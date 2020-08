Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me

My mom actually bought this car a year 2000, and bought it in 2008. From the start, it was making a very loud noise from the engine, til i figured it was the air pump. So we replaced that and it takes off very fast! I have seen some reviews on this car, and i do not think this car gets the good reviews it deserves. If people actually take care of the problem and know exactly what it is, then it will be good to you. Anybody could buy a car brand new, but eventually it will need to be fixed, and something will break down. This car is running good and fast even after soo long. I could say that interior is cheap, but just driving this is very cool. even the small size makes it great anywhere.

