Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle for Sale Near Me

Capital Mazda of Cary - Cary / North Carolina

Capital Lincoln Mazda is very proud to offer this fantastic 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Pure White 1.8T with the following features: LOCAL TRADE, 2D Hatchback, Pure White, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX. 25/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick Here at Capital Lincoln Mazda we offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (919) 921-2497 to check availability.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWF17AT5EM643177

Stock: DZ414262B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020