of style, performance, comfort and features.

For 2018, things have been simplified a bit in Beetle land. There are fewer trim levels with the demise of the performance-oriented R-Line. But a new special-edition Coast trim level that features special beach-themed styling has been added. OK, so some cutesy retro pastiche lives on. There's also a new engine standard on every Beetle, including the vaguely off-roadish Dune version. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder replaces the old 1.8-liter, and although both produce the same output — 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque — the new 2.0-liter nets an extra 3 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Some familiar downsides are still around, including less cargo space and a higher price than most other competing hatchbacks. But if you're looking for a compact car with some character, giving the Beetle a chance could definitely be worth it.