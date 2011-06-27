1998 Volkswagen New Beetle Review
Pros & Cons
- It's cute. It's quirky. It's retro. It's an image car we can all afford.
- It's a fancy-schmancy Golf, which means it's not the same as the original. Good or bad? You decide.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The New Beetle is a bundle of contradictions. It's a blast from the past and a gateway to the 21st century. It's small but it's safe. It's pretty but it can also be pretty powerful.
Volkswagen's New Beetle debuted at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this past January to classic 60s tunes and daisies dotting the dashboards. As a Volkswagen executive said, "It's the birth of a legend, a love affair continued, a dream come true."
The VW folks dubbed it a car that makes people smile. We certainly did. Mixing design elements from the old Beetle of the flower power era with modern technology and luxuries, the Concept 1 design study that was presented at the same show in 1994 has become a reality. A groovy, cool, or phat one, depending on your age.
The trademark Beetle body shape is immediately recognizable, though it shares no parts with the old Beetle. It's both larger (161.1 inches in length and 96.3 cubic feet inside) and more powerful than its predecessor, and the engine is no longer in the back. The car is available with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder 115-horsepower engine or a high-tech Turbo Direct Injection diesel engine that gets 48 mpg on the highway and has a driving range of 700 miles. Later in the production cycle, a 1.8-liter 150 horsepower turbocharged engine will also be available. With 16-inch wheels, modified front and rear axles and front-wheel drive, cruising in the New Beetle "may remind you of the first time you drove the go-cart around the track," said a company official.
This car is not just for nostalgic Baby Boomers, according to Volkswagen. Its appeal crosses all lines of age, race and class. Its target audience is men, women, young people or people who are simply young at heart. Drivers are wanted by "the company that loves people." And essentially, they want you, whoever you are.
The safety system features energy-absorbing crush zones, pretensioning safety belts, daytime running lights, dual airbags and side airbags for front-seat passengers. Other cool standard features include four beverage holders, a remote locking system, anti-theft alarm, a passenger assist handle above the glove compartment, driver and passenger height adjusters, mesh pockets on the doors, and a bud vase on the dash. Nice touch.
Volkswagen says you'll want to hug this car when you see it; we say you'll have to have it. Especially after we tell you how much (or how little) it will cost you. The base price for the New Beetle with a 2.0-liter engine is only $15,200. For turbodiesel power, your price will bump up to $16,475.
The icing on the cake for this ultra-happy automobile is the array of fun, cheerful colors that are available: red, yellow, white and black in non-metallic finish, and silver, bright blue, (lime) green and dark blue in the metallic options. You'll be able to purchase the car in March if you live in the United States Exports to Europe will begin in the fall. Volkswagen executives predict that 50,000 Beetles will be sold this year in North America. It will be Beetle-mania all over again.
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 1998 Volkswagen New Beetle info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019