2018 Volkswagen Beetle Review
Pros & Cons
- Stylish interior design
- Powerful engine with strong fuel economy
- More practical than other high-style small cars
- Less practical than conventional compact hatchbacks
- More expensive than competitors
Which Beetle does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
Few cars on the road are more iconic that Volkswagen's Beetle. Yet the newest-generation model that debuted for the 2012 model year has never been a big seller in the way the original and the more recent "New Beetle" were. That's really a shame because the 2018 VW Beetle is an appealing little two-door that offers a compelling blend of style, performance, comfort and features.
For 2018, things have been simplified a bit in Beetle land. There are fewer trim levels with the demise of the performance-oriented R-Line. But a new special-edition Coast trim level that features special beach-themed styling has been added. OK, so some cutesy retro pastiche lives on. There's also a new engine standard on every Beetle, including the vaguely off-roadish Dune version. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder replaces the old 1.8-liter, and although both produce the same output — 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque — the new 2.0-liter nets an extra 3 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Some familiar downsides are still around, including less cargo space and a higher price than most other competing hatchbacks. But if you're looking for a compact car with some character, giving the Beetle a chance could definitely be worth it.
2018 Volkswagen Beetle models
The 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is a two-door hatchback that seats four people. There are four trim levels: S, Coast, SE and Dune. The Dune boasts a slightly raised suspension for more ground clearance, but otherwise all are mechanically the same. For 2018, that includes in the engine bay as well. Every Beetle comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.
The base S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, the Composition Color 5-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, and an eight-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.
The Style & Comfort package for the S adds 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, extra body-colored exterior trim, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, satellite radio, the Composition Media 6.3-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radios, and VW Car-Net App-Connect (adds various smartphone-integration apps, most notably Android Auto and Apple CarPlay).
The special-edition Coast trim includes all of the above plus a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, and special design elements (a unique Deep Sea Teal paint option, a surfboard-look dash pad, houndstooth cloth upholstery and special floor mats). The Coast Light package adds bi-xenon headlights and LED taillights.
The SE includes all of the Coast's extra equipment apart from the special design elements. It also adds dual-zone automatic climate control and VW Car-Net Security & Service emergency communications. Its SE Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, the bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, a Fender audio system, and the Discover Media 6.3-inch touchscreen that essentially adds a navigation system to the Composition Media system.
The Beetle Dune features extra ground clearance, a wider track, special exterior design elements, 18-inch wheels, faux leather and cloth upholstery, front sport seats, and all of the SE Premium's added elements apart from Discover Media touchscreen, which is not available. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, and VW Car-Net Security and Service are also not available on the Dune.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune (turbo 1.8L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Beetle has received some revisions, including a new engine that's now standard in every variation, including the Dune. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Beetle.
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Beetle models:
- VW Car-Net Security & Service
- Automatically informs emergency services in the event of a crash. Also includes an emergency response button.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Keeps track of your blind spots and alerts you to the presence of other cars with lights in the side mirrors.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.
