Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me
80 listings
- 41,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 216,546 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 65,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,960
- 147,481 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 155,990 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 106,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 140,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,982
- 150,282 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
- 177,210 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,994
- 123,715 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,948
- 140,546 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$6,690
- 48,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 201,313 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,695
- 129,412 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 110,500 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,991
- 127,142 miles
$4,995
- 148,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 116,276 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen New Beetle
Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a reviewSee all 144 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4144 Reviews
Report abuse
VaughnDaniel,06/11/2016
GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Let me start off by saying that I've owned 2 New beetles, one 1998 and my current is 2002. 4 years and a hundred thousand miles really make a difference. I've always been a huge fan of the shape, but driving one is a great experience. What it lacks in power, it makes up for in handling. The car handles like new, very sturdy, minimal vibrations, smooth over most terrains and has good traction in all weather types (granted, I did put new tires on the car recently). Though engine noise is audible, it is not very bothersome, especially at higher speeds where the car really shines. Going 70 mph and over is very smooth in the car. The interior is made of cheap plastic parts that break often, but replacements are easily found online or you can paint the chipping plastic yourself like I have. The seats are extremely comfortable in the front seats, the same cannot be said for the backseats, especially if you are over 5'9. Even though the car has limited room for backseat passengers, the rear seats fold down to create a large amount of cargo space which is very nice. I've also read a lot reliability issues and reviews about this car and similar years, but I have yet to experience any huge problems *knocks on wood.* I have kept up on oil changes and regular maintenance and have found this car to have a very reliable engine. Ive paid for new headlight bulb, new tires, transmission fluid change, brake pads and rotors all around and to have my heater core replace. Mind you this is over the span of about 2 years and about 20,000 miles. I've never had a problem with my car and I will continue to drive it, as it is very eye catching and gets great gas mileage. UPDATE 6/17 - I've now had the car for 3 years and 40,000+ miles. Recently everything started to break so I had to adjust my reliability score. New throttle body, 4 DIFFERENT mass air flow sensors, ignition coil, spark plugs and wires, control arms, ball joints, struts, shocks, alternator, all 3 engine mounts, serpentine belt and tensioner, catalytic converter and full cat-back exhaust system...and I'm sure I'm missing a few. Literally driving me nuts with the repairs, thinking of selling for something a bit newer.
