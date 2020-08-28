Used 2012 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 72,500 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*Great Deal
$7,198$1,950 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Processing Service Fee of $199. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C56CT258366
Stock: 8C6LQK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 89,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$2,063 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Come see this 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop Cooper Hatchback 2D. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.6L/98 engine will keep you going. This MINI Cooper Hardtop comes equipped with these options: Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes, Twin horns, Traction control w/automatic stability control (ASC), Toggle switch instrument controls, Tire pressure monitor, Sport button -inc: accelerator & steering programs, Speed-sensitive variable pwr electric steering, Speed-sensitive front intermittent wipers, Space saver spare tire, and Sirius satellite radio (subscription required). See it for yourself at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C55CT263610
Stock: TCT263610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 92,760 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$1,700 Below Market
Tropical Auto Outlet - Orlando / Florida
Visit Tropical Auto Outlet online at www.tropicalautooutlet.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 407-270-6848 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C50CT542561
Stock: P-542561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,997$1,659 Below Market
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Recaro Sport Seats Bluetooth Mobile Phone & Usb/Ipod Adapter Heated Front Seats Carbon Black Color Line Rear Fog Light Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 16" X 6.5" 6-Star Spoke Alloy Wheels Carbon Black; Dinamica & Leather Seat Trim Chili Red White Top & Mirror Caps This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. You can find this 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S and many others like it at Mini of Stevens Creek. This MINI includes: CARBON BLACK, DINAMICA Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats CARBON BLACK COLOR LINE 16 X 6.5 6-STAR SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance BLUETOOTH MOBILE PHONE Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player RECARO SPORT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) Bucket Seats WHITE TOP REAR FOG LIGHT CHILI RED HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient MINICooper Hardtop. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that MINI Cooper Hardtop S is in a league of its own More information about the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, agile handling, Retro good looks, and high performance S and John Cooper Works models *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C52CTY28392
Stock: CTY28392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 85,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995$1,475 Below Market
Mena Ford - Mena / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C51CT543590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,475 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,479$1,351 Below Market
Mike Maroone Honda - Colorado Springs / Colorado
2012 MINI Cooper S 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged Getrag 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive FWD Chili RedHonda Dealership Serving Fountain and Pueblo, CO Drivers Mike Maroone Honda Honda Sales, Service, and Parts in Colorado Springs, CO If you have been longing to get into a new Honda close to Colorado Springs, CO, then right now is an ideal opportunity to find your next auto at a low cost, here at Mike Maroone Honda. From Honda's popular small cars like the Fit, Civic, and HR-V to the versatile CR-V and Pilot SUVs and new Ridgeline pickup truck, each new Honda model can be found here at our Colorado Springs, CO dealership. Discover your new Honda in Colorado Springs now, or visit our dealership for a test spin of your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C54CTY28538
Stock: HY28538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 64,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,953$877 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2012 MINI Cooper Base Gray CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic, FWD, Gray. 28/36 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C56CT184706
Stock: 184706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 100,854 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,998
AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas
Rear Spoiler Chili Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation USA Houston today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop S. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MINICooper Hardtop S cannot be beat. This MINI Cooper Hardtop's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. The Cooper Hardtop S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 100,854mi put on this MINI. More information about the 2012 MINI Cooper Hardtop: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, agile handling, Retro good looks, and high performance S and John Cooper Works models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C5XCTY16734
Stock: CTY16734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 93,618 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,495$674 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Carbon Black; Cloth & Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Pepper White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This fun to drive Mini Cooper is affordable and fun to drive! Better yet it even has new brakes all around so you won't have to worry. Call or email to verify it's still available today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C50CT256631
Stock: CT256631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 113,400 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,995$707 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C55CT385705
Stock: 385705T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,804 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,599$909 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2012 MINI Cooper Green FWD 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C53CT186462
Stock: 201816A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 85,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,297$1,216 Below Market
Buena Park Honda - Buena Park / California
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty.Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 36 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.Only 85,075 Miles! Scores 36 Highway MPG and 28 City MPG! This MINI Cooper Hardtop boasts a Gas I4 1.6L/98 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes, Twin horns, Traction control w/automatic stability control (ASC).*This MINI Cooper Hardtop Comes Equipped with These Options *Toggle switch instrument controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Sport button -inc: accelerator & steering programs, Speed-sensitive variable pwr electric steering, Speed-sensitive front intermittent wipers, Space saver spare tire, SIRIUS satellite radio (subscription required), Single pipe exhaust system w/chrome tailpipe, Side sun visor for driver, Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by EchoPark Long Beach located at 2998 Cherry Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C56CT263874
Stock: CCT263874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 56,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,999$938 Below Market
Doral Kia - Miami / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, 2 KEYS AVAILABLE, PREMIUM SOUND. Odometer is 19175 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival!British Racing Green II Metallic 2012 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VWe appreciate you taking the time today to visit our web site. Our goal is to give you an interactive tour of our new and used inventory, as well as allow you to conveniently get a quote, schedule a service appointment, or apply for financing. At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to doing business with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C59CT540923
Stock: KT643048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 85,782 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,228$586 Below Market
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 MINI Cooper Base Chili Red 2D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, Getrag 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive, FWD, Chili Red, Carbon Black w/Leatherette Upholstery.29/37 City/Highway MPGDon't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Autoline of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 3 Month / 3000 Miles Nationwide Limited Power Train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C56CT369287
Stock: 369287FLP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 64,718 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,260$1,188 Below Market
Hudiburg Chevrolet Buick GMC - Midwest City / Oklahoma
Clean CARFAX! Well maintained trade in! Low mileage! Odometer is 17245 miles below market average! Comes nicely equipped with Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks & more! PICTURE PERFECT... JUST THE RIGHT PRICE... DON'T WAIT CALL NOW! **We'll Give You More! *Call Now (1-844-362-3329) Or Come See Us! * I-40 and Hudiburg Drive (Exit 156-B) in Midwest City, Ok.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C56CTY27441
Stock: CD23832A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 67,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,999$347 Below Market
Autosource Post Falls - Post Falls / Idaho
LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE, ALLOY WHEELS, XM RADIO.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.Odometer is 5703 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSU3C50CT258010
Stock: TC258010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 60,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,475$401 Below Market
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic.2012 MINI Cooper S Base CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Lightning Blue Metallic *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Odometer is 21051 miles below market average! 26/34 City/Highway MPGMINI 2012 Cooper S 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C55CTY18956
Stock: 141849S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 85,217 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,988
Cars R Us - Tacoma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWSV3C5XCTY25983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
