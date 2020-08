Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Soft Top Beige; V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces Moonrock Silver Metallic/Black Roof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL. With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this Beetle Convertible. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. The Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL is well maintained and has just 25,673mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Volkswagen Beetle Convertible makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible: With an aggressive design, spacious interior, and two refined, efficient engines, the 2016 Volkswagen Beetle offers a fresh alternative for buyers shopping around for a cool compact. With regards to features, performance and price, the Beetle holds its own against the likes of the MINI Cooper and FIAT 500, with a lower price than the MINI and more practical interior than the FIAT. Strengths of this model include sporty turbo performance, plenty of in-cabin entertainment options, practical and spacious interior, convertible available, and Aggressive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW507AT1GM807039

Stock: GM807039

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020