Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me

A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado

Meet our beautiful 2008 Volkswagen Beetle SE Coupe presented in Black! Powered by an efficient 2.5 Liter 5 Cylinder offering 150hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for sporty acceleration and smooth shifting. This winning Front Wheel Drive combination will reward you with nearly 29mpg on the highway! Take a look at our Beetle and you'll notice the exterior showcases the original Beetle shape, power heated door mirrors, and alloy wheels. Climb inside the interior of our SE and find numerous amenities to keep you smiling! Check out the heated front leather seats, massive sunroof, and powerful AM/FM stereo with CD/MP3 player and available satellite radio. The safety list on our Volkswagen includes brake assist, ABS, stability control, low tire pressure warning, anti-roll bars, and plenty of airbags to help keep you safe and secure on the road. With solid steering, good gas mileage, and a tasteful blend of old and new, drivers like this re-interpretation of the original Beetle. So, if you've got a love for a truly old school foreign import, the Beetle could make it worth your while to drive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Black Tie Edition PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWFG31C88M526348

Stock: 9073

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020