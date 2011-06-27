  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(115)
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cute yet classic styling, long list of standard features, diesel engine option.
  • Aged design, tight rear-seat accommodations, limited cargo room.
Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though still undeniably cute and fun, the Beetle is getting past its prime. Other competing two-door hatchbacks and convertibles offer more features and power.

Vehicle overview

When the Golf-based Volkswagen New Beetle debuted, America went bonkers over it. It was cute and retro cool at the same time. But that was 1998. Just like cute puppies, cars grow old. And unless something is done to keep the interest up, the public's fascination wears off. The New Beetle is entering its ninth season for 2006. At this point, many cars are into their second full makeover. Instead, VW has stuck to the New Beetle's tried-and-true design -- with limited success. Indeed, New Beetle sales have cooled considerably over the last five years. Though its competitors can never hope to match the Bug's pedigree, they have surpassed the aging design in practical terms.

Hoping to eke out a little more life from the New Beetle hatch and convertible, VW has freshened the exterior styling and upgraded the standard engine for 2006. Instead of last year's anemic 2.0-liter four, the Bug now comes with a standard five-cylinder. At 150 horsepower, it matches last year's optional 1.8T in power (but not overall refinement), which is no longer available. The freshened styling is merely different, not necessarily better, but the new five-cylinder engine is a substantial improvement. The TDI diesel versions of the New Beetle come with VW's innovative Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission. This is the same highly acclaimed unit featured in Audi's TT 3.2. Essentially a six-speed manual transmission, the DSG removes the clutch pedal and associated operation, and places it under the control of computer chips and hydraulic servos. When left in full auto mode, it's as smooth as or smoother than any conventional automatic. When shifted manually via the floor-mounted shifter, the DSG offers quick, precise gear changes that make a traditional manual seem unnecessary. Along with this interesting pair of drivetrain options, VW is relying on the Beetle's large array of standard features, premium cabin furnishings and ever present cute factor to keep the nameplate on buyers' minds amidst a field of strong competitors.

2006 Volkswagen New Beetle models

The two-door New Beetle is available as a two-door hatchback or convertible body style. Hatchbacks come in 2.5 and TDI trim; convertibles are 2.5 only. All models come with 16-inch wheels; air conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; seat-height adjusters; a tilt and telescoping steering wheel; and a manually folding top on convertibles. Options include 17-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a trunk-mounted CD changer, satellite radio, a sunroof on hatchbacks and a power top on convertibles.

2006 Highlights

The New Beetle gets a styling refresh for 2006. New front and rear bumpers, headlights and taillamps highlight the exterior changes. Inside, the cabin receives a new console, redesigned instrument cluster, revised sun visors and additional chrome trim. Under hood, last year's gasoline engine choices are dropped in favor of the 150-horsepower, 2.5-liter, five-cylinder engine first seen in the redesigned Jetta. Stability control is now standard.

Performance & mpg

The New Beetle 2.5 hatch and convertible come with a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that produces 150 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. Power is put to the front wheels through a standard five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. Those interested in improved fuel economy can opt for the TDI hatchback, which comes with a 1.9-liter turbocharged diesel-fueled four-cylinder. It makes 100 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque and can get about 40 mpg. TDI buyers can get either a five-speed manual or VW's Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission. Essentially a six-speed manual tranny with an electronically controlled clutch, the DSG can be operated in a full auto mode like a traditional automatic or manually shifted.

Safety

Standard on all New Beetles are four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, side airbags for front occupants, full-length head curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Convertibles have a rollover protection system. In government crash testing, the Beetle earned four out of five stars in both frontal-impact categories. It received a "Good" rating (and "Best Pick" status) from the IIHS for its performance in frontal offset crash testing but a "Poor" rating for side-impact crashworthiness.

Driving

Like other VWs, the Beetle is both fun to drive and comfortable for long trips. The suspension tuning is soft, but it's just about right for most drivers who want a little sport from their Bug. True enthusiasts, however, would be wise to check out the Mini Cooper and Acura RSX.

Interior

Though smaller inside than the Golf, the Beetle (seats four, 12 cubic feet of hatch space) compensates with style: It has a tablelike dashboard, huge circular speedometer and round air vents. The convertible's top is easy to fold and well insulated from wind and road noise. With its top down, the Bug has a classic but polished appearance, thanks to a top that mimics the original Beetle drop top's in appearance and handsome aluminum trim along the car's beltline.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle.

5(61%)
4(22%)
3(10%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.4
115 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Diesels require expensive maintaince
tool cat,10/15/2016
TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I found out after the purchase that this TDI engine requires special oil that must meet the VW spec #505.01 which is very hard to find. Also the lower engine plastic guard must be removed every time just to change the oil. The filter is easily accessible. This engine (PD/BEW) has had some trouble with the camshafts. Which is why the special oil. Also the cam belt must be changed according to the schedule or you risk the engine blowing up do to the belt braking. Most other vehicle now use a cam chain instead of the toothed belt. It has plenty of power with the turbo kicking in. Mileage has been 40 - 43.5 mpg
Little Green Machine
RsWine5,07/11/2009
All I can say is I love it! I went from a F150 to a Bug. It drives like a sports car, the handling is great. 2 weeks after my purchase I drove R/T from Texas to West Virginia, the gas seemed to last forever, comfortable the whole way. I had the oil changed when I returned + tire rotation, cost - 18.79. I was told to have the oil changed every 5000 miles. All in all, it's a great little car! Oh, one problem: Trying to get a 100 pound Lab in the back seat for her Vet visit.
Have Loved Every Mile Driving My Bug!
Cheryl Tamburri,07/25/2016
2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
My 2006 VW NEW BEETLE 6 speed A/T came with everything available, clear down to convertible top boot, wind screen, leather everything, seat warmers, satellite radio. Arctic Blue with a gray top has been a rarity out here in CA, but that top has been down a zillion times in CA weather. 10 years and 80,000 miles later it still drives like the day I bought it; but it has been lovingly maintained and service schedules followed - the key to any car's longevity. Turbos were standard in this model and this little car kicks gas, so fun to drive. Having said that, it's a Bug, low tech as they come but efficient and with usual German sensibility everything is where it should be in the cockpit. Time to part company with the old girl, not easy, as she still looks like the day she left the dealer's lot. Hope she'll make somebody else as tickled to drive her as I've been ~ truly, best cat ever.
My experience...
mystry,10/08/2011
This was my dream car, but it's expensive. I bought the car new in 07 and have loved it, but it gets a lot of small quirks that add up. I am on my 3rd radio b/c the buttons wear down, a battery costs $195 b/c auto shops will not install it you must go to the dealer, the door panels eventully wear down, and indicator lights are always coming on. I spend more time at dealerships and more money on this car than any other car i've ever owned. I've not had as much trouble as some of these reviews, but i've had enough that my dream car is getting traded.... I am tired of spending money on a car that is paid for with less than 100K miles on it. PS, expect to get about 330 miles to a tank.
See all 115 reviews of the 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview

The Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Convertible, New Beetle Diesel. Available styles include TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M), 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A), 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M), 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), and 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M).

