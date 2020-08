Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle for Sale Near Me

Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin

Be ready to play in our One Owner 2006 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe shown in a sporty Gecko Green. Powered by a 1.9 Liter 4 Cylinder Diesel that provides 100hp while tied to a fun-to-drive 5 Speed Manual transmission that offers impressive passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive Beetle stands out from the crowd and earns near 44mpg on the open road. Inside the retro-inspired cockpit of the Beetle, slip into the comfortable heated front seats. While the style may be retro, the features list includes modern features such as a prominent sunroof, air conditioning, power accessories, cruise control, leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel and premium sound system with CD player. Volkswagen offers stability and traction control, anti-lock brakes and plenty of airbags are just a few of the advanced features from Volkswagen working together to keep you and your occupants safe. You've been intrigued by the Beetles timeless design for years, so reward yourself and let the slug-bugging begin!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 40 Highway)

VIN: 3VWRR31C16M414222

Stock: 1908

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-12-2020