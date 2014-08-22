Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle for Sale Near Me

674 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Beetle Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 674 listings
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    103,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,321

    $1,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    48,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,788

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI

    39,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,227

    $1,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    84,716 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,800

    $734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    64,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI

    65,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    76,493 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,598

    $315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    57,616 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,447

    $334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV

    21,312 miles

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    73,080 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $9,395

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T

    93,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI

    47,702 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,329

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L

    57,426 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,908

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI

    22,189 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV

    25,645 miles

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV

    105,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,595

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV

    49,718 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV

    53,402 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Beetle searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 674 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle
  4. Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Beetle

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Beetle
Overall Consumer Rating
4.29 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (33%)
1st VW - 1st diesel
marltonman,08/22/2014
I was looking for a 2 door hatchback on Edmonds.com and frankly, didn't know the Beetle was a hatchback. After reading the general reviews I concentrated on the TDI rather than the gas 2.0 Turbo as it requires premium gas. (I have a fairly long commute) I test drove the TDI as was totally impressed with the ride. This car is tight. My biggest concern was how the TDI would handle acceleration onto the interstate and passing at high speed.... Wow! This car can keep up with anything. The fit and finish is excellent and you can't beat the styling. I bought it on the spot. I've only had it a month but I can't say anything negative about it. It's a kick to drive.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Beetle
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Beetle info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.