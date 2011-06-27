This car is the perfect car for a single person. I'm not saying this as my own opinion either. My 7 friends and I, have had older beetles and now we all have 2015 or 2016 beetles, all in different colors (one has a Dune, a few have the basic and the rest have the R lines). from my experience, the beetle is and always has been the best car. Don't get me wrong, I disliked my first beetle in 2001, thought it was very ugly but my friend gave it to me for free. And that was the most reliable and the fastest car I've had. That car lasted me until I decided to get a brand new 2016 beetle. The beetle is great in winter and has all the features needed: heated seats/mirrors, navigation, backup camera, ESP/ABS, sunroof....and there's a lot more. It is quick and small and most people underestimate this car, they think it's a girly car. But me and my friends have always had beetles, along with second cars for fun, and the beetle is always the best everyday car. Also, with a brighter beetle, you're less likely to get pulled over! I've gotten away with so much in this car that I didn't get away with in my mustang. So right now I own a Dune Beetle, a GSR and a RLine (after selling my mustang for the GSR). I also always get compliments on my car and everyone wants to ride in it. All the 2016 and 2015 beetles ride nice, smooth, and stable, you can't hear anything outside really and the car doesn't jiggle like the older models. I have had no problems with my beetles and don't even need winter tir in winter! Get this car!

