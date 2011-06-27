  1. Home
2012 Volkswagen Beetle Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Black Turbo Launch Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,693$7,878$9,606
Clean$5,385$7,446$9,053
Average$4,770$6,580$7,947
Rough$4,155$5,714$6,840
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,790$7,769$9,337
Clean$5,477$7,342$8,799
Average$4,852$6,488$7,724
Rough$4,226$5,635$6,649
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,533$8,690$10,399
Clean$6,180$8,212$9,801
Average$5,474$7,257$8,603
Rough$4,768$6,302$7,405
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,615$7,724$9,391
Clean$5,312$7,299$8,851
Average$4,705$6,451$7,769
Rough$4,098$5,602$6,687
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sound, Nav (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,679$8,869$10,606
Clean$6,318$8,382$9,996
Average$5,597$7,407$8,774
Rough$4,875$6,433$7,552
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,741$7,189$8,348
Clean$5,431$6,794$7,867
Average$4,810$6,004$6,906
Rough$4,190$5,214$5,944
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,851$8,202$10,058
Clean$5,535$7,751$9,478
Average$4,903$6,850$8,320
Rough$4,271$5,949$7,162
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,255$7,205$8,748
Clean$4,971$6,809$8,245
Average$4,403$6,018$7,237
Rough$3,835$5,226$6,230
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,790$7,769$9,337
Clean$5,477$7,342$8,799
Average$4,852$6,488$7,724
Rough$4,226$5,635$6,649
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,712$6,164$7,319
Clean$4,457$5,825$6,897
Average$3,948$5,148$6,054
Rough$3,439$4,471$5,211
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,406$7,281$8,766
Clean$5,113$6,881$8,261
Average$4,529$6,081$7,252
Rough$3,945$5,281$6,242
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,052$7,953$9,463
Clean$5,725$7,516$8,918
Average$5,071$6,642$7,828
Rough$4,417$5,768$6,739
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,085$6,889$8,317
Clean$4,811$6,510$7,838
Average$4,261$5,753$6,880
Rough$3,712$4,996$5,922
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,480$7,748$9,537
Clean$5,184$7,322$8,988
Average$4,592$6,471$7,890
Rough$3,999$5,619$6,791
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T Turbo 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,310$8,361$9,988
Clean$5,969$7,902$9,412
Average$5,287$6,983$8,262
Rough$4,605$6,064$7,112
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0T White Turbo Launch Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,215$8,104$9,606
Clean$5,879$7,659$9,053
Average$5,208$6,769$7,947
Rough$4,536$5,878$6,840
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle near you
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,009 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,009 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,009 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Volkswagen Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Volkswagen Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen Beetle ranges from $3,404 to $7,699, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.