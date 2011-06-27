Vehicle overview

When the Golf-based Volkswagen New Beetle debuted, America went bonkers over it. It was cute and retro cool at the same time. But that was 1998. Just like cute puppies, cars grow old. And unless something is done to keep the interest up, the public's fascination wears off. The New Beetle is entering its ninth season for 2006. At this point, many cars are into their second full makeover. Instead, VW has stuck to the New Beetle's tried-and-true design -- with limited success. Indeed, New Beetle sales have cooled considerably over the last five years. Though its competitors can never hope to match the Bug's pedigree, they have surpassed the aging design in practical terms.

Hoping to eke out a little more life from the New Beetle hatch and convertible, VW has freshened the exterior styling and upgraded the standard engine for 2006. Instead of last year's anemic 2.0-liter four, the Bug now comes with a standard five-cylinder. At 150 horsepower, it matches last year's optional 1.8T in power (but not overall refinement), which is no longer available. The freshened styling is merely different, not necessarily better, but the new five-cylinder engine is a substantial improvement. The TDI diesel versions of the New Beetle come with VW's innovative Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission. This is the same highly acclaimed unit featured in Audi's TT 3.2. Essentially a six-speed manual transmission, the DSG removes the clutch pedal and associated operation, and places it under the control of computer chips and hydraulic servos. When left in full auto mode, it's as smooth as or smoother than any conventional automatic. When shifted manually via the floor-mounted shifter, the DSG offers quick, precise gear changes that make a traditional manual seem unnecessary. Along with this interesting pair of drivetrain options, VW is relying on the Beetle's large array of standard features, premium cabin furnishings and ever present cute factor to keep the nameplate on buyers' minds amidst a field of strong competitors.