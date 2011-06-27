Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle for Sale Near Me
- $12,993Great Deal | $3,097 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S31,486 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Volkswagen Beetle S Auto... Clean Title, No Accidents, 1 Owner, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and More!!! ***BEST DEAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM $695, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE $1495, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT2JM719598
Stock: X719598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $14,800Great Deal | $2,600 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S31,634 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*One Owner*, *Bluetooth *, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, Free SiriusXM Trial, Alloy Wheels, ***WoW***, Drive me Home Today!. 26/33 City/Highway MPGThank you for taking a look at our Volkswagen Beetle. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT1JM719172
Stock: 27124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $12,990Great Deal | $2,278 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S41,789 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Local private party trade in * 2.0T 4 cylinder * Automatic * Alloy wheels * Back up camera * AUX + USB + Bluetooth * Clear title * Carfax certified * 2 previous owners - 1st owner was AVIS rental company * Exceptionally clean * Newer tires + recent brakes APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7ATXJM716187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,188Great Deal | $2,161 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S29,171 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified.Volkswagen Details:* Vehicle History* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Warranty Deductible: $50* 100+ Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceClean CARFAX.26/33 City/Highway MPGBlack Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT3JM706374
Stock: V032680A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $14,998Great Deal | $1,831 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Coast34,041 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Ontario - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Ontario / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Coast with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT3JM720839
Stock: 19127462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,270Great Deal | $1,810 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S21,348 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT1JM717440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,990Great Deal
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Coast42,179 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Midland Odessa - Midland / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Coast with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT6JM720916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S3,574 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including Leather, Heated seats, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, CD, and more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! Please note that the car has a previously salvaged title. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT1JM703294
Stock: 703294FA71220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $19,890
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE8,313 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Buick GMC of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Blue 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSIRoyal Buick, GMC, and Cadillac is proud to offer this wonderful Blue Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16370 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPGNo hassle in the buying process and no commission sales staff which eliminates stress and saves you time. With our Royal Certified 130 point inspection and a carfax report, we know that this car is in excellent condition. Please visit our web site www.royaltucson.com. Please call us for additional details and availability. This vehicle (PS30669) can be viewed at: Royal Buick GMC Cadillac, 815 W. Auto Mall Drive, Tucson AZ 85705. Welcome to the Royal Family, The Dealership That's Different.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJD7AT6JM702524
Stock: PS30669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $16,352Good Deal | $747 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S20,900 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Beige/Black; Pepita 2-Tone Cloth Seating Surfaces Deep Black Pearl Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT2JM709072
Stock: JM709072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $14,895Good Deal | $969 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S29,271 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2018 Volkswagon Beetle 2.0T S 2dr Coupe is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: This Front Wheel Drive Beetle and the open road is ready and waiting for you, offering near 33mpg on the highway! Our Beetle S provides iconic good looks with sport-designed bumpers, a rear spoiler, and 16-inch Whirl wheels for a modern flair. Inside the S-trimmed cabin, enjoy thoughtful amenities that help you take command of the road. Settle into ultra-comfortable front adjustable seats, see the multi-function sporty steering wheel, and check out the Composition Color touchscreen with Bluetooth, USB port, AM/FM/CD. This is an overall fantastic interior. Our Volkswagen Beetle has received high marks for safety and provides priceless peace of mind. Safety features include a cool designed rearview camera, automatic post braking, stability/traction control, anti-lock brakes, and front/side airbags. This Beetle features-Turbocharged, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, and Adjustable Steering Wheel. This Volkswagon includes Bluetooth and a Backup Camera. This Beetle is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT3JM710053
Stock: 710053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,994Good Deal
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S15,687 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red McCombs Hyundai Northwest - San Antonio / Texas
This Red 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Coast might be just the 2 dr coupe for you. This one's on the market for $16,994. With a charming red exterior and a call for color interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Red McCombs Hyundai Northwest, 13663 West Ih-10, San Antonio, TX, 78249, Phone: 2102432515, E-mail: volguin@redmac.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7ATXJM709160
Stock: 710010A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,500Fair Deal | $490 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S23,421 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Roseburg Honda - Roseburg / Oregon
**NON SMOKER**, Titan Black w/Tixo Cloth Seating Surfaces.26/33 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Deep Black Pearl Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSIRecent Arrival! Odometer is 11819 miles below market average!https://www.roseburghonda.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT4JM720638
Stock: 82251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $18,551Fair Deal | $476 below market
Certified 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S21,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lokey Volkswagen - Clearwater / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 150-MULTI POINT INSPECTION BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, VW CERTIFIED, *FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE INCLUDED*, PRICE REDUCED..WON'T LAST.., CALL FOR A VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!, NON-SMOKER, WOW, LOW MILES.., HARD TO FIND VEHICLE, WON'T LAST.., Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Automatic Headlights w/Coming/Leaving Home Feature, Automatic Variable Intermittent Front Wipers, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Side Mirror Caps, Body-Color Side Sills w/Chrome Moldings, Frameless Self-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Keyless Entry w/Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/HD 6.3 Touchscreen w/CD Player, Style & Comfort Package for S, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 16 Whirl Alloy.Pure White 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI26/33 City/Highway MPGSave THOUSANDS in maintenance costs with our exclusive and free LIFETIME oil change special!! CALL our Internet Sales Manager at the number above to schedule a VIP appointment. Lokey is Family Owned since 1952. 500+ Used Cars in stock - Largest Used Car dealer Brandon to St. Petersburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7ATXJM712480
Stock: VT712480
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$18,747Good Deal | $1,543 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE35,801 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
UsedKC.com - Blue Springs / Missouri
Recent Arrival! **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **BLIND SPOT RECOGNITION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CAR PLAY**, **FUEL EFFICIENT**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **NEW CAR TRADE**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS, PARK PILOT, FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE Clean CARFAX. White Silver Metallic Volkswagen Beetle 26/33 City/Highway MPG At Blue Springs Ford, we off market based pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle 816-229-4400. We’ll buy your vehicle, even if you don’t buy ours. We are committed to getting you financed, and have rates as low as 0%. We carry all makes and models in Blue Springs, Oak Grove, Liberty, Odessa, Warrensburg, Kansas City, Independence and Lee’s Summit Missouri. Also, have vehicles in all different colors Black, Red, White, Brown, Blue, tan, Green, Yellow, Gold, Burgundy, Silver, Charcoal. We also carry Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, INFINITI, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Porsche, RAM, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo’s.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJD7AT7JM713452
Stock: G20311A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $14,900Good Deal | $1,447 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S46,007 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ramsey Motor - Harrison / Arkansas
Check out this gently-used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle we recently got in. This 2018 Volkswagen Beetle comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient VolkswagenBeetle. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Volkswagen Beetle S. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT3JM710179
Stock: 710179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- $14,792Good Deal | $1,134 below market
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S34,604 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.One owner! This Volkswagen Beetle S is equipped with a 2.0L I4 engine. Its top options include a Backup Camera, 5" Media Center, 33 MPG, and much more.*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600.Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 18KM91-427.Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Space Lights, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, PURE WHITE, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lip Spoiler, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Back-Up Camera, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna. This Volkswagen Beetle has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Volkswagen Beetle S Has Everything You Want *Wheels: 16" Whirl Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tixo Cloth Seating Surfaces, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Radio: AM/FM/HD 5" Touchscreen w/CD Player -inc: Composition Color, USB input, aux-in, 8-speaker sound system and Bluetooth connectivity (for compatible devices), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT5JM717182
Stock: 18KM91
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- $16,995Good Deal
2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Coast18,654 milesDelivery available*
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Coast with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFD7AT4JM721420
Certified Pre-Owned: No