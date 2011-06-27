Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Black Turbo Launch Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,693
|$7,878
|$9,606
|Clean
|$5,385
|$7,446
|$9,053
|Average
|$4,770
|$6,580
|$7,947
|Rough
|$4,155
|$5,714
|$6,840
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,854
|$6,640
|$8,052
|Clean
|$4,592
|$6,275
|$7,589
|Average
|$4,067
|$5,546
|$6,661
|Rough
|$3,543
|$4,816
|$5,734
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,790
|$7,769
|$9,337
|Clean
|$5,477
|$7,342
|$8,799
|Average
|$4,852
|$6,488
|$7,724
|Rough
|$4,226
|$5,635
|$6,649
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,395
|$7,276
|$8,766
|Clean
|$5,103
|$6,876
|$8,261
|Average
|$4,520
|$6,076
|$7,252
|Rough
|$3,937
|$5,277
|$6,242
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$8,690
|$10,399
|Clean
|$6,180
|$8,212
|$9,801
|Average
|$5,474
|$7,257
|$8,603
|Rough
|$4,768
|$6,302
|$7,405
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,636
|$7,578
|$9,116
|Clean
|$5,332
|$7,162
|$8,591
|Average
|$4,723
|$6,329
|$7,541
|Rough
|$4,113
|$5,496
|$6,491
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,615
|$7,724
|$9,391
|Clean
|$5,312
|$7,299
|$8,851
|Average
|$4,705
|$6,451
|$7,769
|Rough
|$4,098
|$5,602
|$6,687
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,543
|$8,219
|$10,324
|Clean
|$5,244
|$7,768
|$9,730
|Average
|$4,645
|$6,864
|$8,541
|Rough
|$4,046
|$5,961
|$7,352
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sound, Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,679
|$8,869
|$10,606
|Clean
|$6,318
|$8,382
|$9,996
|Average
|$5,597
|$7,407
|$8,774
|Rough
|$4,875
|$6,433
|$7,552
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,072
|$7,866
|$10,058
|Clean
|$4,798
|$7,434
|$9,478
|Average
|$4,250
|$6,570
|$8,320
|Rough
|$3,702
|$5,705
|$7,162
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,741
|$7,189
|$8,348
|Clean
|$5,431
|$6,794
|$7,867
|Average
|$4,810
|$6,004
|$6,906
|Rough
|$4,190
|$5,214
|$5,944
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T White Turbo Launch Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,662
|$9,376
|$11,516
|Clean
|$6,302
|$8,861
|$10,853
|Average
|$5,582
|$7,830
|$9,527
|Rough
|$4,862
|$6,800
|$8,200
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,851
|$8,202
|$10,058
|Clean
|$5,535
|$7,751
|$9,478
|Average
|$4,903
|$6,850
|$8,320
|Rough
|$4,271
|$5,949
|$7,162
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,627
|$6,286
|$7,599
|Clean
|$4,377
|$5,941
|$7,161
|Average
|$3,877
|$5,250
|$6,286
|Rough
|$3,377
|$4,559
|$5,411
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,255
|$7,205
|$8,748
|Clean
|$4,971
|$6,809
|$8,245
|Average
|$4,403
|$6,018
|$7,237
|Rough
|$3,835
|$5,226
|$6,230
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Black Turbo Launch Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,978
|$8,002
|$9,606
|Clean
|$5,655
|$7,563
|$9,053
|Average
|$5,009
|$6,683
|$7,947
|Rough
|$4,363
|$5,804
|$6,840
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,790
|$7,769
|$9,337
|Clean
|$5,477
|$7,342
|$8,799
|Average
|$4,852
|$6,488
|$7,724
|Rough
|$4,226
|$5,635
|$6,649
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,878
|$7,878
|$9,463
|Clean
|$5,560
|$7,446
|$8,918
|Average
|$4,925
|$6,580
|$7,828
|Rough
|$4,290
|$5,714
|$6,739
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,712
|$6,164
|$7,319
|Clean
|$4,457
|$5,825
|$6,897
|Average
|$3,948
|$5,148
|$6,054
|Rough
|$3,439
|$4,471
|$5,211
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,032
|$8,069
|$9,684
|Clean
|$5,706
|$7,626
|$9,126
|Average
|$5,054
|$6,739
|$8,011
|Rough
|$4,402
|$5,852
|$6,895
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,406
|$7,281
|$8,766
|Clean
|$5,113
|$6,881
|$8,261
|Average
|$4,529
|$6,081
|$7,252
|Rough
|$3,945
|$5,281
|$6,242
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,375
|$7,086
|$8,445
|Clean
|$5,085
|$6,697
|$7,959
|Average
|$4,504
|$5,918
|$6,986
|Rough
|$3,923
|$5,139
|$6,014
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,052
|$7,953
|$9,463
|Clean
|$5,725
|$7,516
|$8,918
|Average
|$5,071
|$6,642
|$7,828
|Rough
|$4,417
|$5,768
|$6,739
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,268
|$8,343
|$9,988
|Clean
|$5,929
|$7,885
|$9,412
|Average
|$5,252
|$6,968
|$8,262
|Rough
|$4,575
|$6,051
|$7,112
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,085
|$6,889
|$8,317
|Clean
|$4,811
|$6,510
|$7,838
|Average
|$4,261
|$5,753
|$6,880
|Rough
|$3,712
|$4,996
|$5,922
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,763
|$6,403
|$7,703
|Clean
|$4,506
|$6,051
|$7,259
|Average
|$3,991
|$5,348
|$6,372
|Rough
|$3,476
|$4,644
|$5,485
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,480
|$7,748
|$9,537
|Clean
|$5,184
|$7,322
|$8,988
|Average
|$4,592
|$6,471
|$7,890
|Rough
|$3,999
|$5,619
|$6,791
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,664
|$6,358
|$7,699
|Clean
|$4,412
|$6,009
|$7,256
|Average
|$3,908
|$5,310
|$6,369
|Rough
|$3,404
|$4,611
|$5,483
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,310
|$8,361
|$9,988
|Clean
|$5,969
|$7,902
|$9,412
|Average
|$5,287
|$6,983
|$8,262
|Rough
|$4,605
|$6,064
|$7,112
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,642
|$8,823
|$10,553
|Clean
|$6,283
|$8,339
|$9,946
|Average
|$5,566
|$7,369
|$8,730
|Rough
|$4,848
|$6,399
|$7,515
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T White Turbo Launch Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,215
|$8,104
|$9,606
|Clean
|$5,879
|$7,659
|$9,053
|Average
|$5,208
|$6,769
|$7,947
|Rough
|$4,536
|$5,878
|$6,840
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,573
|$7,469
|$8,971
|Clean
|$5,272
|$7,058
|$8,454
|Average
|$4,669
|$6,238
|$7,421
|Rough
|$4,067
|$5,417
|$6,388