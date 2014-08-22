Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle for Sale Near Me

Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona

*Bluetooth *, *Automatic Headlights*, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, Free SiriusXM Trial, Alloy Wheels. 25/33 City/Highway MPGThank you for taking a look at our Volkswagen Beetle. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!Reviews:* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. For your comfort the Beetle comes with heated front seats. On select trims, the available multi-function sport steering wheel comes with integrated controls for the entertainment system and your compatible Bluetooth device. Available on specific trims, are features like a panoramic sunroof for non-convertible models, and various seating surfaces including Leather. There is available touchscreen sound system with in-dash 6-CD changer, AM FM radio, HD Radio, and eight speakers. Plus, the available touchscreen navigation system will help guide you to wherever you need to go. Or if you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite music in concert, get the available Fender Premium Audio System with 400 watts, and nine speakers. New for 2014, the Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, crash notification, and if your vehicle has navigation it offers improved point-of-interest service. Plus, all these features can be administered by an app on your smartphone. Source: The Manufacturer Summary* The 2014 Volkswagen Beetle has a sleek rounded profile, and signature headlights that are recognizable everywhere, but with a lower sportier stance. Under the hood there are 3 engine possibilities based on trim. The 2.5L models come with a 2.5-Liter, 170 Horsepower, 5-Cylinder engine. If you are looking for more power, the R-Line trims and the GSR have a 2.0-Liter TSI 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine with 210 Horsepower. For the best fuel economy, the TDIs are equipped with an impressive 2.0-Liter, 140 Horsepower, 4-Cylinder TDI Clean Diesel engine which gets an EPA estimated 41 MPG on the highway. The DSG transmission is available on the TDI and R-Line trims, and gives you quick gear changes and seamless acceleration, and you can add even more excitement by shifting manually in Tiptronic mode. Its roomy interior can easily seat four, and ambient lighting lets you switch between red, white, and blue hues. Fo

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWF17AT7EM647831

Stock: 27121

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020