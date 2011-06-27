Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale

  • $5,595Great Deal | $1,667 below market

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L

    72,699 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AAA Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRF31Y39M406213
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,981

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV

    82,151 miles
    Delivery available*

    Coggin Toyota at the Avenues - Jacksonville / Florida

    Fully Serviced To Current Date and Mileage!, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9055 miles below market average!2.5L I5 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWDInternet Price Includes $1,000 Finance Cash. Call COGGIN TOYOTA 904-262-0338.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPG31C49M518138
    Stock: 9M518138
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $7,299

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition

    88,512 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    ***** WE FINANCE ***** 2009 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE CONVERTIBLE BLUSH WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH / AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION/ AUX / HEATED SEATS/ WITH ALLOY WHEEL AND 4 GOOD TIRES A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 5-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSF31Y99M410459
    Stock: LLM7345
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $9,599

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L

    78,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPW31C49M518983
    Stock: 18474147
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,499

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV

    92,428 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado

    Clean CARFAX, Leather, Heated seats, 5-speed Manual, Kenwood AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player w/ Aux/USB outlets, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 8303 W. Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214 (at the intersection of W. Colfax and Carr Street).

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPG31C89M502881
    Stock: PV9879
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $8,900

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia

    Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPW31C49M511712
    Stock: 22712
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,900Fair Deal

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L

    73,237 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lee Motor - Monroeville / Alabama

    People can't stop talking about this highly touted 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible.*Impressive Features Make This Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Stand Out From The Crowd *Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Track correcting torsion beam axle rear suspension, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Semi-automatic pwr convertible roof, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote fuel filler/trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat w/pass-through, Rear seat headrest rollover protection, Rear 3-point safety belts in outboard seating positions.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible come see us at Lee Motor Company, 31 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460. Just minutes away!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRF31Y59M409260
    Stock: 409260
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • Price Drop
    $8,397

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L

    55,589 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Toothman Ford Sales - Grafton / West Virginia

    LEATHER!, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!, Leather.Cars cost less in Grafton! Serving the communities of Grafton, Fairmont, Morgantown, Bridgeport, and Clarksburg for 50 Years!20/28 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRF31Y09M403849
    Stock: SP046
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,495

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV

    113,625 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fontainebleau Auto Sales - Mandeville / Louisiana

    automatic cold a/c beetle good history low miles (113k)  for model year green exterior beige leather interior good maintenance history regular oil changes  no accident no damage car fax  book value more

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPG31C29M501418
    Stock: 501418
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,191Fair Deal

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L

    144,960 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Logic Group - Mount Juliet / Tennessee

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRF31YX9M402935
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,995

    2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition PZEV

    85,744 miles
    Delivery available*

    Atlantic Volkswagen - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey

    Atlantic Auto Group offers many automotive products and services to our Atlantic City area customers. From quality new Volkswagen, Jeep and Chrysler vehicles to quality used and Certified Pre-Owned cars. We know anyone looking for a luxury car, convertible, sports car or SUV in Greater Atlantic City - South Jersey will likely find what they want at our dealership and at a price lower than they may expect.Call Atlantic Auto Group or come visit us in person from today. We're conveniently located at 6820 Tilton Road Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. We look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 5-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWSG31Y79M412658
    Stock: 12658
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-16-2020

  • $4,988

    2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN!!! LEATHER 5CYL 5SP A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPW31C98M527225
    Stock: VIN7225
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,991

    2010 Volkswagen New Beetle undefined

    95,481 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California

    Come see this 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen New Beetle has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Track correcting torsion beam axle rear suspension -inc: stabilizer bar, Tire pressure monitoring system, Speed sensitive pwr door locks w/auto-lock, SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: roof-mounted antenna, 6-month subscription, Removable luggage compartment cover, Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) folding keys, remote window operation, valet lockout w/valet key, Remote fuel door & trunk release, Rear window defroster, and Rear seat lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH). Test drive this vehicle at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPG3AG0AM011941
    Stock: IP17460
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • New Listing
    $7,521

    2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Red Rock Edition

    78,890 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Genesis of Downers Grove - Downers Grove / Illinois

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Red Rock 2010 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.5L 150 hp One Owner Accident Free Carfax Report, Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Red Rock Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRW3AG0AM021364
    Stock: H21873A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $7,511

    2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5

    142,131 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Deland / Florida

    Recent Arrival! Cream w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim. 20/28 City/Highway MPG TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! At DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we're dedicated to satisfying our customers. This is true from the moment you step on to the lot to when we hand you the keys of your new or used vehicle, to coming in for exceptional service and maintenance, all the way down the road to when you decide to upgrade to something a little newer. We continually look forward to wowing you with our exceptional service and professional staff and prove that we truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Not available with special finance, lease and some other offers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 5-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRW3AL7AM005224
    Stock: F5627A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $9,995

    2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV

    88,104 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Winn Volkswagen - Newark / California

    From Our Floor To Your Door ! Shop From Home, We will Bring the Car to You ! 2.5L 2D Hatchback 2.5L 150 hp 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD 2010 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 20/29 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking. If you need any more information such as additional photos, current financing options or a copy of your FREE CARFAX report we are here to help. You can contact us at (877) 791-4666, visit our website at www.winnvw.com or stop by at our easy to get to location right off of I880 in Newark, CA between Stevenson Blvd and Mowry Ave.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWPG3AGXAM015169
    Stock: T9641
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,000

    2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV

    75,766 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    #1 Cochran Volkswagen of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania

    C-1 Certified - 6 Month / 6,000 Mile Warranty!, Leather Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cream w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Heated front seats, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.KBB Fair Market Range High: $10,009KBB Fair Market Range Low: $7,2722010 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L Black Tie Edition Black/Black Roof Clean CARFAX. 2.5L 150 hp 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD 20/28 City/Highway MPGPlus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 5-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRG3AL9AM009921
    Stock: NV20240A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $6,995

    2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5

    88,867 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska

    Spotless. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Local Trade, Fully Serviced. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPremium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Rollover Protection System, Heated Mirrors. Volkswagen New Beetle with Heaven Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 150 HP at 5000 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "Nostalgic styling, standard flower vase.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 5-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3VWRW3AL6AM007336
    Stock: R344985B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 80 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle
New Beetle Reviews & Specs