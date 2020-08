Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for Sale Near Me

Volkswagen of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Only 18,722 Miles! Boasts 33 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16" Whirl Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces.*This Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 16" AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW517ATXHM812268

Stock: PHM812268

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020