Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2018 Volkswagen Beetle Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish interior design
  • Powerful engine with strong fuel economy
  • More practical than other high-style small cars
  • Less practical than conventional compact hatchbacks
  • More expensive than competitors
Volkswagen Beetle for Sale
List Price Range
$15,999 - $18,090
Used Beetle for Sale
Which Beetle does Edmunds recommend?

We would select a base Beetle S with the Style & Comfort package. That package gets you a wealth of desirable equipment, including an upgraded tech interface that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. At the same time, it doesn't seem as if you get enough by stepping up to the SE. If you're looking for max Beetle style, the tasteful new Coast edition could be worth a look since it adds several stylish add-ons to the Style & Comfort package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

Few cars on the road are more iconic that Volkswagen's Beetle. Yet the newest-generation model that debuted for the 2012 model year has never been a big seller in the way the original and the more recent "New Beetle" were. That's really a shame because the 2018 VW Beetle is an appealing little two-door that offers a compelling blend of style, performance, comfort and features.

For 2018, things have been simplified a bit in Beetle land. There are fewer trim levels with the demise of the performance-oriented R-Line. But a new special-edition Coast trim level that features special beach-themed styling has been added. OK, so some cutesy retro pastiche lives on. There's also a new engine standard on every Beetle, including the vaguely off-roadish Dune version. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder replaces the old 1.8-liter, and although both produce the same output — 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque — the new 2.0-liter nets an extra 3 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Some familiar downsides are still around, including less cargo space and a higher price than most other competing hatchbacks. But if you're looking for a compact car with some character, giving the Beetle a chance could definitely be worth it.

2018 Volkswagen Beetle models

The 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is a two-door hatchback that seats four people. There are four trim levels: S, Coast, SE and Dune. The Dune boasts a slightly raised suspension for more ground clearance, but otherwise all are mechanically the same. For 2018, that includes in the engine bay as well. Every Beetle comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

The base S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, the Composition Color 5-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, and an eight-speaker sound system that includes a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.

The Style & Comfort package for the S adds 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, extra body-colored exterior trim, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, satellite radio, the Composition Media 6.3-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radios, and VW Car-Net App-Connect (adds various smartphone-integration apps, most notably Android Auto and Apple CarPlay).

The special-edition Coast trim includes all of the above plus a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, and special design elements (a unique Deep Sea Teal paint option, a surfboard-look dash pad, houndstooth cloth upholstery and special floor mats). The Coast Light package adds bi-xenon headlights and LED taillights.

The SE includes all of the Coast's extra equipment apart from the special design elements. It also adds dual-zone automatic climate control and VW Car-Net Security & Service emergency communications. Its SE Premium package adds 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, the bi-xenon headlights, LED taillights, a Fender audio system, and the Discover Media 6.3-inch touchscreen that essentially adds a navigation system to the Composition Media system.

The Beetle Dune features extra ground clearance, a wider track, special exterior design elements, 18-inch wheels, faux leather and cloth upholstery, front sport seats, and all of the SE Premium's added elements apart from Discover Media touchscreen, which is not available. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, and VW Car-Net Security and Service are also not available on the Dune.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune (turbo 1.8L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Beetle has received some revisions, including a new engine that's now standard in every variation, including the Dune. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Beetle.

Driving

7.5
Acceleration should be strong whether you're pulling away from a stoplight or looking to overtake on the freeway. But braking effort is higher than anticipated because the brakes aren't quick to respond. The Dune's raised ride height and comfort-oriented suspension hamper handling.

Acceleration

8.0
The Beetle gets a new 2.0-liter turbo engine for 2018, but given that it has the same output as its 1.8-liter predecessor, we would expect it to turn in a comparable 0-60 mph time of about 7.5 seconds, quick for its class.

Braking

7.0
As in other VWs, there's a lack of initial braking force that makes it difficult to slow the Beetle smoothly. There's also a lot of pedal travel, so stops require more force than expected. But stopping power is impressive. We measured a very good 115-foot distance in our panic-stop test from 60 mph.

Steering

7.0
Steering effort is a bit heavier than expected, making the Beetle feel more controllable at highway speeds than its rivals yet very light when maneuvering at low speeds. The thin-rimmed steering wheel feels a little flimsy.

Handling

6.5
The Dune's raised suspension feels nice around town, but around tight corners, there's a noticeable amount of body roll. Every other Beetle would be better, but none is truly engaging. Don't expect a VW GTI, or even a Golf, in retro clothing.

Drivability

7.5
The Beetle does most things right and is easy to drive. Its small footprint and standard rearview camera, plus available front and rear sensors, make it extremely easy to maneuver in tight spaces.

Off-road

The Dune features 6.3 inches of ground clearance, which is far from SUV-like but more than you'd get in a car. You can literally take it off the road, but not very far.

Comfort

8.0
Though Volkswagen plays off the 2018 Beetle's style, this is thankfully still a modern-day small car. The seats hug you without being oppressive, and the suspension dispatches road imperfections without transmitting any harshness to the driver. Exterior noise is limited.

Seat comfort

7.5
The seat bottom isn't long enough to provide taller drivers with outstanding thigh support. Otherwise, the seats feel supportive and comfortable, and the cloth upholstery offers good cushioning. Adjustable lumbar support isn't standard in this class, so we're happy the Beetle offers it.

Ride comfort

8.5
Even though the Dune's raised suspension doesn't do much for handling, it certainly seems to make this Beetle ride well. Impacts are well-controlled, and the Beetle never feels jittery. Any Beetle would be a great road-trip car.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The cabin is insulated from road, tire and wind noise. At highway cruising speeds, the engine is relatively low on the rev range and is fairly quiet. Even when you boot the gas, the Beetle is hushed compared to most rivals.

Interior

7.0
The Beetle feels airy and bright thanks to its large windows, and the roof is high enough for a pair of tall adults in the front. Visibility out the back is hampered by a small window and thick pillars.

Ease of use

8.0
The controls are logically placed, clearly labeled and within reach of front-seat occupants. The climate controls are simple, and the steering wheel buttons are easy to operate without having to change your grip much.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The fairly large doors make getting into and out of the Beetle easy, but their size can limit how far they can be opened in a parking lot. Rear passengers have a nifty pillar-mounted grab handle to make getting out of the back seats easier.

Roominess

7.0
There's plenty of headroom for those in the front, although two adults are likely to brush elbows. The rear seats are comfortable, but minimal amounts of leg- and headroom diminish their long-distance usefulness.

Visibility

6.5
Forward and side visibility is just fine, thanks to the large windshield and windows. Rear visibility is compromised due to the large pillars, rear headrests and small rear window. The standard rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors are appreciated.

Quality

6.5
A slight creaking noise came from the dash in our test car, but otherwise build quality was solid. Interior materials looked and felt fine but weren't class-leading or VW's best. Its hard, body-colored plastic trim is an acquired taste.

Utility

7.0
There isn't a lot of space in the 2018 VW Beetle for your personal items in the cabin, but the cargo space should be able to accommodate plenty of your larger items. Overall, the Beetle is about average in this category.

Small-item storage

The gimmicky door nets are a poor substitute for actual cubbies, and the armrest bin doesn't hold much. But there's a good amount of space under the center stack.

Cargo space

The Beetle's hatchback design gives it a decent-size trunk at 15.4 cubic feet. With the 50/50-split folding rear seats stowed, that capacity expands to 30 cubic feet, but it's important to note that these figures represent loading the space to the ceiling.

Technology

As far as infotainment systems go, the VW Beetle's isn't cutting-edge, but it is relatively easy to use, and the screen resolution is sharp enough to read at a glance. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are found on all but the most basic, optionless S trim.

Audio & navigation

There's a standard 5-inch touchscreen, but the 6.3-inch one is found on most trims. It uses a nice mix of physical and digital controls. It's easy to use and includes CarPlay and Android Auto, but it's a couple inches too small by contemporary standards.

Driver aids

A rearview camera is standard, and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems are available, but that's it. Forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking or lane keeping assist aren't offered.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beetle Juice!!
Mary,12/31/2017
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My new bottle green bug is eye catching, everybody who sees it loves the colour. I am a tall woman, 5'11" and have lots of leg room..The technology is great, easy for me to get used to..this is my second Beetle..my last one was a 2006 and had it for ten years...even though I have a beautiful Jaguar FPace-S SUV, I just love this little car for tooting around town....
Zippy little car but...
Mary Bridget Ward,09/05/2018
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought my cute, zippy Beetle hatchback in late April 2018. I currently have 3800 Miles on it. The EPC light keeps coming on. My car is now at the dealer service for the third time in a month for this. The service department can’t seem to figure this problem out. They keep assuring me they are in touch with Volkswagen enginineering to solve this. The Honda dealer is across the street. I can’t help but think I should have bought my sixth Honda at this point. All I did with my Honda’s is change the oil and rotate the tires. Okay, so all the kinks worked out! As promised! Performed well in one of the worse winters ever on both snow and ice. It’s a small car, so I can’t haul a huge load of kids or packages but it is still zippy and fun to drive!
love my Beetle
Albert,01/10/2018
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Interior design and comfort are enjoyable.
Love my Bug!!
Theresa,09/14/2018
2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
There isn’t a rear wiper... and the seats are not made of leather, therefore you don’t slid out very easily.. I love the way it looks and drives!! The radio is great!! Overall I love the car.
See all 5 reviews of the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Beetle models:

VW Car-Net Security & Service
Automatically informs emergency services in the event of a crash. Also includes an emergency response button.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Keeps track of your blind spots and alerts you to the presence of other cars with lights in the side mirrors.
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle

Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Overview

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is offered in the following submodels: Beetle Hatchback. Available styles include 2.0T Coast 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.0T SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 2.0T Dune 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

