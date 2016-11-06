Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL in Yellow
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    41,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    216,546 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    65,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,960

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Sport in Silver
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Sport

    147,481 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Red
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    155,990 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Yellow
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    106,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL in Yellow
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL

    140,812 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,982

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    150,282 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T in Yellow
    used

    2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T

    177,210 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,994

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T

    123,715 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,948

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S in Gray
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S

    140,546 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $6,690

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Yellow
    used

    2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    48,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    201,313 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,695

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    129,412 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T in Yellow
    used

    2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T

    110,500 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 1.8T in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 1.8T

    127,142 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in Silver
    used

    2001 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    148,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS in White
    used

    2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS

    116,276 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

My little turd
VaughnDaniel,06/11/2016
GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Let me start off by saying that I've owned 2 New beetles, one 1998 and my current is 2002. 4 years and a hundred thousand miles really make a difference. I've always been a huge fan of the shape, but driving one is a great experience. What it lacks in power, it makes up for in handling. The car handles like new, very sturdy, minimal vibrations, smooth over most terrains and has good traction in all weather types (granted, I did put new tires on the car recently). Though engine noise is audible, it is not very bothersome, especially at higher speeds where the car really shines. Going 70 mph and over is very smooth in the car. The interior is made of cheap plastic parts that break often, but replacements are easily found online or you can paint the chipping plastic yourself like I have. The seats are extremely comfortable in the front seats, the same cannot be said for the backseats, especially if you are over 5'9. Even though the car has limited room for backseat passengers, the rear seats fold down to create a large amount of cargo space which is very nice. I've also read a lot reliability issues and reviews about this car and similar years, but I have yet to experience any huge problems *knocks on wood.* I have kept up on oil changes and regular maintenance and have found this car to have a very reliable engine. Ive paid for new headlight bulb, new tires, transmission fluid change, brake pads and rotors all around and to have my heater core replace. Mind you this is over the span of about 2 years and about 20,000 miles. I've never had a problem with my car and I will continue to drive it, as it is very eye catching and gets great gas mileage. UPDATE 6/17 - I've now had the car for 3 years and 40,000+ miles. Recently everything started to break so I had to adjust my reliability score. New throttle body, 4 DIFFERENT mass air flow sensors, ignition coil, spark plugs and wires, control arms, ball joints, struts, shocks, alternator, all 3 engine mounts, serpentine belt and tensioner, catalytic converter and full cat-back exhaust system...and I'm sure I'm missing a few. Literally driving me nuts with the repairs, thinking of selling for something a bit newer.
