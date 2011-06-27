Close

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.One owner! This Volkswagen Beetle S is equipped with a 2.0L I4 engine. Its top options include a Backup Camera, 5" Media Center, 33 MPG, and much more.*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600.Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 18KM91-427.Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Space Lights, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, PURE WHITE, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lip Spoiler, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Back-Up Camera, Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna. This Volkswagen Beetle has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Volkswagen Beetle S Has Everything You Want *Wheels: 16" Whirl Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tixo Cloth Seating Surfaces, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Radio: AM/FM/HD 5" Touchscreen w/CD Player -inc: Composition Color, USB input, aux-in, 8-speaker sound system and Bluetooth connectivity (for compatible devices), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWFD7AT5JM717182

Stock: 18KM91

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-02-2020