  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cute yet classic styling, lengthy standard equipment list.
  • Aged design, so-so power, lack of rear-seat space and cargo room, subpar side-impact crash test results.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$7,994
Used New Beetle for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle is a cute alternative to more traditional compacts. But unless you're wedded to the Beetle's retro chic, you'll probably want to look elsewhere for a small coupe or convertible.

Vehicle overview

It's hard to believe that 2008 will be the 11th year on sale for the Volkswagen New Beetle. When the car was originally introduced, Americans went crazy over the retro-themed "Bug" styling and cute flower vase protruding from its dash. Its popularity has waned over the years, however, even as interesting variants like the Turbo and TDI direct-injection diesel models came and went. For 2008, the New Beetle's oh-so-cool veneer has worn thin as it faces strong competition from more modern rivals.

Despite its age, the basic 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle still has a few things going for it. Based on the old VW Golf platform and available as a coupe or convertible, it still elicits smiles from passers-by while delivering solid German engineering, comfortable road manners and a fair amount of room for those up front. All the basics are covered in its standard price, and you can easily upgrade the Beetle's content through trim packages and stand-alone options.

But compared to newer rivals in a very competitive compact segment, the 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle claims no major advantage aside from its bubbly personality. Other small two-door coupes or hatches like the Honda Civic, Saturn Astra or VW's own Rabbit deliver superior utility, amenities and drivability at a similar or lower cost. As a convertible, the New Beetle makes a little more sense, as it likely will appeal to shoppers who value style over performance. But overall, we suggest taking a look at the competition first or even considering a certified-used New Beetle as an alternative.

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle models

The 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle is available as a two-door hatchback coupe or convertible in two trim levels: S and SE. Base S coupe models come with 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, heated outside mirrors, power windows and locks, cruise control, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, remote keyless entry, V-Tex leatherette seat trim, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input jack. Upgrading to the SE nets you 17-inch alloys, heated front seats and windshield washer nozzles, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a premium audio system and a sunroof. Some of these features can be added to the S trim as options. New Beetle convertibles are similarly equipped, with the exception of a manually operated soft top on S models and a semiautomatic power drop top and wind blocker on SEs. The new Triple White convertible starts with the SEs standard equipment and adds -- you guessed it -- a unique white exterior, as well as a white-and-black interior theme, exclusive headrest badging and satellite radio. All models can be equipped with a trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer.

2008 Highlights

Volkswagen's New Beetle compact carries over into 2008 with just minor changes to trim level names and optional feature lists.

Performance & mpg

The VW New Beetle is powered by a 2.5-liter inline five-cylinder engine that produces 150 horsepower and 170 pound-feet of torque. Power is transmitted to the front wheels through an easy-shifting standard five-speed manual gearbox on S models. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control is standard on the SE and optional on the S. However the shifting occurs, acceleration is merely adequate. EPA-estimated fuel economy is similarly lackluster for a compact; 2008 EPA estimates for the automatic are 20 mpg city/29 mpg highway.

Safety

All New Beetles include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat-mounted head/thorax side-impact airbags and active front head restraints. Convertibles also feature a rollover protection system. In government crash testing, the 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle earned four out of five stars for the protection of both front occupants in frontal impacts. Side-impact testing netted a five-star rating for front passengers but only three stars for those in the rear. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the New Beetle a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection, but a disappointing "Poor" rating for side impacts.

Driving

Like other Volkswagens, the 2008 New Beetle is reasonably fun to drive and provides a smooth and comfortable ride, perfect for long trips. The suspension tuning is soft but the steering is direct and sure, making it just about right for most drivers who want to play with their Bug every now and then. The 2.5-liter engine is smooth and delivers adequate if not abundant power in most situations.

Interior

The four-passenger New Beetle may be stylish, but it's smaller inside than VW's own Rabbit. An expansive dashboard featuring a huge circular speedometer seems to dominate the cabin space up front, while the car's bubbly body pinches inward tightly against rear occupants. The open convertible is less of a problem in this regard, with a top that's easy to fold and well insulated from outside noise. With its top lowered, the Beetle convertible makes an especially classic and polished statement. Outward visibility is surprisingly poor on both the coupe and closed convertible, however, and both New Beetle styles suffer from tight rear hiproom and a lack of useful cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle.

5(64%)
4(18%)
3(7%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.4
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

realy is fun to drive!
dave,11/27/2009
nice looking really fun to drive! great acceleration fantastic breaking wonderful power top quietest convertible i have ever been in roomy and not cramped even for a 6'2" man not much room in back seat for adult (but who cares!)
Never ever going back again
notlovingmybug,10/29/2012
I consider this car a lesson learned in poor decisions. I purchased this car new in 2008 and have had numerous problems. So many in fact I'm not sure I can list much less remember them all. I will make this short (as possible) and sweet(as possible). The passenger side window motor stopped working, the radio buttons stick, the console top has broken twice, the compressor is barely working therefore I have almost zero air conditioning and the transmission is failing. Not to mention the car has an odd odor that I cannot get rid of. A light continually stays on that I was told needed a computer upgrade but the dealership never seemed to have the "disc". Too many problems to list.
Cute Car - prepare for many repairs!
Dixie West,07/09/2018
S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M)
I should have learned - this is my 6th Beetle and I wanted a red convertible! Above and beyond the normal service costs, something is always going wrong and rarely is the invoice under $1,000. I average $2,500 per year in repairs! Headlights failed last year and that was $1,300 as the entire assembly needs to be replaced. I get many compliments on how nice it looks...appearance can be very expensive - make sure you have a thorough inspection before you decide to purchase.
The Bestest Car Ever!
Lane,D,06/18/2008
My mother went and bought this car for her Birthday and we have loved every cotton-pickin' minute of having it. It gets pretty good gas mileage. You would think that a small car like the Beetle-bug would be really tiny in the backseat, but it is really comfortable.It is the best car that our family has ever had. I also think it is really cool to have a car that there are only 1,400 of in the whole United States.
See all 28 reviews of the 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle Overview

The Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle is offered in the following submodels: New Beetle Hatchback, New Beetle Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Triple White 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), SE PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Black Tie Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M), SE PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Triple White PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A), S PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M), and Black Tie Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S is priced between $7,994 and$7,994 with odometer readings between 54411 and54411 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 New Beetles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,994 and mileage as low as 54411 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle.

Can't find a used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen New Beetle for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,003.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen New Beetle for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,800.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,475.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen New Beetle lease specials

Related Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles