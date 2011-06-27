Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $5,595Great Deal | $1,667 below market
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L72,699 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AAA Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRF31Y39M406213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,981
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV82,151 milesDelivery available*
Coggin Toyota at the Avenues - Jacksonville / Florida
Fully Serviced To Current Date and Mileage!, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9055 miles below market average!2.5L I5 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWDInternet Price Includes $1,000 Finance Cash. Call COGGIN TOYOTA 904-262-0338.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPG31C49M518138
Stock: 9M518138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $7,299
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition88,512 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2009 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE CONVERTIBLE BLUSH WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH / AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION/ AUX / HEATED SEATS/ WITH ALLOY WHEEL AND 4 GOOD TIRES A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWSF31Y99M410459
Stock: LLM7345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $9,599
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L78,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPW31C49M518983
Stock: 18474147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,499
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV92,428 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado
Clean CARFAX, Leather, Heated seats, 5-speed Manual, Kenwood AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player w/ Aux/USB outlets, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 8303 W. Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214 (at the intersection of W. Colfax and Carr Street).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPG31C89M502881
Stock: PV9879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $8,900
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5LNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPW31C49M511712
Stock: 22712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900Fair Deal
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L73,237 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lee Motor - Monroeville / Alabama
People can't stop talking about this highly touted 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible.*Impressive Features Make This Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible Stand Out From The Crowd *Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Track correcting torsion beam axle rear suspension, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Semi-automatic pwr convertible roof, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote fuel filler/trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat w/pass-through, Rear seat headrest rollover protection, Rear 3-point safety belts in outboard seating positions.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen New Beetle Convertible come see us at Lee Motor Company, 31 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRF31Y59M409260
Stock: 409260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Price Drop$8,397
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L55,589 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toothman Ford Sales - Grafton / West Virginia
LEATHER!, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!, Leather.Cars cost less in Grafton! Serving the communities of Grafton, Fairmont, Morgantown, Bridgeport, and Clarksburg for 50 Years!20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRF31Y09M403849
Stock: SP046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- New Listing$5,495
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV113,625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fontainebleau Auto Sales - Mandeville / Louisiana
automatic cold a/c beetle good history low miles (113k) for model year green exterior beige leather interior good maintenance history regular oil changes no accident no damage car fax book value more
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPG31C29M501418
Stock: 501418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,191Fair Deal
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L144,960 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Logic Group - Mount Juliet / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRF31YX9M402935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition PZEV85,744 milesDelivery available*
Atlantic Volkswagen - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
Atlantic Auto Group offers many automotive products and services to our Atlantic City area customers. From quality new Volkswagen, Jeep and Chrysler vehicles to quality used and Certified Pre-Owned cars. We know anyone looking for a luxury car, convertible, sports car or SUV in Greater Atlantic City - South Jersey will likely find what they want at our dealership and at a price lower than they may expect.Call Atlantic Auto Group or come visit us in person from today. We're conveniently located at 6820 Tilton Road Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. We look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Blush Edition PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWSG31Y79M412658
Stock: 12658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- $4,988
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle SNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! LEATHER 5CYL 5SP A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen New Beetle S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPW31C98M527225
Stock: VIN7225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,991
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle undefined95,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Come see this 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen New Beetle has the following options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles, Track correcting torsion beam axle rear suspension -inc: stabilizer bar, Tire pressure monitoring system, Speed sensitive pwr door locks w/auto-lock, SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: roof-mounted antenna, 6-month subscription, Removable luggage compartment cover, Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) folding keys, remote window operation, valet lockout w/valet key, Remote fuel door & trunk release, Rear window defroster, and Rear seat lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH). Test drive this vehicle at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPG3AG0AM011941
Stock: IP17460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$7,521
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Red Rock Edition78,890 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Genesis of Downers Grove - Downers Grove / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Red Rock 2010 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.5L 150 hp One Owner Accident Free Carfax Report, Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Red Rock Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRW3AG0AM021364
Stock: H21873A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $7,511
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5142,131 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Deland / Florida
Recent Arrival! Cream w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim. 20/28 City/Highway MPG TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! At DeLand Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, we're dedicated to satisfying our customers. This is true from the moment you step on to the lot to when we hand you the keys of your new or used vehicle, to coming in for exceptional service and maintenance, all the way down the road to when you decide to upgrade to something a little newer. We continually look forward to wowing you with our exceptional service and professional staff and prove that we truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Not available with special finance, lease and some other offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRW3AL7AM005224
Stock: F5627A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $9,995
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV88,104 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Winn Volkswagen - Newark / California
From Our Floor To Your Door ! Shop From Home, We will Bring the Car to You ! 2.5L 2D Hatchback 2.5L 150 hp 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD 2010 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L 20/29 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking. If you need any more information such as additional photos, current financing options or a copy of your FREE CARFAX report we are here to help. You can contact us at (877) 791-4666, visit our website at www.winnvw.com or stop by at our easy to get to location right off of I880 in Newark, CA between Stevenson Blvd and Mowry Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPG3AGXAM015169
Stock: T9641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Price Drop$10,000
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV75,766 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
#1 Cochran Volkswagen of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania
C-1 Certified - 6 Month / 6,000 Mile Warranty!, Leather Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cream w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Heated front seats, Power windows, Remote keyless entry.KBB Fair Market Range High: $10,009KBB Fair Market Range Low: $7,2722010 Volkswagen Beetle 2.5L Black Tie Edition Black/Black Roof Clean CARFAX. 2.5L 150 hp 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD 20/28 City/Highway MPGPlus, with #1 Cochran's Market Based Pricing you can feel confident that you are receiving the Best Price and Value available to You! #1 Cochran has been providing the Tri-State area with excellent sales and service experiences for 50 Years. STOP! Buy Today! Let YOUR #1 Cochran experience begin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRG3AL9AM009921
Stock: NV20240A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $6,995
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.588,867 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
Spotless. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Local Trade, Fully Serviced. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPremium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Rollover Protection System, Heated Mirrors. Volkswagen New Beetle with Heaven Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 150 HP at 5000 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "Nostalgic styling, standard flower vase.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWRW3AL6AM007336
Stock: R344985B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020