Used 2012 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas

Rear Spoiler Chili Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation USA Houston today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MINICooper Hardtop S cannot be beat. This MINI Cooper Hardtop's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. The Cooper Hardtop S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 100,854mi put on this MINI. More information about the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, agile handling, Retro good looks, and high performance S and John Cooper Works models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSV3C5XCTY16734

Stock: CTY16734

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020