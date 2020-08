Used 2012 FIAT 500 for Sale Near Me

Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida

2012 Fiat 500 Pop, CLEAN CARFAX, Delay-off headlights, Power door mirrors, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 FIAT 500 Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFARXCT131024

Stock: T131024T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020