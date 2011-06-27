For the price and condition this was a fantastic purchase. My first car forty- six years ago was a Beetle Bug and although the air-cooled engine is no longer, the reliability and technology are very much in the product. My wife and I have no regrets. We have a loaded SUV and she claimed the Bug as hers before we returned home from the purchase. It was also a wonderful purchase experience as we were already qualified for credit and knew what we wanted having done extensive on-lineresearch.I One year later - March, 2017 My wife and I are still very satisfied with the Beetle and could not be happier. It is a second vehicle that we garage for about six months of the year as we go north to Maine with our SUV. That being said, we put 3,000+ mph on it and are more than pleased. It is a very good product which has protected its reliability. It is true that my first was German made and this was manufactured in Mexico, but VW has certainly maintained the integrity of the Bug!!! We traded our former Beetle for another one a year older with lower mileage. It has been another year and our new "Bug" is just as loved and appreciated. It's a 2013 convertible with about 26,500 miles at present that we affectionately refer to as our "Platinum Grey Ghost". We try to keep it well maintained and have no plans to either sell or trade it. Another WONDERFUL car and if I can hyperbolize, an integral family member!!! My wife always had her heart set on a convertible. It was in mint condition so we traded our other. It seems another year has come and gone when I hear from you folks at Edmunds. The 2013 convertible beetle has been garage for almost five months which is kosher. We return to Florida on October 23 and that is the due date to place the "bug" back on the road. In turn, our Santa Fe Sport will go into the garage only to be used for a periodic long drive with the pooches. As to our grey ghost, it will get a fresh oil change and will probably do another three thousand of so miles before being stored for another five months or so. She will probably not the 30,000 mile mark between November and April. I am about to turn seventy-one and still find the Beetle a fun car to drive. I find it an easy car to enter and exit. It gets me a zippy go being a 2.5 five cylinder. I loved the Tornado Red 2014, but my wife always wanted a convertible and what better place to have one but central Florida. If there is any drawback, it is that it does not have anywhere the cargo space of the former red devil. Nevertheless, it has everything my wife and I need and she is extremely happy with it. That is what counts after all. I look forward to washing and waxing it. It's impeccable to us and paid for....what more can I ask. As for our Hyundai SUV, it is going to turn about 50k miles by the time we drive from Maine back to our primary dogs and that is another vehicle I am extremely happy with having purchased it new. I just purchased a new set of tires for it so we are good to go. I always enjoy your auto reviews at Edmunds.

