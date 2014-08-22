Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle for Sale Near Me
- 103,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,321$1,353 Below Market
Capital Mazda of Cary - Cary / North Carolina
Capital Lincoln Mazda is very proud to offer this fantastic 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Pure White 1.8T with the following features: LOCAL TRADE, 2D Hatchback, Pure White, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX. 25/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Here at Capital Lincoln Mazda we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (919) 921-2497 to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT5EM643177
Stock: DZ414262B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 48,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,788$1,405 Below Market
Valley Auto World Volkswagen - Fayetteville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT3EM640939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,227$1,073 Below Market
Pearson Toyota - Newport News / Virginia
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TDI 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged FWD Black UniREMOTE ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces.The Optional Features Included on this vehicles are: Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. 29/39 City/Highway MPGWe offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours!! Shop 24/7 @ www.PearsonToyotaScion.com **FREE SERVICE LOANER CARS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJL7AT4EM633485
Stock: 13063A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 84,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$8,800$734 Below Market
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*Bluetooth *, *Automatic Headlights*, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, Free SiriusXM Trial, Alloy Wheels. 25/33 City/Highway MPGThank you for taking a look at our Volkswagen Beetle. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!Reviews:* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. On select trims, the available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. New for 2014, the Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0-Liter, 140 Horsepower, 4-Cylinder TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. Fo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT7EM647831
Stock: 27121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 64,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$9,995$473 Below Market
Herzog-Meier Volkswagen - Beaverton / Oregon
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!, Bluetooth Wireless, Keyless Entry, Power Package. 1.8T Entry25/33 City/Highway MPGTalk about great value for the price. Call, inquire online or come see us for a test drive today!Awards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17ATXEM638993
Stock: EW638993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 65,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,900
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
2014 VW Beetle Coupe 2.0 TDI DIESEL Black on Black Automatic 64Kmi Clean Carfax. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJL7AT0EM631281
Stock: EM631281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 76,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$9,598$315 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Reflex Silver Metallic Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe: With a new, more aggressive design, more spacious interior, plus a trio of refined and efficient engine options, the 2014 Volkswagen offers a fresh alternative for buyers shopping around for a cool compact. With regards to features, performance and price, the Beetle holds its own against the likes of the MINI Cooper and FIAT 500, with a lower price than the MINI and more practical interior than the FIAT. Strengths of this model include plenty of in-cabin entertainment options, fuel-efficient TDI diesel engine available, convertible available, practical and spacious interior, sporty turbo performance, and Aggressive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT8EM641701
Stock: EM641701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 57,616 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$10,447$334 Below Market
Lithia Hyundai of Reno - Reno / Nevada
EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $900 below Kelley Blue Book! 1.8T Entry trim, BLACK exterior and TITAN BLACK CLOTH interior. GREAT MILES 57,616! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. Volkswagen 1.8T Entry with BLACK exterior and TITAN BLACK CLOTH interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains "Within the classic yet tastefully updated shape, there is ample passenger space, sensible ergonomics, a decently sized cargo hold and a suspension that provides an agreeable balance between sporty handling and a comfortable ride.". Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This Beetle Coupe is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: Lithia Hyundai of Reno sells new Hyundai's, certified pre-owned Hyundai's, and used cars, trucks, and SUV's! We have excellent finance options as low as 0% on select models, in addition to all avilable Hyundai incentives and rebates! We also specialize in second chance financing! We are located in Northern Nevada at 2620 Kietzke Ln. Reno, NV 89502. 775-682-3300. Our hours are Monday-Saturday 8: 30am - 8pm and Sundays 10am - 6pm. 100% customer satifaction is our priority! Please call us today! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT4EM636155
Stock: EM636155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 21,312 miles
$12,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2D Coupe Turbo21 K Miles Only, Clean Carfax, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Spoiler, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJ17AT2EM646922
Stock: AT13119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 73,080 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$9,395$675 Below Market
Sam Pierce Chevrolet - Daleville / Indiana
2 Years of Free Maintenance!*We're Open and Ready to Help!The best Chevy deals are in the country!To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.Clean CARFAX. Dark Blue 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Entry FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V PZEV 170hpBlack Cloth.25/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0-Liter, 140 Horsepower, 4-Cylinder TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. On select trims, the available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. New for 2014, the Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. On select trims, the available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, an
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWF17AT0EM652868
Stock: L0358A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 93,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,950
AMD Auto - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJ07AT0EM638028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,329
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Stepping out in style, our iconic 2014 Volkswagen Beetle TDI Coupe is dressed to impress in Platinum Gray Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder Diesel that generates 140hp on demand while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport mode. This Front Wheel Drive coupe offers brilliant driving dynamics and near 39mpg on the highway! With a style that is unmistakably Beetle, this coupe also exudes just the right hint of sporty sophistication with alloy wheels and heated exterior mirrors. Slide into the retro-inspired interior of this Beetle TDI and be pampered by the modern innovations that were designed with your lifestyle in mind. Relax in heated leather front seats and enjoy the sun pouring in through the sunroof while staying connected with Bluetooth or while listening to available satellite radio via a touchscreen audio interface with premium Fender audio. You will appreciate keyless access with push-button start, cruise control, full-color navigation, a leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel, and many other modern amenities as well. Safety is prominent with Volkswagen. Stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes and front and side airbags are a sampling of the advanced features working together to keep you and your occupants safe. You've been intrigued by the Beetle's timeless design for years. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJL7AT2EM617639
Stock: PAKP2598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 57,426 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,908
Germain Subaru of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L Moonrock Silver Metallic/Black RoofFWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 170 hpOdometer is 7473 miles below market average! 22/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJX7AT7EM611386
Stock: TEM611386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 22,189 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJL7AT2EM661205
Stock: 2000649591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 25,645 miles
$14,900
McGovern Subaru - North Hampton / New Hampshire
Power Sunroof, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Brake assist McGovern Subaru Peace of Mind 30 Day Guarantee. We are so committed with your satisfaction with your pre-owned automotive purchase that we will give you 30 days or 1,000 mile New Hampshire State Inspection item coverage. McGovern Subaru has the pre-owned vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. For your piece of mind, we have included over 20 photos so you can judge the condition for yourself. A comprehensive list of options and features can be viewed at www.mcgovernsubaru.com. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see that McGovern Subaru, formerly Ocean Subaru, offers some of the best deals in the market. We will provide you a CarFax Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Everything up front! Serving North Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, Exeter, York, Salisbury and the Seacoast region. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to call (603)964-9303 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and to get any other questions you may have, answered instantly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJP7AT0EM631883
Stock: BL2382AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 105,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,595
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJP7AT8EM606164
Stock: 606164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,718 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,998
CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle R-Line PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWVT7AT5EM643573
Stock: 19336134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,500
Dublin Mazda - Dublin / California
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Cloth. Clean CARFAX.22/29 City/Highway MPG White 2014 Volkswagen 2.5L Entry Beetle 2D Hatchback FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 170 hpAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety PickOur goal is to have the biggest selection of Used Mazdas in Northern California. But itâ s all about quality, so we keep only the finest trade-ins and get rid of the rest, which means youâ re always picking from the best. And with Mazda booming in popularity, we get lots of non-Mazda trade-ins, too. Regardless of brand, every used car we offer comes with the Ken Harvey Advantage, your guarantee of quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFP7AT2EM603119
Stock: 511198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
